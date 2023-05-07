Best Mexican and Latin American restaurants in Singapore: Where to go for tacos, burritos, quesadillas and margaritas

Needless to say Mexican and Latin American cuisine has captured our hearts and stomachs. But if you’ve grown tired of the endless crowds at Guzman Y Gomez and Chimichangas, here are the top Mexican and Latin American restaurants in Singapore – just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Vamanos! Let’s get munching on tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more!

­Papi’s Tacos

PHOTO: Papi's Tacos

A neighbourhood taqueria in the heart of Singapore, Papi’s Tacos serves up authentic, fuss-free Mexican fare. Keeping to the informal street dining culture of Central Mexico, the restaurant has gained a loyal following on platforms like TikTok, Lemon8 and Instagram. All this, thanks to Head Chef and Partner, Mauricio Espinoza and his impeccable hospitality practices and simple, yet mouthwatering dishes.

We recommend Tiger Prawn Tacos ($21) with mango salsa, Crispy Pescado Tacos ($15) with fried dory fish, and the the Holy Trinity (Small $13, Large $29) with chips, fresh tomato salsa and guacamole.

Papi’s Tacos has outlets in Seah Street and Tanjong Pagar.

Super Loco Customs House

PHOTO: Super Loco Customs House

Strategically located at Customs House, Super Loco boasts more than just exciting views of the city skyline. At this bayfront cocina, you can munch on tasty bites that honour sustainable and home cooking, and enjoy the company of all of your amigos. Begin your scenic meal with seabass Ceviche ($18) with mango, serrano chilli, agave, and sweet corn.

Then, dive into mains like the Octopus & Chicharron Tacos ($15) that comes paired with orange salsa. Don’t forget their curated collection of artisanal tequila and mezcal showcased in boozy treats like Blood Orange & Guava Margarita ($19), as well as Wild Mezcalita ($21) with artisanal wild cupreata mezcal, Cointreau, lime, and firewater bitters.

Super Loco Customs House is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-04 Customs House, Singapore 049323, p. +65 9816 0659. Open Mon-Thu 11.30am–11pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am–11.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Nixta Mexican Grill & Bar

PHOTO: Nixta Mexican Grill & Bar

At Nixta, expect to be wowed by warm Mexican hospitality, addictive margaritas and an appreciation for Mexican culture and cooking. The eatery is known for sourcing non-GMO corn from small Mexican farms and its wood-fired rotisserie for that grill-kissed char.

Salsas here are also handmade in volcanic stone molcajetes. Chow down on Wood-Fired Oysters ($32) with charred jalapeño butter & “molcajete” tomato vinaigrette, or go in straight for the banger with the smoky Nixta Signature Spit & Herb-Roasted Chicken ($40).

Wash it all down with signature cocktails or the Nixta Especial Margarita ($26) with tequila, orange curaçao, and a taijin salt rim.

Nixta Mexican Grill & Bar is located at 116 Amoy Street, Singapore 069936. Open Mon-Wed 2pm–3pm, 5.30pm–11pm, Thu-Sat 12pm–11:30pm, Sun 12pm–11pm.

Huevos

PHOTO: Huevos

An attractive spot that delivers both on flavour and affordability, Huevos has taken the internet by storm. The aesthetic venue dishes out authentic Mexican cuisine with strong contenders like Spicy Habanero Hotwings ($9), the stuffed-to-the brim Loaded Nachos ($18) and everybody’s favourite Baja Fish Tacos ($12 /$16).

The hearty Breakfast Burrito ($11) and Churros ($9) are also available at wallet-friendly prices.

Huevos is located at 803 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198771. Open Tue-Sun 11am-3pm, 5pm-10pm. Closed Mon & first Tue of the month.

Café Iguana Riverside Point

PHOTO: Café Iguana Riverside Point

Café Iguana Riverside Point is a hidden gem with gorgeous Frida Kahlo murals and colourful interiors. Located in the bustling Clarke Quay area, the eatery sports a vibrant menu inspired by authentic Mexican cuisine, as well as fresh flavours and ingredients of Mexico.

The must-tries include the incredible Fajitas, available in Angus Ribeye ($39), and Adobo Chicken ($29) flavours. For bigger gatherings, don’t miss out on the Iguna Platter (S$38) loaded with Impossible™ empanadas, Barbacoa beef croquettes, chipotle prawn quesadillas, and roasted fuego wings.

Café Iguana Riverside Point is located at 30 Merchant Road, Riverside Point, #01-07, Singapore 058282. Open Mon-Thu 5–11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm–1am, Sun 12pm–11pm.

Tonito Latin American Kitchen

PHOTO: Tonito Latin American Kitchen

Surround yourself in the lush greenery and the amusing Jewel Changi waterfall aka Rain Vortex at Tonito. This Latin-American kitchen located in the eastern part of Singapore unleashes Latin American street food and everyday staples – Think bites like Mexican quesadillas, Argentinian pastas as well as Peruvian stews. Dig into tapas like Patatas Bravas ($10), Huevos Rancheros ($12) and the fiery Sope de Tortillas ($26).

To sip, opt for the Tonito Pisco Tonic ($18) infused Pisco, and East Imperial Burma Tonic, as well as the Litchi de Tropical ($20) stirred with aged rum, malibu, lychee juice, and lemon Juice.

Tonito Latin American Kitchen is located at 78 Airport Blvd., Jewel Changi Airport, #02-248, Singapore 819666, p. +65 6904 3975. Open daily 11.30am–10.30pm.

Canchita Peruvian Cuisine

PHOTO: Canchita Peruvian Cuisine

No need to travel all the way to Peru to get a taste of their flamboyant cuisine. Celebrating the beloved traditions and rich culture of Latin America, Canchita Peruvian Cuisine serves up modern Peruvian cuisine, along with vibrant interiors, and groovy salsa music for diners to dance their way into dinner. Look forward to fresh, spicy and tangy flavours, paired along with forthcoming and attentive service.

We’re fans of the Pollo A La Brasa (from $36++) a Peruvian-style roasted chicken with green salad, potato fries, and huacatay sauce. Alternatively, their Seafood Rice ($38++), and traditional seafood-soup, Parihuela ($38++) have also garnered raving reviews.

Canchita Peruvian Cuisine is located at Dempsey Road, #9A 9B, Singapore 247698, p. +65 8028 1994. Open Mon-Wed 5.30pm–10.30 pm, Sun, Thurs-Fri 11.30am–3pm, 5.30pm–10.30pm, Sat 11.30am–3.30pm, 5.30pm–10.30pm.

Afterwit Bar de Burrito

PHOTO: Afterwit Bar de Burrito

A venture by the by The Black Hole Group, Afterwit Bar de Burrito is a Halal-Certified concept in North Bridge Road. In the mood for some gooey melted cheese and meat quesadilla? Or craving the satisfying crunch of a taco? They’ve got you covered.

Crowd favourites include the Mole Mole Mole ($25), a whole chicken leg doused in an earthy rich, savoury-sweet Mole sauce, as well as the Prawnstar Tacos ($18) topped with battered shrimp, pico de gallo and yuzu sriracha aioli.

Bring your friends along to try the best-seller coolers trio featuring Sunrise in Tulum ($9), Cold Brew Tea ($7) and Virgen Azul Margarita ($9).

Afterwit Bar de Burrito is located at 778 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198746, p. +65 8786 1948. Open daily 12pm–10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.