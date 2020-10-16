Best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets

Life in Singapore can be so hectic that a 60-minute massage is an ideal way to just unplug from it all, and give yourself time to rest and reflect.

When everything lines up right — the ambience is ideal, the treatment suits your budget and your therapist is hitting all the right spots — a massage is the very definition of an affordable luxury.

If you’ve ever been to Bangkok with your friends, you know how much Singaporeans love getting massages.

Since you can’t always drop everything and jet off to the Land of Smiles every time your shoulder starts cricking, fortunately there are a couple of decent massage chains in Singapore.

We surveyed some very popular (and non-illicit) massage places in Singapore.

We’ve sorted the chains and/or treatments according to three budget bands: under $70, under $120 and under $200 for a 60-minute session.

Read on for our handpicked, best massage places in Singapore 2019 for low, mid and high budgets.

Last updated on 15 October 2020. Prices for massages listed in this article are subject to change without prior notice.

Best massages in Singapore for under $70

Massage Chain 1-hour massage Massage types Location(s) Ancient Dynasty Massage & Spa From $50 Deep Tissue Oil, Swedish Oil, Shiatsu Thomson, Siglap Xiaoxi Deep Tissue Massage Centre $50 Traditional Chinese deep tissue massage Beauty World Centre Massage Master From $55 Complete Body Massage Bedok Healing Touch From $55 Tension Relief Massage, Thai Fusion, Shiatsu/Acupressure, Deep Tissue, Asian Fusion Yishun, Alexandra, Upper Thomson, Novena, Fort Canning, Tampines Central, Orchard Tanglin, Dhoby Ghaut Han Dynasty Spa From $55 Oriental or Swedish Body Massage Thomson, Alexandra Village, Balestier Le Spa $66 Urban Fusion, Balinese, Swedish Club Street, Upper Bukit Timah, River Valley HealSpa From $69.90 Swedish, Shiatsu 100AM, Seletar Mall, Funan Mall, Paya Lebar Quarter Imperial Spa $69 Swedish Oil, Qi Renewal Bukit Timah, Jalan Kayu

Cheapest massages in Singapore under $70

Seeing as to how competitive the market is for massage services in Singapore, it’s not surprising to find plenty of options for under $70.

1. Ancient Dynasty Massage & Spa was found to offer the lowest priced 60-minute full body massage in our research.

From $50, you can pick from three popular massage types: Deep Tissue Oil Massage, Swedish Oil Massage or Shiatsu Massage.

You can also request various add-ons to enhance your session, including hot stone therapy or aromatherapy.

Address: No.5 Thong Soon Avenue, Singapore 787433 (Thomson Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 11am to 1.30am (Sunday to Thursday) and 11am to 2.30am (Friday and Saturday) Contact: 6458 4948

2. Xiaoxi Deep Tissue Massage Centre isn’t your usual relaxing massage⁠ — it’s often more painful than relaxing.

However, do expect to walk out feeling way better, with all the knots kneaded out from tight shoulders and back.

Definitely worth it if you can handle an intense massage.

Address: 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road, #02-31, Beauty World Centre, Singapore 588177 Opening Hours: 10am to 9pm (Daily) Contact: 6778 2098

3. Massage Master in Bedok charges $60 ($55 for members) for a 60-minute Complete Body Massage, giving a chance for all your areas of concern to be worked over.

They also offer a membership scheme at $10 per year which unlocks lower prices. Members also earn points at 1 point per $1 spent, which can be redeemed for vouchers or massage sessions.

Address: 341 Bedok Rd, Singapore 469522 (Bedok Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 10am to 2am (Daily) Contact: 67020762

4. Healing Touch offers a selection of five different massage types, priced from $55 onwards. They are also one of the more prolific massage chains in Singapore, operating in eight locations.

The low price, wide variety of massages and widespread location means Healing Touch checks all the basic boxes.

Address: 19 Tanglin Road, Tanglin Shopping Centre, #03-03, Singapore 247909 (Orchard Road Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 11am to 10.30pm (Daily) Contact: 6715 1515

5. Han Dynasty Spa offers two types of 60-minute body massages – Oriental Body Massage and Thai Body Massage from $55.

Ladies might wanna check out Tuesday Ladies-only special, during which you can get a 60-minute full body massage at just $45. Do read the terms and conditions before booking.

Address: 123 Bukit Merah Lane 1, Singapore 150123 (Alexandra Village Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 10am to 12am (Daily) Contact: 6264 6366

6. Le Spa offers a selection of three different massages – Urban Fusion, Balinese and Swedish – at a budget-friendly price of $66 for 1 hour.

Top-up $20 if you’d like to enhance your massage with a scrub or aromatherapy treatment, gua sha and cupping or even ear candling.

Address: 13 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238962 (River Valley Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 10am to 10.30pm (Daily) Contact: 6222 6806

7. HealSpa is another option that’s good for both body and wallet.

Choose either a Swedish massage (said to be good for relieving tension and improving blood flow) or a Shiatsu massage (for eliminating muscle soreness and stiffness).

Either massage will cost you $69.90 for 1 hour.

Address: 100AM, 100 Tras Street #04-14, Singapore 079027 (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily) Contact: 6252 7727

8. Imperial Spa comes in at the tail-end of our low-budget massage selections, with two different 60-minute full-body massage treatments that costs $69 per session.

You can choose either Swedish Oil massage for deep tissue relaxation or the signature Qi Revival massage, which focuses on trigger points to promote your body’s natural healing.

