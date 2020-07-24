Best Lululemon alternatives in Singapore: Kydra, Vivre Activewear and more for your workouts

Canadian brand Lululemon is practically synonymous with yoga but a pair of their leggings can set you back a staggering $100 or more. Even if there’s a sale, it’s still not that cheap.

If you are suuuper budget, there’s always cheap leggings from Cotton On but … you get what you pay for. Other regular major sportswear brands such as Adidas, Nike and Under Armour also have activewear but the OG yoga brand is Lululemon.

Since we’ve all had to stay home, online yoga and HIIT workouts have exploded in popularity. Even as gyms have reopened, classes can’t run at full capacity due to safe distancing measures. It’s a good bet that home workouts are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

And we need some nice clothes to workout in as well. If you’re not one who goes for brands and just want something functional and chic, there are several local brands that have their own range of activewear.

We compare the prices of a pair of full length basic leggings below:

Brand Price of a pair of leggings Delivery fee Vivre Activewear From $49 Free; $10 for same day delivery Yumi Active From $57 $3.50, free for orders above $100 (free shipping from now until 31 July 2020) Trybe Active From $69 $4, free for orders above $60 Rangoon Active From $69 $5, free for orders above $80 Kydra From $76 $5, free for orders above $50 YeoMama Batik $88 Free

Vivre Activewear

Workout clothes should fit well and Vivre Activewear does the job with their clothes designed for Asian body types and made from moisture-wicking material.

They’ve got a range of gym wear for light to medium intensity workouts, yoga mats and props and even a maternity collection. What we like most is that their website states that their prices range from $40 to $70.

The Singaporean brand, which launched in 2014, has three outlets at VivoCity (#02-56), Wisma Atria (#B1-04) and a warehouse store at Midview City (#03-09).

Delivery: Yes, no minimum order. Same day delivery is available for $10, orders must be placed by 5pm.

Yumi Active

Moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and anti-piling fabric? Yumi Active has it all with their workout wear that is “tailored to maximise performance and comfort”.

Founder Diana Chang launched the brand to bring high quality contemporary workout clothing and accessories to motivate women to embrace active lifestyles. And you’ll sure feel motivated with their variety of printed leggings from whimsical floral prints to digital geometric styles.

Their latest Heritage of the East Collection features peranakan-inspired prints.

Visit their store at 364 Joo Chiat Rd, level 2, Singapore 427609 or order online. They’re currently offering free delivery until 31 July 2020.

Delivery: Yes. First time customers receive a $10 voucher and free shipping. Otherwise, it’s $3.50 or free for orders above $100.

Trybe Active

Pronounced “tribe”, this activewear label was founded by friends passionate about the retail landscape and working out. The founders aim to offer high quality sportswear for athletes of all kinds and in different stages of their fitness journeys.

Trybe Active offers both women’s and men’s wear items, including T-shirts and shorts for hitting the gym. Each piece of apparel has to undergo multiple wear-tests to ensure that the final product is most wearable and comfortable for customers.

Moreover, this brand tries to contribute to environmental and social causes apart from their retail mainstay.

Their store is located in N4 Neighbourhood Centre, 479 Tampines Street 44, #01-241, Singapore 520479.

Delivery: Yes. $4 or free for orders above $60

Rangoon Active

Rangoon Active is a boutique brand that claims to be the one-stop spot for apparel for yoga, barre, pilates and HIIT training. Rangoon’s modern designs and range provides consumers with stylish and comfortable apparel.

Their locally designed apparel range is also wearable beyond the gym, and their fabrics are moisture-wicking to limit body odour while athletes work out! Consumers can check out their apparel range, such as shorts, leggings, outerwear and other accessories.

They don’t have a physical store but their products are available at several stockists.

Delivery: $5 flat fee or free for orders above $80

Kydra

Kydra is a homegrown Singapore brand that was launched to provide comfortable athlete apparel for sportsmen and women alike. Their range of sportswear is minimalistic, comfortable and functional.

From tote bags to even hoodies, Kydra has you covered when you decide to work out or be on the go.

Founders Jimmy Poh and Wong Dingyao want Kydra to be memorable for their premium quality functional sportswear that caters to athletes and non-athletes, regardless of what stage of their fitness journey they are in, at a reasonable price.

Hence the team at Kydra invests time in sourcing and inspecting for suitable fabrics.

Kydra does not have a retail store, but selected products are available at Design Orchard and Uppercut Boxing.

Delivery: $5 or free for orders above $50

YeoMama Batik

This boutique batik label is known for their colourful batik printed clothes and they’ve also got a small activewear line called NINJA by YeoMama that combines traditional prints with comfort and vogue.

The brand was the idea of a mother-daughter duo to spread the use of Indonesian batik clothing among Singaporeans. Their activewear contains breathable mesh and is stretchable, enabling you to workout on the trampoline or in your home gym with ease.

Yet this brand does not focus exclusively on sportswear, as it also sells a variety of apparel, from cheongsams to batik shirts.

The brand’s studio is located at 65 Ubi Road 1 #01-87 Oxley Bizhub 1, Singapore 408729.

Delivery: free! If you want next day delivery, it’s $10, and orders must be placed by 2pm.

