Who doesn’t love the smell of fresh linen? We do, but we also know that the smell of clean laundry comes at a cost.

The time and effort you take to wash, dry and fold your clothes could be better used to handle other #adulting matters. It’s much easier to have someone take care of your laundry while you focus on the things that really matter.

Thanks to the increasing number of laundromats available across Singapore, there’s now a plethora of affordable cleaning options available to you.

If you are looking to lighten the load of your laundry chore, here’s what you need to know about the best laundry services in Singapore.

Best laundry services in Singapore

A&B Professional Dry Clean & Laundry

Located in Kaki Bukit, A&B Professional Dry Clean & Laundry provides door-to-door laundry and dry cleaning service for its customers.

Its team of passionate professionals is complemented by the latest laundry equipment to deliver quality laundry service to its customers.

The quick turnaround of three to five days and reasonable price makes A&B Professional Dry Clean & Laundry one of the go-to for your laundry needs.

Address: 8 Kaki Bukit Avenue 4, #03-07/08, Singapore 415875

Website: https://www.abclean.sg/

Price: https://www.abclean.sg/price-list/

Lead time: 3 – 5 day

Piing!

Piing! is an on-demand dry cleaning and laundry service provider that offers its customers affordable and convenient laundry service.

It is powered by a smart app that lets you make dry cleaning or laundry service arrangements with them directly.

Simply ping them on the app and they will send someone to pick up your bag of laundry.

While your laundry is being cleaned, you can also use the app to stay updated on the progress. Once cleaning is completed, the pickup or delivery can also be arranged via the app.

Address: 2 Woodlands Sector 1, #03-22 Woodlands Spectrum, Singapore 738068

Website: https://piing.com.sg/

Price: https://piing.com.sg/pricing

Lead time: Next day

Big Mama Laundry Services

With over ten years of laundry service experience, Big Mama Laundry Services is also one of the largest offline and online home service providers in Singapore.

What makes Big Mama Laundry Services stand out among the rest is that it doesn’t just provide laundry cleaning and washing.

It has since expanded its service to include housecleaning, upholstery cleaning, air con cleaning, bag repairs and others, making it a one stop home service solution.

Address: 391 Orchard Road, Big Mama Ngee Ann City (Takashimaya) #03-11B, Singapore 23887

Website: https://big-mama.com.sg/

Price: https://big-mama.com.sg/laundry-dry-cleaning/

Lead time: Varies depending on item type

Knock Knock

Knock Knock is another laundry service that is powered by a mobile app, just like Piing.

Beyond its basic staple of laundry services, they also offer rom dry cleaning, housekeeping, air-conditioner servicing to handyman and deep cleaning, Knock Knock offers everything you will need to keep your clothes and home clean.

Address: Lobby B Ubi Techpark, Singapore 408564; 110 Geylang Lorong 23, Victory Centre #05-06, Singapore 388410

Website: https://www.knocknockapp.com/

Price: https://www.knocknockapp.com/ordering/laundry

Lead time: 6 days

Ultimate Laundry

With Ultimate Laundry and its technologies, you not only save time, but also enjoy nice smelling clothes in your cupboard every day.

The cleaning service prides itself on providing quality laundry services through heavy investment in its cleaning technology.

Ultimate Laundry provides cleaning for clothing items like regular clothes, exotic wears (e.g. saree, evening gown) and home products (e.g. quilt, mattress).

Address: 37 Kallang Pudding Road #06-07 Tong Lee Block B, Singapore 349315

Website: http://ultimatelaundry.sg/

Price: http://ultimatelaundry.sg/pricelist/

Lead time: 5 days

Sunday Laundry

Sunday Laundry is a fresh laundry expert that doesn’t just clean for you. For them, it is about delivering freshness to customers through its expertise and passion.

That’s why, for every customer, Sunday Laundry wants to deliver a delightful laundry experience that doesn’t involve worrying about having a bag of washed but musty clothes.