Address: 184 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 229854 (Bukit Timah Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 10am to 4am (Daily) Contact: 6635 7979

Best massages in Singapore for under $120

Massage Chain 1-hour massage Massage types Location(s) Knead $65 Swedish, Deep Tissue, Pre/Post-Natal, Sports Massage Holland Village Healing Touch From $75 Bojin Orthopaedic and Lymphatic Drainage massage Yishun, Alexandra, Upper Thomson, Novena, Fort Canning, Tampines Central, Orchard Tanglin, Dhoby Ghaut HealSpa $101.65 Aromatherapy, Hot Stone, Lymphatic Detoxification Tanjong Pagar, Liang Court

Massages in Singapore for mid-range budgets under $120

Seeking more specialised therapies but don’t want to break the bank? The following massage chains allow you to snag sessions for a cool $100 for a 60-minute treatment. Think cozy rooms, meditation music and peace and quiet.

1. Knead offers a wide range of therapies that include Swedish, Deep Tissue, Pre/Post-Natal and sports massage.

Minimum duration 60 mins. Early bird discounts are available for all weekday massages before 1pm.

Address: 36A Lorong Mambong Holland Village, Singapore 277693 Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily) Contact: 6467 0323

2. Healing Touch offers two additional therapies that are priced slightly higher.

The Bojin Orthopedic Massage ($70) focuses on stimulating the meridian channels and acupressure points using varying rhythm with a specialised tool and massage, with the aim to bring about healing and relief of specific pain conditions.

Meanwhile, the Lymphatic Drainage Massage ($80) uses mild stretching movements and light pressure to stimulate the lymphatic system, reducing pain, clearing congestion and eliminating excess water retention.

Address: 9 Bras Basah Road, Hotel Rendezvous Gallery #03-03, Singapore 189559 (Dhoby Ghaut Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 11am to 10:30pm (Daily) Contact: 6715 1515

3. HealSpa has another tier of massages that cater to those seeking specific health outcomes. The Aromatherapy Massage incorporates essential oils to repair the nervous system, relieve stress and improve mood, memory and immunity.

The Hot Stone Massage is designed for shedding excess fat, achieving detoxification and shedding of cold dampness in the body.

Lastly, the Lymphatic Detoxification massage aims to promote lymphatic circulation for illness prevention.

It also results in softer more elastic skin and a healthy glow. All three massages are available at $101.65 for 1 hour.

Address: 107 North Bridge Road, #B2-17 Funan, Singapore 179105 (Funan Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm (Daily) Contact: 9178 3413

Best massages in Singapore for under $200

Luxury massages for under $200

If you’re in the mood for luxurious pampering, the following massage locations promise not just a session, but an experience with qualified certified therapists in plush environments.

1. Ikeda Spa is probably known for being the next best thing to actually taking a flight to Japan and dipping yourself in an onsen.

The multi-award winning spa offers eight different types of treatments, catering to diverse needs from body relaxation to pre-natal. For something different, try the Ganbanyoku Detox ($190) massage, which is performed on a hot stone bed for a 2-in-1 massage and sauna session.

Another crowd favourite is the Zen Candle Therapy ($190) massage, which incorporates deep tissue and Swedish techniques, along with a specialty candle that melts into a skin nourishing salve.

Address: 787 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269762 Opening Hours: 1:30pm to 10:30pm (Daily) Contact: 6388 8080

2. Spa Esprit is an upscale, stylish spa with outlets in the shopping and CBD core of Singapore to serve its target clientele of harried professionals seeking a perk-me-up.

It provides four different massages that uses different combinations of essential oils, hot stones and massage techniques for a multi-sensory session.

Try the Classic Scentsational ($135) for a fuss-free massage that lets you pick from one of 16 custom oil blends. Or get rid of body stress with the Tui Na ($135) treatment, which opens up meridians to restore qi flow.

Address: 501 Orchard Road, #03-19, Wheelock Place, Singapore 238880 (Orchard Road Branch) (Full list of branches) Opening Hours: 10am to 9pm (Daily) Contact: 6479 0070

3. CHI at Shangri La Hotel is best known for combining therapeutic techniques and traditional Asian massages in their locally inspired Signature Asian Blend Massage.

Prices start from $165 for a 60-minute massage.

Address: 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350 Opening Hours: 10am to 7pm (Daily) Contact: 6213 4818

4. AWAY Spa, W Singapore Sentosa Cove offers two types of massages — detox and classic — at their rainforest themed massage studio.

If you’re looking for a massage to put you in a relaxed state of mind, opt for their classic massage. Inspired by the waves at Sentosa Cove, this massages lasts 60 minutes and uses long stroke techniques with the spa’s organic Inner Peace Body Oil.

Address: 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374 Opening Hours: 10pm to 10pm (Daily) Contact: 6808 7290

5. Aguria Spa at Capella Hotel encourages guests to arrive at the spa 45 minutes before their appointments to make full use of their facilities including the ice fountain and showers with tropical mist.

Specific techniques, products, and scents are combined to curate unique experiences dedicated to each lunar phase (New Moon, Waxing Moon, Full Moon, Waning Moon).

Address: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297 Opening Hours: 10pm to 9pm (Daily) Contact: 6591 5023

6. Remede Spa, the in-house spa at The St Regis, styles itself as a decadent urban sanctuary with treatments inspired by ancient traditions.

Drop in for a 1-hr massage ($190), which your therapist will customise according to your goals and needs, using a combination of specialty products, aromatherapy oils and massage techniques.

Address: St Regis Hotel, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911 Opening Hours: 10am to 7pm (Daily) Contact: 6506 6896