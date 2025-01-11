Best lunches and dinners this Chinese New Year 2025 in Singapore

As Singapore ushers in the Year of the Snake, the city's culinary scene shines with exceptional Chinese New Year feasts, perfect for celebrating cherished traditions and creating new memories. From elegant fine dining in iconic hotels to hearty, family-style banquets brimming with nostalgic flavours, this year's festive offerings are as diverse as they are indulgent.

Whether you're seeking artisanal Yu Sheng adorned with luxurious toppings, decadent multi-course menus showcasing time-honoured dishes, or contemporary twists on festive classics, these Lunar New Year lunches and dinners promise to delight every palate.

Here's your guide to the best places in Singapore to ring in the Lunar New Year 2025 in style.

藝 yì by Jereme Leung, Raffles Hotel Singapore

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with a refined culinary journey at 藝 yì by Jereme Leung, nestled in the iconic Raffles Hotel Singapore. From Jan 6 to Feb 12 2025, savour time-honoured provincial Chinese delicacies such as Poached Squid with Arrowhead, Black Moss & Ginger Scallion Sauce, Steamed Spotted Garoupa with Shao Xing Wine, and Steamed Green Asian Lobster with Yellow Pepper Sauce.

Enhance your festive feast with artisanal Yu Sheng, elegantly plated and dressed in a floral Yunnan rose dressing. Choose from Fortune Yu Sheng with salmon sashimi, Longevity Yu Sheng with octopus and sea whelk, or Prosperity Yu Sheng featuring abalone and Spanish Iberico ham. Set menus start from $198++ per person, ideal for joyful reunions.

A minimum of two guests is required for all set menu orders, including Yu Sheng selections. For more details, visit www.yi-restaurant.com.sg.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Celebrate the Year of the Snake at the award-winning Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, where authentic Cantonese flavours meet a luxurious ambiance. From now to Feb 12 2025, indulge in curated six or seven-course Lunar New Year set menus, perfect for cherished reunions.

Highlights include the Barbecue Suckling Pig with Crêpe, the indulgent Wok-Fried Lobster in XO Sauce, and the comforting Cantonese Style Claypot Rice with Chinese Sausage and Cured Duck in Superior Light Soya Sauce with Foie Gras or Yellow Eel.

Prices start at $138.80++ per person for the Celebrations of Happiness menu, with premium options like the Celebrations of Abundance menu at $258.80++ per person.

Available from now to Feb 12 2025, reservations can be made by calling +65 6831 4605, email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or visit wanhaochineserestaurant.com.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Immerse yourself in a Lunar New Year dining experience at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, where modern culinary artistry meets festive tradition. The six-course Prosperity Blooming menu stood out with its Glazed Pork Prime Rib, a harmonious mix of tangy and savoury, and the Crispy Rice in Seafood Broth, bursting with umami flavours.

Each course feels like a nod to abundance and togetherness, capped off with a light and zesty Aloe Vera Lemongrass Jelly. Their signature Yu Sheng, complete with gold leaf, adds an elegant start to the meal​​. For an intimate celebration, consider dining in The Private Room or the semi-private dining area, both offering an elegant naturally lit setting.

To book your festive experience, head to The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, call +65 6715 6871 or reserve online. Prices start at $118++ per person for the four-course set menu and $168++ for the six-course set menu. Available from Jan 6 to Feb 12, 2025​.

Diamond Kitchen

Ring in the Lunar New Year at Diamond Kitchen with comforting Singapore-style seafood and nostalgic flavours. Beloved for its fresh daily catch and wok-fried classics, the restaurant introduces festive delights like You Tiao Xia (golden-fried prawns wrapped in squid paste) and hearty Fish Maw Pig Trotters braised in white pepper broth.

Enjoy these alongside signature favourites, including the crowd-pleasing Gan Xiang Crab, coated in a fragrant curry-based sauce, and the addictively savoury-sweet Salted Egg Sotong. Perfect for down-to-earth family reunions, six set menus, ranging from $328++ to $1,328++, offer abundant feasts tailored to different budgets.

Available from Jan 11 to Feb 12 2025, reservations can be made by calling the respective outlets Marine Parade at +65 6448 0629 or Buona Vista at +65 6464 0410. For more information, visit www.diamondkitchen.com.sg.

Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Crossroads Buffet at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel delivers a delightful Lunar New Year dining experience that will leave you impressed. From the tender Drunken Prawn with Lemongrass to the hands-on joy of creating your own Yu Sheng with luxurious toppings like Baby Abalone and Tuna Tataki, every dish feels like a treat.

The roasted meats-think Crispy Pork Belly and flavourful Roast Duck-are a standout, while the unexpected addition of Bak Kwa Pizza adds a playful twist. Don't miss the dinner-only Binchotan Grill, where smoky skewers of lobster and squid pair beautifully with house-made sauces, adding an extra layer of indulgence.

Available from 28 January to 12 February, 2025, Crossroads Buffet at 320 Orchard Road, Singapore. Prices start from $68++ per adult for weekday lunch and $118++ for weekend dinners. Reserve your table at Crossroads Buffet, call +65 6831 4605, or email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com.​​

Yan

Gather loved ones for a joyous reunion with YÀN's exquisite Lunar New Year offerings, available from Jan 6 to Feb 12 2025. Indulge in six celebratory dine-in set menus, featuring highlights like Poached Kampong Chicken with Chinese Wine and Conpoy and Steamed Soon Hock Fillet with Yunnan Ham, showcasing the finest of Cantonese cuisine. Whether you're planning an intimate gathering or a grand feast, the menus cater to all, with prices ranging from $138++ to $288++ per person.

Available from Jan 6 to Feb 12 2025, celebrate the Lunar New Year at YÀN, located at 1 St. Andrew's Road, Singapore. Prices range from $138++ to $288++ per person for dine-in set menus. For reservations, call +65 6384 5585 or visit www.yan.com.sg.

This article was first published in City Nomads.