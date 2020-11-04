Best lifting gyms in Singapore for strength and conditioning

Weightlifting has become an increasingly popular way to work out in the last few years – yup, amongst women too . It’s one of the most efficient ways to build muscle and increase your metabolic rate, and it’s also just really… fun.

How else can you do a workout that’s 40 per cent hard work and 60 per cent resting and chatting with your friends? Here are some of the best lifting gyms in Singapore where you can get your heart rate up, your muscles working hard and your sense of community absolutely thriving.

1. Strength Avenue

Started in 2016, Strength Avenue occupies the second floor of a Boat Quay shophouse, overlooking the Singapore River. It’s a comforting view to have as you grind through your sets of squats.

Strength Avenue believes that all people can benefit from being stronger, and their focus on form and technique means that their training is safe for people of all shapes, sizes and ages.

Trainers plan based on your weaknesses in private coaching; if you prefer to work out with friends, their semi-private classes include kettlebell training and barbell training, and are small enough that you’ll receive personal attention and assessment.

Strength Avenue is located at 57B Boat Quay Singapore 049846. Open 7am – 9pm, based on class schedule and appointments. Contact them here .

2. The Strength Yard

This Joo Chiat gym is perfect for East-siders wanting to get strong. The Strength Yard is a strength training facility with monthly passes to their gym, as well as personal training and progressive strength group classes.

This gym is well-known for its fully equipped space and for offering open access to their space for most hours of the day. Take their classes to learn the basics, then keep using their open gym at your own convenience!

The Strength Yard is located at 369 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427614, p. +65 6909 7449. Open Mon-Sun 6am – 12am with card access.

3. The Forge

This private, personal training Olympic weightlifting and barbell club in Little India believes that Olympic weightlifting should be accessible to athletes of all levels. They focus on motions like the Snatch, Clean and Jerk, but have strength and conditioning training as well. ​

Training is extremely personalised and sessions are coordinated between gym-goers and assigned coaches. You’re recommended to schedule at least three training sessions a week, each lasting one and a half hours.

What better way is there to get stronger than being held accountable for putting in good, regular practice?

The Forge is located at 451 Race Course Road, Singapore 218695. Open Mon, Wed, Fri 7am − 10pm, Tue & Thu 2pm – 10pm, Sat & PH 10am – 1pm. Closed Sun.

4. Level

This gym with both branches in the CBD has classes for anyone, at any level. Try their high-intensity SWEAT class if you want to get your conditioning in, or their STRUCTURE class if you want to learn the basics of using gym equipment like barbells, dumbbells and kettlebells.

Are you already fairly fit? Then try SKILL, their flagship class led by current and former competitive athletes. They have classes for bodyweight movements, handstands and conditioning – anything you could want to train for. There are also virtual classes and personal training.

Level can be found at 137 Telok Ayer Street #01-03 Singapore 068602, p. +65 6222 4766, and 14 Robinson Road #01-00 Singapore 048545. p. +65 6787 9560. Open Mon-Fri 7am – 8pm, Sat-Sun 8am – 1pm.

5. Solitude of Strength

Solitude of Strength is easily the biggest functional gym on the island, making it a no-brainer if space is a concern for you (social distancing, anyone?). Located in Woodleigh Park just off Braddell Road, coaches here believe that functional movements can help everybody age better.

They offer a whole range of classes for different levels – FuncFit caters to all levels of fitness and all ages, while Strongman Classics introduces the techniques of lifting large amounts of weight and flipping massive tires.

Check out their passes – they have different ones for classes, open gym usage and a combination of the two. They even have student discounts!

Solitude of Strength is located at 48 Woodleigh Park, Unit #6, The Arena, Singapore 357844, p. +65 8123 4362. Open Mon – Sun, 6.30am – 11.30pm.

6. Elevate Barbell Club

This gym is all about getting your basics down and increasing functionality for people from all different backgrounds. Their basic strength course will focus on the four most common movements in weight training: the squat, the bench press, the deadlift, and the overhead press.

They have personal training as well, giving you a structured program and nutrition guidance. When you’re advanced enough to train on your own, try out their online training where they program your training for you – you just need to execute.

Elevate Barbell Club is located at 482 Macpherson Road #01-01, Singapore 368194, p. +65 8818 9817. Open Mon – Fri 10am − 10pm, Sat – Sun 10am − 6pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.