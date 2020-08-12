Best maid insurance promotions and discounts

This is a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) requirement, and you cannot pass on these costs to her. You can read the full details about what goes into a maid insurance plan (and what to look out for) in our comprehensive guide here.

But if you are already up to speed on all the details and just want to find out what is the best maid insurance plan for you, then read on to learn about our top choices for maid insurance promotions.

Maid Insurance Plan Highlight Promotion MSIG MaidPlus Offers employer’s liability as an optional add on, coverage amount ranges from $300,000 to $1,000,000 Apply by Aug 31, 2020 to receive: – 20 per cent discount off – $20 cash reward via PayNow – Free medical check-up for Classic and Premier plans TIQ eProtect Maid Plan A One of the cheapest maid insurance plans on the market that meets all of the MOM’s requirements Receive a 25 per cent discount and an additional $5 reward through PayNow when you apply from now till Aug 31, 2020 on SingSaver. Enjoy an additional 5 per cent off when you use promo code TEIF (only on Fridays). FWD Maid Insurance Essential Plan 100 per cent money back if you cancel your plan within the first three months. Pays the MOM security bond (up to $5,000) without additional payments from the employer. Get $5 reward via PayNow if you apply on SingSaverUse promo code MAID25 and get 25 per cent off premiums from Aug 1 to 31, 2020 HL Assurance Maid Protect360 Offers four different variations for medical and personal cover. Flexible coverage for the employer, in terms of termination, rehiring expenses and wage compensation. Get a $5 reward via PayNow when you apply through SingSaver.

MSIG: Maximum employer protection

MSIG’s MaidPlus is not the cheapest maid insurance plan. Much like its other insurance products, MSIG prices itself toward the upper end of the spectrum.

But for its above-average price, it delivers way-above-average value, especially to the employer.

The standard maid insurance coverages — $60,000 per year in personal accident benefits, $15,000 per year for hospital/surgery expenses, $5,000 third-party liability coverage, termination and repatriation expenses —are all there.

But MaidPlus steps it up by providing replacement maid expenses ($500), alternative domestic help benefits for if your maid is in the hospital ($50 per day, above the market standard) as well as cover for your maid’s personal belongings.

While its standard plan is already quite comprehensive from the employer’s perspective, it is in the optional add-ons where MaidPlus truly shines.

Many employers are interested in the employer’s liability cover, which protects them in the event their maids decide to sue them. This coverage amount starts at $300,000 and can reach up to $1,000,000.

For the liability-conscious employer, this is a perfect add-on to an already employer-focused plan.

TIQ: For the budget conscious employer

TIQ’s — Etiqa’s digital channel — eProtect Maid Plan A is one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest maid insurance plan on the market. If you need to carefully manage all your expenses, then this plan might be best for you.

The most basic plan, Plan A, meets all of the MOM’s stipulations, and still goes above and beyond in some aspects, such as the $5,000 third-party liability coverage, wage reimbursement, and even compensation for alternative maid services (albeit at a much lower amount).

It also has physical abuse cover, which provides up to $5,000 in benefits should the maid physically abuse the employer’s child, handicapped person, or senior citizen.

You can also opt for the slightly more premium Plan B and Plan C, which give higher coverage amounts almost across the board.

On the optional side, employers may also be interested in the home cover, which covers you in the event of fire, burglary, or theft by the maid.

FWD: All-round value

FWD’s Maid Insurance – Essential Plan is a great choice for employers looking for a mid-tier, well-rounded option that is also customisable.

One of its most attractive features is its 100 per cent money back policy if you cancel your plan within the first three months. You can essentially ‘test drive’ it for three months at zero risk to yourself.

Another big draw is its security bond plus feature. It is the only insurer that pays the MOM the security bond (up to $5,000) without you needing to make any additional payments.

The plan also provides medical coverage even for pre-existing conditions at no additional cost, another big plus.

That said, the third-party liability cover starts at the lower end at $3,000 for the essential plan. However, this can always be upgraded if you so choose.

Other optional benefits include cashless outpatient medical expenses (above $10 and up to $30 for its network of clinics only) and a benefit that covers mandatory medical examinations.

You can read our full review of FWD Maid Insurance here.

HL Assurance: Most flexible coverage

HL Assurance’s Maid Protect360 is a good choice for the well-meaning employer looking to maximise the types of coverage available for their maid.

It is extremely flexible, with four different variations depending on how much medical and personal cover you want to provide.

For instance, the basic plan covers $1,000 in medical expenses and $30,000 in hospital and surgery expenses.

For the most premium exclusive plan, these figures increase to $4,000 and $80,000, respectively. There is also variable coverage for ambulance fees and types of medical treatments (e.g. physiotherapy).

The same goes for cover for the maid’s personal belongings, which can range from nil to $3,000.

The flexible coverage also extends to the employer, in terms of termination and rehiring expenses as well as wage compensation. These can range from $200 and nil for the basic plan to $600 and $60 per day for the exclusive plan.