With the lack of overseas trips, we've been finding ways to cure our travel bug in Singapore, with the latest Covid-19 rules in mind of course.

Throughout the various phases we have seen (circuit breaker, phase 3 reopening, P2HA etc), cycling has remained a largely undisrupted activity for us - besides the group size limit.

As day-to-day cycling becomes an increasingly preferred mode of transport (to avoid the crowds in public transport), leisure cycling is also gaining momentum for the quick breather and respite it offers from our daily grind.

Plus, being on the bike gives you access to places and views that would be challenging to achieve by foot.

Other perks of cycling: You have the permission to go mask-free (because maskne is real, though you're free to keep your mask on for safety).

Plus, you get to burn anywhere from 347 to 578 calories* from 60 minutes of cycling, depending on how fast you cycle. So why not?

*Calorie burn estimates are based on a 55kg person.

Ready to hit the road or trail?

Here are 15 scenic cycling routes we'd recommend for leisure cycling - from a path that winds through lush greenery at picturesque Coney Island, to a charmingly rustic route through Pulau Ubin.

PS: We've ranked the cycling routes according to our perceived difficulty levels (based on distance, terrain and incline), starting from the easiest cycling route.

Have fun exploring Singapore on wheels!

The best leisure cycling routes in Singapore

Canberra Park