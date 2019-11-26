Best ladies' nights in Singapore: Bottomless bubbly, complimentary drinks, and cocktail deals

Girls just wanna have fun - and as these Ladies' Night deals prove, Singapore's hottest bars and restaurants know how to treat a lady right.
From laidback hotel lounges and glorious rooftop spots to sizzling party venues, we ladies sure have our pick of boozy pampering for every midweek mood.
Ditch the workplace early, rally your glam squad and hit up these fabulous Ladies' Nights in Singapore.
ATRIUM: ATTRACTIVELY-PRICED HOUSE POURS
With zen seating pods atop a stunning reflection pool, a drinks sesh at Atrium never fails to make our midweek a whole lot merrier.
Bliss out in Pan Pacific Singapore's swanky lounge with your choice of poison − Margaret River or Chile reds and whites, house pour spirits, and beer − all at just $12 per glass.
Past 7.30pm, things get even groovier with a resident DJ dropping snappy house beats.
Your man won't be left out either, not with 20 per cent savings on regular drinks specially for the gents.
When: Wednesdays, 6pm−10.30pm
Atrium is located at Level 1 of Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Blvd, Marina Square, Singapore 039595, p. +65 6826 8240.
CUBA LIBRE CAFÉ & BAR: COMPLIMENTARY DRINKS
Famed for its spicy salsa dancing and punchy mojitos, any night at Cuba Libre is nothing short of electrifying.
On Wednesdays, though, this Clarke Quay hotspot outdoes itself with complimentary pouring spirits for ladies from 9pm to midnight, and half-price pouring spirits from 12am till closing time.
If you're up for some cardio, swing by at 7pm for a Zumba session that'll get your heart thumping, before amping it up with sizzling jams by six-piece Latin band Adrenalina.
When: Wednesdays, 7pm onwards
Cuba Libre Café & Bar (Clarke Quay) is located at 3B River Valley Road #01-13, Singapore 179021, p. +65 8817 5413.
COOK & BREW: FREE-FLOW COCKTAILS
Come Wednesday evenings, Cook & Brew brews up a glitzy girls' night out right in the heart of the CBD.
Fill up on free-flow featured cocktails all night long, alongside your favourite house wines, beers, spirits, and classic cocktails at $10 nett. More of a beer gal? Don't miss out on a bucket of five Asahi bottles at just $40 nett! And if you're game for round two, head down on Friday evenings to enjoy similar deals, minus the free-flow cocktails for the ladies. When: Wednesdays, 5pm onwards Cook & Brew is located at The Westin Singapore, Level 33, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961, p. +65 6922 6948. BAR CANARY: FREE-FLOW CHAMPAGNE AND COCKTAILS With Ladies' Night deals available from 12pm onwards, you won't need to wait till sunset to get your partying on at Bar Canary. We're talking two solid hours of free-flow champagne, house wines, spirits, and selected cocktails ($45++ every last Wednesday of the month; $55++ on all other Wednesdays) − all in an easy-breezy garden bar. Kick off your heels and spin out on the astro-turf to the feel-good sounds of reggae and Sunny Soul. When: Wednesdays, any 2 hours in the day from 12pm onwards Bar Canary is located at Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238857, p. +65 6603 8855. WOOBAR: FREE-FLOW BUBBLY WOOBAR at Sentosa Cove isn't the easiest spot in Singapore to get to, but what wouldn't we do for our bubbly fix? For all you sassy tipplers, WOOBAR's 'Missy Sippy' night features limitless prosecco and cocktails between 7pm and 9pm (from $44++). You'll want to linger for 1-for-1 booze on the missy menu, available from 9pm to 11pm - think margaritas, mimosas, and more. Feel free to bring your beer-loving gents, because men in the house enjoy bottomless beers at $28++! When: Wednesdays, 7pm-11pm WOOBAR is located at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7278. CÉ LA VI: COMPLIMENTARY BUBBLY FOR GROUPS OF SIX Midweek blues are a real downer, so get sky-high with stunning views at Marina Bay Sands rooftop bar CÉ LA VI. Their sparkling Diamond Life special involves free entry, $15 nett glasses of bubbly all night long, and a complimentary bottle of bubbles for squads of six. As you rock out to club anthems by resident DJs Andrew T and MC Iceman, keep your eyes peeled for surprise giveaways and prizes. When: Wednesdays, 10pm till late CÉ LA VI is located at SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Ave, +65 6508 2188. 