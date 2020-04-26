The best luxury designer bags to invest in for 2020

Spring is here; a new crop of designer bags is surfacing to do a complete takeover of our Instagram feeds.

Sporting playful whimsical shapes (looking at you, Reijna Pyo's yellow banana bag), dumpling-like silhouettes (cue spotlights on Miu Miu's knotted bag and Nanushka's Anja bag) and clean contemporary lines, this season's hottest bags are super-chic and lust-worthy.

Tiny bags continue to play a major role in directing the season's hottest bag trends, as seen by Jacquemus's adorable micro bag and the bevy of cross-body bags from brands like Yuzefi and Khaite.

Check out Spring 2020's new It-bags below.

Mon Tresor small perforated leather bucket bag, US$2,290 (S$3,300), Fendi

Threaded with a contrasting blue drawstring to keep your belongings secure, and features the label's perforated logo on the front, carry this bag by the top handle, or attach the longer strap to wear it cross-body.

Half Moon leather shoulder bag, US$1,290, The Row

Modelled after popular mini silhouettes from the '90s, but still with plenty of space for everyday essentials, this bag has a curved 'Half Moon' shape and opens to a suede-lined interior sized to fit your phone, cardholder and keys.

Colour-block leather tote, US$1,790, Marni

This lightweight tote is crafted in Italy from smooth leather in shades of pastel-pink, army-green and red. The strap is long enough to wear over your shoulder and the capacious interior has enough room for a laptop, makeup bag and bottle of water.

Printed leather tote, US$1,715, Balmain

Spacious enough for all your daily essentials, this tote is made from supple leather and printed with the house's logo. The interior slot and zipped pockets are perfect for smaller items, while the detachable shoulder strap means you can go hands-free.

Ruched L two-tone leather tote, US$995, Proenza Schouler

Versatile and roomy enough to fit all of your essentials, making it a great everyday accessory, this bag is crafted in Italy from beige and black leather and has a slouchy silhouette enhanced by ruching at the top.

Kaliko leather-trimmed suede shoulder bag, US$990, Isabel Marant

Made from claret suede, this bag has a spacious interior with a zipped pocket and an additional back compartment. Carry yours by the detachable shoulder strap or braided top handle.

Le Chiquito micro patent-leather and nubuck tote, US$265, Jacquemus

It's assembled from a combination of nubuck and patent-leather, then embellished with a tiny gold 'J' to complement the sunny yellow hue.

Eyes leather-trimmed shell tote, US$495, Anya Hindmarch

Ideal for days when you need to carry a little extra, this bag is made from durable shell and sized to fit the essentials, as well as a water bottle and tablet.

ID93 medium leather shoulder bag, US$2,150, Givenchy

Inspired by the minimalism of the '90s, this bag is cut from supple grey leather and has a softly structured shape detailed with chevrons and the house's iconic logo.

Bead-embellished tasseled raffia and leather tote, US$980, Simone Rocha

This tote can be carried by the raffia-trimmed top handle, which is decorated with tonal beads, or worn cross-body using the slim shoulder strap.

Niki medium quilted metallic leather shoulder bag, US$2,350, Saint Laurent

This 'Niki' bag, updated for Resort '20 in shimmering silver leather, is generously sized to fit your everyday essentials and has a pouch pocket at the front for smaller items.

Classic City croc-effect leather tote bag, US$2,290, Balenciaga

A house signature for almost two decades, Balenciaga's 'Classic City' tote is updated in matte croc-effect leather that looks so luxurious and goes with nearly anything.

Small Open Tulip tote, US$737, Little Liffner at Farfetch

Scandinavian accessories brand Little Liffner has been making waves in the it-bag scene in recent years. The brand's Open Tulip tote has been a huge hit on Instagram last year, with its colossal oversized silhouette.

This smaller rendition of the bag features the same curvilinear lines and trapezoid shape as the larger version, but its still roomy enough to be an everyday tote. We expect the minimalist energy of this number to continue being a huge hit amongst fashion's it-girls this spring.