If you find that your carpet, curtain, upholstery or regular clothing is in need of some freshness, give Sunday Laundry a try for a new breath of clothes freshness.

Address: 53 Ubi Ave 1, Paya Ubi Industrial Park #03-43, Singapore 408934

Website: http://www.sundaylaundry.sg/

Price: http://www.sundaylaundry.sg/services/laundry-drycleaning/

Lead time: 4 days

Astoria Dry Cleaning Services

Astoria Dry Cleaning Services has been around since 1995. Today, it is still a family-owned business that is currently being run by the fourth generation.

Since its founding, Astoria Dry Cleaning Services has gained a foothold in the dry cleaning and laundry industry in Singapore. Its customers include high fashion labels as well as government statutory boards.

Astoria Dry Cleaning Services differentiates itself from the rest with its deep knowledge in fabrics and stains.

They know how and what to do to return your clothes to its original shine.

Laundry Mart

Laundry Mart is a 24-hour laundromat and dry cleaning service provider that never sleeps. If you suddenly realise that you have a piece of clothing that you urgently need to wash for your event the next day, Laundry Mart is where you should be heading to.

Besides professional dry cleaning service and express load wash service, Laundry Mart also provides self-service coin laundry if you are looking for a more cost efficiency laundry service.

Address: 22 Boon Keng Road, #01-37, Singapore 330022; 38 Woodlands Industrial Park E1, #02-05, Singapore 757700; 1 Wallich Street, #B1-18 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881; #01-15, Loft @ Nathan, Singapore 248327; 111 Somerset Road, TripleOne #02-31, Somerset (Orchard Area), Singapore 238164

Website: http://www.laundrymart.com.sg/

Price: http://www.laundrymart.com.sg/drycleaning.html

Lead time: 2 hours

What are the different types of laundry services in Singapore?

Laundry service is an umbrella term that includes different types of washing services for you to pick from.

The most common laundry service that you can find at most laundromats is the ‘wash and fold’ service.

As the name suggests, this service focuses on cleaning and folding your laundry before it’s returned to you.

Besides the typical wash and fold service, other common types of laundry services include dry cleaning, wash and press, or wash and iron.

What else can you bring to the laundry service besides clothes?

Clothing items aren’t the only thing on the washing and/or dry cleaning list.

For example, if you have large items like bedsheets, curtains and carpets which can’t fit into your household washing machine, you can consider bringing them to laundry services such as Piing!, A&B Professional Dry Clean & Laundry and Singapore Laundry.

There are also laundry services that have expanded into cleaning for shoes, bags and leather items such as Astoria Dry Cleaning.

For those with kids, you might also be interested in the soft toy cleaning service that is provided by some of these laundry services.

What is the average cost of laundry services in Singapore?

For the typical wash and fold service, the average cost charged by these laundry services is around $5.24 per kg.

The cost of most wash and fold services hover between the range of $4.50 to $6. There are some laundry services like Laundry Mart which charges only $2 per kg for its wash and fold service if you hit a minimum of 10kg.

On the other hand, you can also find laundry services like Reward Laundry that charges $9 per kg for its wash and fold service.

That is almost close to double of the average cost. The difference in cost can usually be attributed to the availability of laundry service (e.g. 24 hours), type of detergent used in washing and turnaround time.

For dry cleaning service, the average cost you can expect to pay is around $14 per suit and $23 per evening dress.

Since the dry cleaning process involves the use of a special chemical solvent to rinse your suit or evening dress, the cost of dry cleaning is much higher compared to the typical wash and fold service.

Dry cleaning also involves the use of more expensive and complicated machinery which can only be operated by trained personnel.

Saving time and effort with laundry services

While laundry services don’t come cheap compared to doing it yourself, it does save you time and effort.

Instead of doing the mundane household chore yourself, you can outsource it to the experts so that you have more time to take care of other #Adulting things in your life such as your personal finance.