1-ALTITUDE: AFFORDABLE COCKTAILS Perched high atop One Raffles Place, this ultra-glam alfresco bar guarantees a wild and wicked time. Its Wicked Wednesdays promo sees free entry for ladies all night long, as well as darn affordable drinks - $10 martinis, highballs, and frose, anyone? Don't wait to start dancing, because the live music from top local bands and internationally renowned DJs will have your feet tapping. And if you need some grub in your tummy, check out Stellar just one floor down. When: Wednesdays, 6pm till late 1-Altitude is located at L63 1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616, p. +65 6438 0410. THE BAR AT 15 STAMFORD: ROSE SPECIALS With an extravagant Ladies' Night special of rose wines and spirits, The Bar at 15 Stamford will soon have you blushing pink. Cheekily named 'Hold My Purse!', the lineup features rose-based cocktails ($14 each) which pay tribute to fashion icons. Sip pretty with chocolate-laced Coco's 255 and fruity Tulip for Lady Dior, or go classic with a bottle of La Chouette Cidre Rose ($10). It's also the perfect night to show off your luxury arm candy, because those with totes corresponding to a cocktail's name (Dior, Gucci, Prada etc) will bag that cocktail free. When: Thursdays, 8pm till late The Bar at 15 Stamford is located at Lobby Level, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906, p. +65 6715 6871. BAR ROUGE: FREE-FLOW HOUSE POURS Swissôtel The Stamford's sky-high club Bar Rouge sure knows how to make a girl feel special. Every Thursday, ladies get treated to free-flow house pour spirits between 11pm to 1am, and $10++ house pour drinks from midnight till closing. Resident DJ Styluxtakut will be spinning you sultry hiphop and R&B tracks, so rock out like a dancing queen as the club's bevy of chiseled male models hand you roses. When: Thursdays, 10pm-1am Bar Rouge is located at 2 Stamford Rd, L71 Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore 178882, p. +65 9177 7307. ZAFFERANO: FREE-FLOW WINES For splashy good deals and spectacular views, Zafferano is unbeatable. Set high atop Ocean Financial Centre, this vibrant lounge gets your Thursday nights sparkling with free-flow Spumante, house reds and whites at $50++. Put on your dancing shoes, because there'll be retro mixes and top 40s hits to keep you on your feet all night. When: Thursday, 6pm-9pm Zafferano is located at Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43, Singapore 049315, p.+65 6509 1488. POTATO HEAD SINGAPORE: FREE-FLOW PROSECCO Aptly dubbed C.O.M.M.UNI.T.Y., Ladies' Night at Potato Head is all about quality fun with your squad. Kick off the good times at Studio 1939 with free-flow Zardetto Prosecco (available with $30++ entry per lady). All that bubbly is bound to get you swaying, so groove out to a DJ lineup of classic '90s R&B and hip-hop beats. When: Wednesdays, 8pm-1am Potato Head Singapore is located at 36 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089143, p. +65 6327 1939. LULU'S LOUNGE: FREE-FLOW APEROL SPRITZES You know you've got a naughty night ahead at risque Lulu's Lounge, decked out in full black-and-red splendour and 1960s New York vibes. Ladies won't go wrong with bottomless Aperol spritz and canapes, served - if you're lucky - by resident drag queen Becca D'Bus. And what's a night out without music? A laidback medley of live jazz and R&B numbers will soon charm you and your squad onto the dance floor. When: Wednesdays, 10pm - 1am Lulu's Lounge is located at Pan Pacific Hotel, 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595, +65 9829 1922. MCGETTIGAN'S: COMPLIMENTARY DRINKS AND 25 PER CENT OFF FOOD On any given day, it's difficult to beat the vibrant atmosphere of this slick Irish pub. But things really get hopping on Ladies Night, which sees you lovely lasses getting not one, not two, but four free drinks, along with 25 per cent off all food items from 7pm onwards. If you're planning on some real debauchery, all drinks go for $10 nett between 5pm-10pm. Gents, you'll probably be just as keen to head down for the sporting events, playing live on numerous HD screens throughout the venue. When: Wednesdays, 7pm onwards McGettigan's is located at 3A River Valley Rd, Merchant's Court, Singapore 179020, +65 6837 0577. This article was first published in City Nomads.
