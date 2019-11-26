Best ladies' nights in Singapore: Bottomless bubbly, complimentary drinks, and cocktail deals

Girls just wanna have fun - and as these Ladies' Night deals prove, Singapore's hottest bars and restaurants know how to treat a lady right.

From laidback hotel lounges and glorious rooftop spots to sizzling party venues, we ladies sure have our pick of boozy pampering for every midweek mood.

Ditch the workplace early, rally your glam squad and hit up these fabulous Ladies' Nights in Singapore.

ATRIUM: ATTRACTIVELY-PRICED HOUSE POURS

With zen seating pods atop a stunning reflection pool, a drinks sesh at Atrium never fails to make our midweek a whole lot merrier.

Bliss out in Pan Pacific Singapore's swanky lounge with your choice of poison − Margaret River or Chile reds and whites, house pour spirits, and beer − all at just $12 per glass.

Past 7.30pm, things get even groovier with a resident DJ dropping snappy house beats.

Your man won't be left out either, not with 20 per cent savings on regular drinks specially for the gents.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm−10.30pm

Atrium is located at Level 1 of Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Blvd, Marina Square, Singapore 039595, p. +65 6826 8240.

CUBA LIBRE CAFÉ & BAR: COMPLIMENTARY DRINKS

Famed for its spicy salsa dancing and punchy mojitos, any night at Cuba Libre is nothing short of electrifying.

On Wednesdays, though, this Clarke Quay hotspot outdoes itself with complimentary pouring spirits for ladies from 9pm to midnight, and half-price pouring spirits from 12am till closing time.

If you're up for some cardio, swing by at 7pm for a Zumba session that'll get your heart thumping, before amping it up with sizzling jams by six-piece Latin band Adrenalina.

When: Wednesdays, 7pm onwards

Cuba Libre Café & Bar (Clarke Quay) is located at 3B River Valley Road #01-13, Singapore 179021, p. +65 8817 5413.

COOK & BREW: FREE-FLOW COCKTAILS

Come Wednesday evenings, Cook & Brew brews up a glitzy girls' night out right in the heart of the CBD.