Edith bag, US$521.61, Yuzefi

London-based label Yuzefi is known for its unique, playful bag shapes that mix bold, saturated colours with clean geometric shapes.

A new release for Resort 2020, the Edith bag captures all the hallmarks of the cult favourite brand with its multi-layered panels, distinctive shape and signature colour blocking. We're sure we'll see more of the Edith bag on the likes of street style stars come next fashion month.

Knotted leather shoulder bag, US$1,950, Miu Miu at Moda Operandi

Having caught our attention during Miu Miu's S/S '20 presentation, this knotted bag features a baguette shape and a relaxed pouch shape - a trend we've noticed with many of the hottest cult bags of late.

Crafted from soft butter leather with the matelasse quilting technique the brand frequently employs for its bags, this shoulder bag is sure to be a hit this season.

The Nellie crossbody bag, $2,725, Khaite

Having debuted during Khaite's S/S '20 show, the compact "The Nellie" bag is a polished and modern interpretation of a typical bike frame bag (that is, the handy pouch that people secure to the middle area of the bike).

Featuring a structured silhouette and a brass frame, this crossbody bag makes for a stunning minimalist number with its clean and simple lines.

Considering the brand's recent spike in popularity on Instagram, we're certain this number will be a huge hit as well.

Puzzle medium crochet-trimmed leather shoulder bag, US$3,445, Loewe at Net-a-Porter

Elegantly trimmed with cream crochet, Loewe's prized "Puzzle" bag sports a new look with a sweeter, girlier vibe. The geometric shapes are highlighted by the crochet juxtaposing against the tan calf leather.

Another S/S '20 trendi revolves around crochet bags; this piece is an excellent number that's still practical and perfect for everyday schlepping while paying a subtle ode to the trend.

Valentino Garavani Fill Me medium textured-leather tote, US$1,745, Valentino Garavani

It's been made in Italy from white textured-leather and detailed with a logo patch at the front. The interior has a zipped pocket to keep bills and coins secure.

Le Nani purse, US$300, Jacquemus

We can't get enough of Jacquemus's micro bags. A teeny accessory that makes a mighty statement, the new "Le Nani" purse is sized to only hold your favourite lipstick.

Rendered in bright saturated pink, this bag - which has just dropped as a part of the brand's S/S '20 collection, can be worn as a necklace, a cross-body bag or held by the top handle as a purse.

"The Story" bag, US$2,410, Alexander McQueen at Ssense

Seen on the likes of Selena Gomez, Naomi Campbell and Kaia Gerber, Alexander McQueen's newly dropped "The Story" bag is climbing up the ranks to become the season's reigning it-bag.

Featuring a ladylike square shape with a top handle, this buffed calfskin bag also has a shoulder strap and an ingenious metal hardware at the front which serves as a clutch handle. It's also lined with contrasting red suede on the inside, giving it an energising finish.

Banana bag, US$693.27, Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo's yellow banana bag is a whimsical number that combines playfulness with a contemporary edge. Shaped like the fruit itself with a crescent moon silhouette, this bag has all the makings of a modern it-bag.

The shoulder strap is made from bead-like chains in polished black resin, giving the number an added artful, tongue-in-cheek vibe.

The Pouch bag, $3,820, Bottega Veneta

One of the hottest bags trending all over Instagram recently, Bottega Veneta's buttery "The Pouch" bag has officially reached cult status.

Featuring folds around the opening to satisfy the fashion world's current obsession with dumpling-shaped bags, this puffy clutch bag is an absolute must-own for S/S '20.

Anja ruched baguette shoulder bag, US$495, Nanushka at Moda Operandi

Resembling a croissant, Nanushka's Anja bag is ruched to create folds and has a relaxed pouch silhouette. Available in sage green, rust orange and ballet slippers pink, the Anja bag has won all our hearts - and evidently many other hearts as well, seeing as how the bag is sold out almost everywhere online.

Keep your eyes peeled and wallets ready the next time it's restocked, this chic receptacle is highly covetable this spring.

This was first published in Her World Online.