Best min jiang kueh: Old-school and modern spots for your fluffy pancake fix

How can a slather of peanut between two slabs of pancake be so darn tasty?

The humble min jiang kueh has never gone out of style in Singapore, and in the last couple of years, this childhood snack has gotten a modern makeover.

There's no end to the fun stuffings you can now sink your teeth into - trendy matcha, nostalgic yam , funky smoked cheese, and more.

From old-school to inventive, these are the stalls to hit up for a fluffy, chewy min jiang kueh fix in Singapore.

Munchi Delights

PHOTO: Munchi Delights

You've probably seen - and salivated at - snaps of Munchi Delights' oozing, pillowy pancakes on social media. There's good reason why this hawker stall is an Instagram darling.

Their bouncy min jiang kueh skins come in flavours like charcoal and green tea, each sandwiching a hearty spread of traditional fillings from chunky peanut to rich red bean ($1.30++).

Besides the classic pancakes, they've created a range of adorable Mini Munchis ($4++ for six) – bite-sized, thin-skinned circlets stuffed with molten fillings like matcha, Belgian chocolate, and Thai milk tea.

Munchi Delights has outlets in 51 Yishun Ave 11, #01-43 Yishun Park Hawker Centre, Singapore 768867, and JTC Space @ Tampines North, 10 Tampines North Drive 4, Singapore 528553.

Open daily 8am-9pm. Islandwide delivery available via Pickupp.

Bu Bu Gao Sheng

Left jobless during the Covid-19 crisis, founder Enzo decided to return to his first love: Selling min jiang kueh.

Together with his wife, he set up Bu Bu Gao Sheng, putting a quirky spin on min jiang kueh in the form of curry puff-shaped pancakes.

Stuffed within each chewy crust is an extensive choice of old-school and the wacky fillings.

Matcha ($1.40), Chocolate Cheese ($1.60), and D24 Durian ($2) rank highly among their crowd-pleasers, but if you're feeling adventurous, go for bold numbers like Smoked Cheese Corn ($1.40).

Just last month, they launched their second branch in Bugis.

Bu Bu Gao Sheng has outlets in 120 Neil Rd, Singapore 088855, p. +65 8186 6966, and Stall No. 9A, 269 Queen Street, Singapore 180269, p. +65 8266 6385.

Mian Mian Bu Duan

The new kid on the block at Bukit Merah Central Food Centre, Mian Mian Bu Duan keeps it old-school with thick, chewy pancakes stuffed with nostalgic fillings.

Traditionalists will find no fault in their crunchy Peanut ($0.90), silky smooth Red Bean ($0.90), and Coconut ($1) fragrant with hints of pandan - all at remarkably pocket-friendly prices.

Recently, they've added an intriguing Vegan Cheese ($1.70) to the menu, and regularly shake things up with seasonal flavours like Fanta Orange - a creation starring homemade jam made with fresh mandarin oranges and apricots.

Mian Mian Bu Duan is located at 163 Bukit Merah Central, #02-17, Singapore 150163, p. +65 9658 2669.

Open Mon-Sat 6.30am-4pm. Closed Sun. Delivery is available via GrabFood and foodpanda.

Min Jiang Girl

PHOTO: Facebook/Min Jiang Girl

Home-based business Min Jiang Girl is giving the old-school snack a modern spin with heart-shaped crusts and vegan-friendly batter.

It's fastest fingers first for her min jiang kueh - with limited orders available online each week, the boxes of four are snapped up pretty quick.

Her current Dessert Box 2.0 is all-vegan, and comes inspired by nostalgic local desserts.

Chendol features a chunky stuffing of fresh-blended red bean and chendol jelly, while Pulut Hitam is a fragrant affair of black glutinous rice slow-cooked with coconut milk.

Order Min Jiang Girl online here.

The Pantree

PHOTO: Facebook/The Pantree

You'd hardly expect to find a hawker staple like min jiang kueh in a CBD cafe, but The Pantree certainly bucks expectations.

For folks who like their pancakes crispy, The Pantree's ultra-thin crusts pack some serious crackle.

The cafe was founded by a young couple seeking to preserve this traditional pancake, and they've crafted a wide range of savoury options that might easily replace your brunch staples.

Think stuffings like Ham & Egg and Luncheon Meat & Cheese that are hearty enough for a grab-and-go lunch - for dessert, you'll find sweet flavours like Nutella and Kaya too.

The Pantree is located at 5 Straits View, #B2-24 Marina One - The Heart, Singapore 018935, p. +65 9067 9817.

Open Mon-Fri 8.30am-5pm. Closed Sat & Sun. Delivery is available via foodpanda.

Belinda's Traditional Pancake

Stroll around Teck Ghee Court Food Centre and you might spot folks nibbling away at what looks like oversized cones.

Whipped up by Belinda's Traditional Pancake, these unusual pancakes ($1.20) involve crisp, thin-skinned crusts slathered with creamy fillings like peanut, chocolate, and cheese, before being rolled into a handy cone.

Of course, Belinda does traditional min jiang kueh right too, following a recipe passed down by her father.

The Coconut ($0.90) is a crowd-favourite for its generous heapings of shredded coconut, while the Peanut ($0.90) is powdery with crushed peanuts.

Belinda's Traditional Pancake is located at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Teck Ghee Court Market & Food Centre, #01-27, Singapore 560341, p. +65 9684 6155.

Open Tues-Wed & Fri-Sun 6am-12pm. Closed Mon & Thurs.

Pancake King

PHOTO: Facebook/PANCAKE KING

With over a dozen outlets across Singapore, Pancake King is a convenient go-to when the min jiang kueh cravings hit.

Despite being a chain brand, you can count on fluffy pancakes made fresh at each outlet daily - no central kitchen or preservatives involved.

Their trio of classic Pancakes ($1.10) - peanut, red bean, and cheese - come with crisp and well-browned edges, while the soft and supple Pancake Rolls ($2.50) include flavours like kaya and peanut butter.

It's worth picking up their assortment of old-school snacks like hum chim peng and sesame balls too.

Pancake King has 15 outlets across Singapore. For more location info, see here.

Tanglin Halt Original Peanut Pancake

No min jiang kueh guide could be complete without an homage to the OG of peanut pancakes: Tanglin Halt Original Peanut Pancake.

Each pancake here is practically a slice of history; run by the Dengs, this stall can trace its roots back to the 1960s.

The 60-year-old mother yeast starter they use for their pancakes is just as historic, and their batter is painstakingly whipped by hand for hours. All this results in a uniquely chewy, sticky batter.

Don't miss out on their Peanut Pancake ($0.80), but the smooth, light Yam Paste Pancake ($1.20) and the deliciously rich Black Sesame Peanut Pancake ($1.20) are crowd-favourites too.

Tanglin Halt Original Peanut Pancake is located at 48A Tanglin Halt Rd, Singapore 148813.

Open Tues, Thurs & Sat 3.30am-11.30am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.