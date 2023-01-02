Best luxury small sedans in Singapore

Getting a taste of luxury motoring need not mean having to drive a big, expensive limousine. CarBuyer.com.sg looks at the best luxury small sedans you can buy here in Singapore.

Welcome back to another instalment of CarBuyer.com.sg Best Of, a regularly updated guide series where we pick the best cars in each segment to buy here in Singapore.

Next up, we’re looking at luxury small sedans, a relatively new segment that has only emerged recently, but one that is set to grow in popularity in the coming years.

The entire segment kicked off with the debut of the first-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA in 2014 — it was an immediate hit around the world, and also in sedan-loving Singapore. With it, luxury makers realised there was untapped demand for luxury four-doors with price tags and dimensions smaller than executive sedans like the BMW 3 Series.

Small luxury sedans attract the younger and more affluent set, as they serve as an entry point for premium brand motoring, but without having the associated high costs of a full-size luxury sedan.

This segment is essentially monopolised by the Big 3 Germans: Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and just to prove how important these cars are in our market, all three have versions with powertrains that help them qualify for a Category A COE (engines with a capacity of below 1.6-litres and producing no more than 130hp), helping them become more accessible to a larger audience.

However, with COE premiums reaching near-record highs in 2022, it has meant that the starting price point of a luxury small sedan today is now at least $200,000, inclusive of COE.

Nevertheless, for singles or young couples who don’t need such a big car, a luxury small sedan might come across as a better fit for their lifestyles and image.

Other core features of luxury small sedans that appeal to the younger buyers are small turbocharged engines that offer the good balance of performance and fuel efficiency. Their compact dimensions also mean they’re easier to drive around town as compared to their larger-sized brand siblings. And being luxury cars, they also have a high degree of connected-ness and technology onboard.

(Models are listed in alphabetical order, not merit)

Audi A3 Sedan

Our pick: Audi A3 Sedan 1.0 TFSI from $203,809 with COE (December 2022)

The latest generation Audi A3 Sedan was launched in 2021, initially with a 1.5-litre engine that produced 150hp. A year later, it was joined by a 1.0-litre version that slotted the car into COE Category A, thanks to its 110hp output.

Unfortunately, it came at a time when COE premiums were skyrocketing to near-record highs, which meant that the A3 1.0 Sedan ended up retailing for over 200 grand, blunting its mass appeal somewhat. It is still cheaper than either of its two German rivals though, and if you look beyond the price tag, and you’ll find a car that is well capable of living up to its luxury reputation.

While the A3 Sedan 1.0 may be more expensive to buy in a high COE climate, opting for the smaller engine might prove to be the savvier choice if you look at the greater picture. Certainly at least, you stand to save a fair bundle down the line, both in terms of lower running costs as well as greater efficiency.

The 999cc engine incurs just $390 in road tax annually, and the claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.3L/100km is eminently achievable with careful driving. Even if you’re just an average driver that’s not particularly light-footed, a 6.0L/km average is easily achievable in the A3 1.0.

As a driving proposition, the 1.0-litre engine may not be the most powerful around, but it offers more than enough for most Singaporeans’ driving needs. The unit is smooth and refined, and it is paired with some pretty neat handling manners that makes the car quite a delightful steer in the corners.

More crucially however, despite the car’s entry-level status, the A3 1.0 Sedan still feels like a luxury sedan inside. There’s still plenty of premium features, like a fully-digital driver’s instrument display, as well as a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The overall fit and finish are put together with the usual Audi Teutonic precision too, with no sign of cost cutting anywhere.

Viewed on its own, the A3 Sedan 1.0 makes for an extremely compelling choice, with its superb efficiency, great drivability and premium luxury interior. In a more reasonable COE environment, the A3 1.0 Sedan should be a major sales hit among Singaporeans, much like its predecessor was.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Our pick: BMW 216i Gran Coupe Sport from $211,888 with COE (December 2022)

BMW is somewhat of a late entrant to this market, with its 2 Series Gran Coupe (we’ll call it 2 GC from here onwards) only debuting in early 2020. Nevertheless, BMW has burst out straight from the blocks and delivered a hugely impressive product that is well-matched against its rivals.

The biggest appeal of the 2 GC is the fact that it is the least expensive four-door BMW you can currently buy in Singapore, and as of 2022 the sole version you can buy is the 216i Sport, which comes with a 1.5-litre engine that produces 109hp, and yes, puts it into COE Cat A.

