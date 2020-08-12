Best maid insurance promotions and discounts

If you are planning to hire a foreign domestic helper in Singapore, understand that it is compulsory for you to buy medical and personal accident insurance — also known as maid insurance — before she steps foot in the country.
The idea is being able to compensate her, or her family, should tragedy occur.
This is a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) requirement, and you cannot pass on these costs to her. You can read the full details about what goes into a maid insurance plan (and what to look out for) in our comprehensive guide here.
But if you are already up to speed on all the details and just want to find out what is the best maid insurance plan for you, then read on to learn about our top choices for maid insurance promotions.
MSIG: Maximum employer protection
MSIG’s MaidPlus is not the cheapest maid insurance plan. Much like its other insurance products, MSIG prices itself toward the upper end of the spectrum.
But for its above-average price, it delivers way-above-average value, especially to the employer.
The standard maid insurance coverages — $60,000 per year in personal accident benefits, $15,000 per year for hospital/surgery expenses, $5,000 third-party liability coverage, termination and repatriation expenses —are all there.
But MaidPlus steps it up by providing replacement maid expenses ($500), alternative domestic help benefits for if your maid is in the hospital ($50 per day, above the market standard) as well as cover for your maid’s personal belongings.
While its standard plan is already quite comprehensive from the employer’s perspective, it is in the optional add-ons where MaidPlus truly shines.
Many employers are interested in the employer’s liability cover, which protects them in the event their maids decide to sue them. This coverage amount starts at $300,000 and can reach up to $1,000,000.
For the liability-conscious employer, this is a perfect add-on to an already employer-focused plan.
TIQ: For the budget conscious employer
TIQ’s — Etiqa’s digital channel — eProtect Maid Plan A is one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest maid insurance plan on the market. If you need to carefully manage all your expenses, then this plan might be best for you.
The most basic plan, Plan A, meets all of the MOM’s stipulations, and still goes above and beyond in some aspects, such as the $5,000 third-party liability coverage, wage reimbursement, and even compensation for alternative maid services (albeit at a much lower amount).
It also has physical abuse cover, which provides up to $5,000 in benefits should the maid physically abuse the employer’s child, handicapped person, or senior citizen.
You can also opt for the slightly more premium Plan B and Plan C, which give higher coverage amounts almost across the board.
On the optional side, employers may also be interested in the home cover, which covers you in the event of fire, burglary, or theft by the maid.
FWD: All-round value
FWD’s Maid Insurance – Essential Plan is a great choice for employers looking for a mid-tier, well-rounded option that is also customisable.
One of its most attractive features is its 100 per cent money back policy if you cancel your plan within the first three months. You can essentially ‘test drive’ it for three months at zero risk to yourself.
Another big draw is its security bond plus feature. It is the only insurer that pays the MOM the security bond (up to $5,000) without you needing to make any additional payments.
The plan also provides medical coverage even for pre-existing conditions at no additional cost, another big plus.
That said, the third-party liability cover starts at the lower end at $3,000 for the essential plan. However, this can always be upgraded if you so choose.
Other optional benefits include cashless outpatient medical expenses (above $10 and up to $30 for its network of clinics only) and a benefit that covers mandatory medical examinations.
You can read our full review of FWD Maid Insurance here.
HL Assurance: Most flexible coverage
HL Assurance’s Maid Protect360 is a good choice for the well-meaning employer looking to maximise the types of coverage available for their maid.
It is extremely flexible, with four different variations depending on how much medical and personal cover you want to provide.
For instance, the basic plan covers $1,000 in medical expenses and $30,000 in hospital and surgery expenses.
For the most premium exclusive plan, these figures increase to $4,000 and $80,000, respectively. There is also variable coverage for ambulance fees and types of medical treatments (e.g. physiotherapy).
The same goes for cover for the maid’s personal belongings, which can range from nil to $3,000.
The flexible coverage also extends to the employer, in terms of termination and rehiring expenses as well as wage compensation. These can range from $200 and nil for the basic plan to $600 and $60 per day for the exclusive plan.