The best kitten heels for work you can actually walk in all day

One of the biggest fashion conundrums most Singapore women face on a regular basis is finding a pair of great work shoes. There are way too many items on the checklist to be ticked in order for it to qualify for a spot in our precious shoe closet.

First, they have to be comfortable (read: commuter-friendly that won’t leave your feet bruised and battered after a long day); suitable for hot weather; professional looking – and last but not least, easy to match.

Thankfully, it seems like the designers have heard the woes of a busy working woman with little time to spare: The sensible heel is back with a vengeance.

The result is a kitten heel that is chic, versatile and so very cool. Here are some of our favourites.

Lucille Double Strapped Clear Kitten Heels, $93, Pazzion

Pointed Kitten Heel Pumps, $59.90, Charles & Keith

Archlight Slingback Pump, $1,460, Louis Vuitton

J'adior Slingback Pump, €820 (S$1,194), Dior

Leather Kitten Heel Shoes, $119, Zara

Wilma Leather Sandals, $238, Aeyde from Net-A-Porter

Loni Women`s Strappy Slip On Sandal, $129, Aldo

Leather-Trimmed Crystal-Embellished Canvas Slingback Pumps, $1,738, Gucci from Net-A-Porter

D'Orsay Glitter Fabric Kitten Heel Pumps, $49.90, Charles & Keith

Me Dolly 55 Suede Mules, $1,219, Christian Louboutin from Net-A-Porter

This article was first published in Her World Online.