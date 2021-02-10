Best massage guns to knead the muscle aches away

Massage guns offer pain management and muscle healing. Here’s how to choose one.

Maybe your New Year’s resolution has you faithfully working out. Or you’ve had one too many marathon Zoom meetings. Or maybe you slept wrong and now your neck and shoulder are all tingly and stiff.

In any case, you need to find some relief for your sore and aching muscles. But with the threat of Covid-19 still lurking in the background, going for a massage isn’t exactly the safest thing to do at the moment.

Well then, why not try a massage gun?

How do massage guns work?

An item that became popular fairly recently, massage guns are handheld devices used by athletes and therapists to warm up stiff muscles before exercising. It is also used to treat pain and soreness, post-workout.

Used regularly, massage guns are said to help the body recover from the strenuous exercise, reduce inflammation, enhance blood flow, improve or restore mobility and get rid of muscle knots.

Massage guns follow the therapeutic principles of percussive and vibration therapy. The first iterations were mostly shaped like a handheld drill. Recently, newer models with different shapes, such as the Theragun’s ball head, have also sprung up.

In essence, a massage gun uses a pulsating head to deliver a vigorous massage to the affected area. This creates a similar health effect as traditional massage therapies.

Things to note when using a massage gun

Most massage guns have different speeds for a range of intensities, so you can choose a setting according to how sore or painful your muscles are.

They also come with different attachment heads to target different muscle groups.

Their portable nature allows you to perform a self-massage at any time, but certain areas such as the back may be difficult to reach on your own.

Massage guns are generally safe and suitable for use without training. Apply common sense when using – if it’s too painful, you’re using too much pressure.

Move on to other areas when the skin gets red and flushed, and avoid sensitive areas such as major arteries in the neck, or bony protrusions like the elbows, kneecaps and ankles.

5 Best Massage Guns for Every User Type

Brand and model Battery life Speed and settings Special feature Price Xiaomi Merach Nano Pro 7 to 12.5 hours 1600 to 3200 RPM, 3 settings Light and portable $99 at Shopee BUTYCE Y8 Prom Max Up to 24 hours 1300 to 3200 RPM, 7 settings Ultra long battery life $180 at Amazon Hydragun 3 to 6 hours 1200 to 3200 RPM, 6 settings Quiet (30 to 50dB) $399 at hydragun.sg Theragun Prime Up to 2 hours 1750 to 2400 PPM, 5 settings Integrates with Apple Health and Google Fit $469 at Lazada Hyperice Hypervolt Up to 3 hours Up to 3200 RPM, 3 settings Bluetooth connectivity with Hyperice app $599 at Lazada

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Best for: on-the-go users

Price: $99

Weighing in at just 360g, the Nano Pro is ideal for those who want the option to treat muscle soreness on the go. Simply throw this into your gym bag, handbag or briefcase and you’re good to go.

This massage gun may be light in weight but not in features. It packs up to 12 hours of battery runtime, which means you probably only need to charge it once every two weeks.

Additionally, it has three settings, making it suitable for a wider range of treatment areas.

PHOTO: Butyce

Best for: heavy-duty use

Price: $180

With a single charge that lasts up to 24 hours, this massage gun is made for heavy-duty use. This means it can be shared by multiple members of the house, or among the badminton team after a workout session.

The device comes with seven different settings from 1,300 to 3,200 percussions per minute, and eight attachment heads (the most on the list) for greater flexibility in treatment areas and types.

It is also exceptionally quiet, with maximum noise topping out at around 55dB.

Get this one if you’re looking for a wallet-friendly, multi-use massage gun that you don’t have to charge all the time.

PHOTO: Hydragun

Best for: those who prefer a quiet, low-noise massage

Price: $399

Touted as one of the quietest, yet full-featured massage guns on the market, the Hydragun boasts whisper-quiet operation of 30 to 50dB (for reference, a normal conversation is around 60dB).

If you need to use your massage gun in a low-noise environment, such as the office during your lunch break or around bedtime, the Hydragun should suit your needs nicely.

At $399, it’s not the cheapest model out there, but you’re getting six speeds going up to a full 3,200 RPM and up to six hours of battery life.

PHOTO: Theragun

Best for: casual gym goers

Price: $469

Weekend warriors and casual gym goers wanting a more premium experience might do well with this one.

The Theragun Prime is the basic model from Therabody, one of the leading brands in the field of percussive therapy. As the fifth iteration since the first improvised model in 2009, it sports the brand’s signature triangle design.

It is also Bluetooth-enabled, so you can pair the device with your mobile phone for enhanced functionality such as treatment reminders and personalised routines.

The Theragun Prime offers five settings, topping out at a less intense 2,400 percussions per minute. Its battery life is relatively short at two hours, so be sure to keep the charger handy.

PHOTO: Hyperice

Best for: Serious athletes

Price: $599

Hyperice is the other leader in the massage gun market, so it’s no surprise that their prices are on the higher end too.

If you’re willing to splurge, you’ll find the Hypervolt to be a solidly built, powerful massage gun that delivers up to 3,200 percussions per minute.

Yet, with its patented technology, noise levels are kept low – at least lower than you’d expect given the power this massage gun generates.

Hypervolt is also capable of connecting to your mobile phone via the Hyperice app, allowing for automated operation via guided routines.

What to look out for when buying a massage gun

Price

Massage guns can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Fundamentally, they all work the same way, so it can be difficult to justify paying premium prices for the high-end brands.

The price difference usually boils down to the massage gun’s build and finish (plastic vs metal), features (number of settings, Bluetooth, auto shut-off) and other secondary characteristics.

Where you buy from can also affect the price somewhat. Original websites may hold sales during popular shopping seasons, but overseas sellers may offer a lower retail price.

Some online marketplaces may offer credit card discounts and promotions too.

If you’re a casual user and don’t foresee heavy-duty use, it might be best to choose according to your budget.

Noise levels

As massage guns have moving parts, you should expect some amount of noise when in use.

Generally, you can expect larger models meant for heavy duty use to be louder than their smaller counterparts.

However, most new generation massage guns are quieter than their predecessors, and generally can be used while watching TV or holding a conversation.

Still, you may want to avoid a session during bedtime if you’re sharing your room with a light sleeper.

Battery life

Battery life for massage guns can differ widely, from a couple of hours to a full day of use. A longer battery life, while convenient, may not be as important unless you need to use your massage gun on the go.

This is because you use the massage gun for a few minutes at a time when treating localised areas. Larger areas such as the entire back may require a longer session, but it is unusual to have the device running for hours at a time.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.