That car retails for $211,888 inclusive of COE as of December 2022, which is a rather princely sum for a Cat A car. But it is still a BMW after all, and that alone should help it attract a significant amount of sales from folks who want a relatively easy entry point into Bavarian motoring.

Despite its status as an entry-level model, the 2 GC is not a cut price product. It offers an entertaining drive, top-notch Germany quality, and a surprisingly impressive list of features that are usually seen in far more expensive models.

Among its party tricks include BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) system, which lets you execute all sorts of things simply by talking to the car. Simply say “Hey BMW, turn down the air con/navigate home/call my mother” and it’ll obey your command.

The 216i GC is powered by 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder that produces 109hp and 190Nm of torque, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s reasonably adequate to get you around Singapore. It sparkles more in the corners though, with a very capable chassis and excellent dynamic balance that makes it a joy to pilot for keen drivers.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Being a small luxury sedan, the 2 GC is not particularly spacious inside, but that’s a trait shared with its rivals anyway. Four average-sized adults can fit snugly, but any more and it’ll be a squeeze. It does have a fairly large boot though, with 430 litres of cargo capacity on offer.

They all add up to make the 2 GC a very attractive value proposition for those looking for a small luxury sedan in Singapore, and it goes to prove that opting for a more affordable BMW need not mean settling for a lesser product.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon

Our pick: Mercedes-Benz A 180 Saloon Progressive from $221,888 with COE (December 2022)

Mercedes-Benz is unique in that it has not one, but two four-door sedans in this segment. But whereas the CLA is the stylish "coupe" (as Mercedes-Benz insists on calling it), the A-Class Saloon is the more down-to-earth four-door sedan that will attract the more practical-minded buyer.

The pricing strategy reflects that too, with the A-Class Saloon starting at $221,888 with COE for the A 180 Progressive variant, whereas the equivalent CLA 180 Progressive goes for $225,888 inclusive of COE. This makes the Merc a fair bit more expensive than its two German rivals, but the brand is hoping that the appeal of the three-pointed star is enough to justify the premium.

Like the Audi and BMW, the A-Class Saloon is now available with a Cat A-friendly engine, with the A 180 being driven by a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 130hp and 200Nm of torque. This enables it to just make the cut for Cat A, but also means it is a fair bit more powerful than its rivals. However, in terms of the driving experience, the Merc lacks that same bit of sparkle as its two main competitors, with a generally underwhelming ride and handling balance.

Inside, there’s room to accommodate four adults comfortably, and the A-Class’s interior is a stylish, tech-laden wonder, boasting futuristic dual 10.25-inch screens that stretches across the dashboard, and incorporates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Like the BMW, the Merc also features its own voice activation technology, dubbed Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), although between the two, BMW’s system comes across as marginally more intuitive to use.

The Merc does seem a bit more stylish however, albeit it being a matter of subjective taste. The A-Class Saloon’s design feels better resolved, with its sleek lines and a rear end that doesn’t look like it was simply grafted on from the A-Class hatchback.

Ultimately though, the A-Class Saloon’s greatest appeal is what’s sitting on the front grille: the three-pointed star badge. That alone on a four door sedan is enough to attract Singaporean buyers to it like bees to honey.

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The one that started it all, the CLA is a fine choice for buyers looking for an extremely stylish small luxury sedan. However, the second generation model has seen its positioning moved upmarket following the introduction of the A-Class Saloon, and its pricing is now reflective of its new status.

While the new CLA may be expensive, with prices starting from $225,888 with COE (as of December 2022) for the CLA 180 Progressive model, it remains an attractive proposition for those who place good looks over outright practicality.

But more than that, the CLA is also somewhat more well-sorted to drive over its A-Class Saloon sibling. Its refinement is reminiscent of a bigger-sized Mercedes-Benz sedan, and the ride is surprisingly comfortable, especially in the Progressive variant with softer springs.

At the same time, the CLA probably handles the best out of the Mercedes-Benz small car group (A-Class Hatch, A-Class Saloon, B-Class, GLA-Class, GLB-Class), with great poise and composure in its handling abilities, and its driving demeanour strikes a nice balance between sportiness and luxury.

Powertrains are shared with its small car siblings, so the same 1.3-litre 130hp turbo petrol in all the equivalent "180" models also sees service here.

If you don’t mind the slightly restrictive rear headroom for taller passengers, and the higher entry price point, the CLA is probably the one to get for the trend-setting single or young couple with an eye for premium style.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.

