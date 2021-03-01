Best kids indoor playground for the school holidays: Cost, location and activities

It is close to the time of the year again when kids are looking forward to the first school holiday of the year.

But for parents, it might mean inching closer to a big headache about where and how to spend the holidays with your child.

We haven’t even mentioned the astronomical costs involved in bringing your kids out during the holidays.

Some simply throw the problem away by signing up for more enrichment courses during the holiday. This would probably set you back by at least a few hundred dollars if you go all out on the high-value, educational classes.

However, nothing is as valuable as spending quality time with their child, bringing them for a fun day out at indoor playgrounds.

More importantly, these indoor playgrounds are relatively affordable, costing just shy of $100 even if you spend nearly a whole day out.

Here are some fun kids indoor playgrounds that you can bring your child to for a much deserved break during the March school holidays.

Indoor Playground Address Opening Hours Price Kiztopia 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #01-208, Singapore 039594 10am – 8pm (Monday to Thursday)10am – 9pm (Friday, Weekends, PH) $12 – $38 NERF Action Experience 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #01-208, Singapore 039594 12pm – 8pm (Monday to Friday)10am – 8pm (Weekends, PH) $39 – $299 PLAY! By KinderPlay Changi Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard #B2-14/15/16/17, Singapore 819663 11am – 10pm (Monday – Thursday)11am – 11pm (Friday, Weekends, PH) $12 – $25 Pororo Park 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #02-29, Singapore 039594 10am – 8pm (Daily) $5.50 – $39.90 T-Play at HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok 2 Bukit Batok West Ave 7, HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok, Singapore 659003 1pm – 7pm (Tuesday to Friday)10am – 6.45pm (Weekends, PH) $4 – $16 for off peak$4 – $20 for peak T-Play at HomeTeamNS Khatib 2 Yishun Walk, HomeTeamNS Khatib, Singapore 767944 1pm – 7pm/9pm (Tuesday to Friday)10am – 9pm (Weekends, PH) $10 – $20 for off peak$10 – $25 for peak

Price: $12 – $38

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #01-208, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 10am – 8pm (Monday to Thursday), 10am – 9pm (Friday, Weekends, PH)

Kiztopia isn’t Kidzania (now defunct), but it does share a lot of similarities with the indoor playground in Sentosa.

Every kid that comes to Kiztopia will be given the freedom to explore and gain experience in physical, emotional, cognitional and social development through play.

Parents can also play alongside your child to work together as a team to develop a strong family bond.

And if you visit during the school holidays, they have specially curated school holiday programmes for you and your child.

Price: $39 – $299

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #01-208, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 12pm – 8pm (Monday to Friday), 10am – 8pm (Weekends, PH)

Tired of having your kids run around your home and shooting NERF guns across the living room? There’s actually a better place for them to expand their energy without the risk of them breaking things at home.

NERF Action Xperience is the indoor playground that will provide ample space for all kinds of NERF fun

There are four different NERF experiences that you can find at the indoor playground:

Compete: Exclusive, high-octane design NERF worlds for you and your team to navigate through with action-packed intensity of NERF battles. You will battle through zombie apocalypse to secure the vaccine to survive.

Conquer: NERF-style physical play with challenging landscapes to help your kids overcome their fear of high terrains. They will be escaping from the dangers of an active volcano.

Challenge: High-energy training circuit designed for practising and honing essential NERF skills like shooting accuracy, agility, sharpshooter vision and speed.

Create: Thisis a zone where it is all about fun and no rules. This space encourages creative expression and echoes the freestyle nature of NERF play.

Price: $12 – $25

Address: Changi Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard #B2-14/15/16/17, Singapore 819663

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm (Monday – Thursday), 11am – 11pm (Friday, Weekends, PH)

PLAY! by KinderPlay is a Cartoon Network themed indoor playground for children featuring Cartoon Network characters like Ben 10 and The Powerpuff Girls.

The areas within the indoor playground are designed with the colour theme and wallpaper from Ben 10 and The Powerpuff Girls.

Some of the highlights of PLAY! by KinderPlay includes:

Floating Balloon Room

Ball Pit Area

Climbing Structures

Bouncy Inflatable Obstacle Area

The indoor playground’s location is also a plus point. While your child is enjoying their time at PLAY! by KinderPlay, parents can also enjoy some window shopping at the shops at Changi Airport.

Price: $5.50 – $39.90

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #02-29, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 10am – 8pm (Daily)

Looking for an adventure for your child? Pororo Park offers a variety of fun-filled activities in this Pororo-themed kids indoor playground at Marina Square.

Each area in Pororo Park comes with its own Pororo-themed activity area. For example, Tong Tong’s Little Theatre, where all the magic happens for the kids, is named after the magician dragon in the Pororo show.

Kids can also enjoy the live sized Pororo House, which is an exact size replica of Pororo’s crib in the show!

Not to forget, the Pororo Express Train is also running all the time if you want to catch a ride on your child’s all-time favourite ride.

Price: $4 – $16 for off peak, $4 – $20 for peak

Address: 2 Bukit Batok West Ave 7, HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok, Singapore 659003

Opening hours: 1pm – 7pm (Tuesday to Friday), 10am – 6.45pm (Weekends, PH)

T-Play at HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok comes with a transportation theme to give your kids (and perhaps yourself) the feeling of an overseas adventure.

At this indoor playground, you’ll find airport features such as a boarding gate that will transport your little ones into a world of fun and learning.

The spectacular designs and interactive play centres have won T-Play multiple accolades, including:

Top Indoor Playgrounds in Singapore 2020 by MediaOne

Best Transport-theme Indoor Playground by Parents World 2018-2019

BYKidO’s Top Voted Indoor Playground

Price: $10 – $20 for off peak, $10 – $25 for peak

Address: 2 Yishun Walk, HomeTeamNS Khatib, Singapore 767944

Opening hours: 1pm – 7pm/9pm (Tuesday to Friday), 10am – 9pm (Weekends, PH)

If you enjoyed T-Play at HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok, you might also want to consider visiting its sister indoor playground, T-Play at HomeTeamNS Khatib.

T-Play at HomeTeamNS Khatib lets you do that with its local cultural themed (Peranakan) indoor playground.

The playground is a land of adventure that highlights Singapore’s unique Peranakan cultural identity. It even has a Peranakan-themed resting area for parents to take a break while your little ones enjoy themselves in the indoor playground!

Beyond its Peranakan features, there are other fun activities at the indoor playground, including an interactive trampoline, ball pit, ninja course, climbing sliding tower and sport pitch.

It even has the famous Toa Payoh Playground dragon design on one of its slides to reminisce the golden days of dragon, pelican and watermelon playgrounds.

