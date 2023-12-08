If you're looking for the best moisturiser for pregnant mums, then you're in the right place.

Pregnancy is associated with many changes because mothers need to adjust their diet, lifestyle, and skincare routine. This ensures both mum and baby remain safe and healthy during pregnancy.

As every pregnant mum's skin changes differently, ingredients from skin products like a moisturiser for face will be absorbed into the body.

Thus, you need the best moisturiser for pregnant mums to protect yourself and your child from adverse product side effects.

Why you need the best moisturiser for pregnant mums?

It's important to get the best moisturiser for pregnant mums, like skincare products. It would help if you had something to take care of your skin which will change during pregnancy.

Pregnancy is associated with complex endocrinological, immunological, metabolic, and vascular changes.

Your skin may become more sensitive or even have changes in skin quality, such as dryness, oiliness, or acne.

Many pregnant mothers may even get skin pigmentation disorders like melasma, which causes blotchy dark spots, and is also commonly known as "the mask of pregnancy."

Harsh soaps, strong fragrance moisturiser, and other chemicals can make the skin itchy and dry.

Hence, getting the best moisturiser for pregnant mums and other skin products will help you navigate pesky skin changes and alleviate discomfort.

Look for the best moisturiser for dry skin, moisturiser for oily skin, and moisturiser for all skin types.On top of ensuring that you have healthy skin while pregnant, you may also want to maintain your aesthetics.

Looking good and having healthy skin also help boost a woman's self-esteem during pregnancy when many changes happen in her body. Thus, choosing the best moisturiser for pregnant mums is crucial since your face is your image to the world.

How to choose the best moisturiser for pregnant mums

When you're pregnant, your skin is more prone to dryness and irritation. That's why it's important to choose a moisturiser for face that's safe for use while you're pregnant and one that will keep your skin looking great and feeling soft. Since there are many options out there, here's what to look for:

Choose a product that suits your skin type.

Dry skin

If you have dry skin and feel dehydrated and irritated, you need a moisturiser for face with botanical extracts that are extremely moisturising.

Look for a moisturiser for dry skin that contains hyaluronic acid, cocoa butter, coconut oil, shea butter, and mango butter to help with moisture.

The best moisturiser for pregnant mums may also aid in the removal of stretch marks on the body. A moisturiser for dry skin won't clog your pores but doesn't leave your face feeling too greasy.

While you might be tempted to think that a moisturiser for dry skin is all about hydration, there is a lot more to it than that.

The best moisturiser for dry skin will lock in moisture and keep it from evaporating-and that's what we want all day long.

But even more important is the ability of the moisturiser to penetrate deep into your skin (without feeling greasy) and seal in hydration.

Oily skin

Oily skin is a common issue, and it can be hard to find the right moisturiser to help. It's important to remember that what works for someone with dry skin may not work for someone with oily skin.

If you need moisturiser for oily skin, avoid retinoid products if you are prone to acne and regular outbreaks.

They are not safe to use while pregnant. Try moderate glycolic acid. This kind of moisturiser for oily skin exfoliates gently and sloughs off dead skin cells.

A modest amount of azelaic acid is also safe because it helps minimise age indicators such as fine lines, wrinkles, and skin pigmentation.

You'll need a moisturiser for oily skin that locks in moisture but doesn't make your face greasy. Try using a light moisturiser for oily skin, like jojoba or argan oil. Jojoba oil is non-comedogenic and won't clog pores or cause breakouts.

This common ingredient of a moisturiser for oily skin also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and inflammation on your face, which can be especially problematic for people with oily skin because of the oil being trapped in their pores.

Tinted moisturiser are a great choice for oily skin: they provide all the benefits of a foundation without weight.

The best part is that tinted moisturiser also have built-in SPF protection, so you don't need to layer on extra sunscreen!

Sensitive skin

Skin typically becomes sensitive during pregnancy due to hormonal changes.

If you have sensitive skin, you must take extra precautions to nourish it. Look for a moisturiser for face that contains only organic ingredients and no chemicals.

If you have sensitive skin, it's important to choose gentle products that won't irritate or inflame your skin.

A tinted moisturiser is a great option because it provides moisture while also providing coverage.

The best part? You can use a tinted moisturiser as a base for your foundation, so you don't have to worry about layering on too much product! The tinted moisturiser will improve your skin tone and give you a nice glow.

Don't let your sensitive skin prevent you from achieving the perfect look!

Look for bonus features like sunscreen

Choose a moisturiser for face with mineral sunscreens with hydrating ingredients to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays.

Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide should be included in the product because they are safe to use during pregnancy. The best moisturiser for pregnant mums protects you against UVA and UVB radiation damage.

Select organic and non-comedogenic products which are safe for pregnancy skincare

Look for non-comedogenic facial moisturiser. This means that the best moisturiser for pregnant mums does not cause any allergies and are allergen-free.

Whether it's a cream moisturiser, a tinted moisturiser, or an oil-based moisturiser, ensure that the ingredients of your moisturiser for face are all organic and natural, as you do not want to use products with preservatives or artificial ingredients that might harm the baby.

Also, try to look for products specified to be safe for pregnancy.

Ingredients to avoid when looking for a pregnancy-safe moisturiser

Meanwhile, here's a list of ingredients which you should not use while pregnant:

Anti-wrinkle ingredients like retinoids

Most moisturisers for face contain retinoids, which help to decrease wrinkles and fine lines. Retinoids are generally not advised to be used during pregnancy.

Certain vitamin A derivatives, such as tretinoin (Retin-A) and Accutane (isotretinoin), have the potential to cause embryotoxicity. Studies have shown that topical tretinoin use causes congenital abnormalities.

Harsh chemicals

You should select a product free of allergens, preservatives, fragrances, or irritants. Parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, perfumes, and formaldehyde should not be present in moisturisers.

It is because these substances may increase the chances of miscarriage or cause the skin to become drier, causing adverse side effects.

Potent acne-fighting ingredients

Pregnant women should avoid skincare products with the following ingredients: Retinoids, High-dose salicylic acid, Hydroquinone, Phthalates, Formaldehyde, and Oxybenzone. Also, try to limit your use of benzoyl peroxide.

Best moisturisers for pregnant mums in Singapore

We have curated a list of best pregnancy-safe facial moisturisers in Singapore to help all mummies make a better choice when buying their skincare products.

Mama's Choice Daily Protection Face Moisturiser

Best face moisturiser for daily protection

Why it's great:

While there are plenty of options for a pregnancy-safe moisturiser in the market, most are filled with whitening agents that are harmful to the skin.

Mama's Choice Daily Protection Face Moisturiser is the first facial moisturiser designed for pregnant and breastfeeding mums. This is the best moisturiser for pregnant mums because it is free from alcohol and fragrance. It's safe to use by mums.

This moisturiser for dry skin doesn't leave a greasy residue on your face, providing instant hydration while battling dryness and dullness. It also contains safe and natural ingredients such as rice extract and hyaluronic acid, which help restore elasticity and prevent early signs of ageing.

And if you enjoy some time in the sun, you'll be pleased to know that Mama's Choice Daily Protection Face Moisturiser also offers a sun protection factor of 20 in mineral sunscreen.

This provides a physical barrier to shield your skin from UV rays, unlike chemical sunscreens, which usually contain ingredients like oxybenzone that isn't just harmful to the skin but to one's overall health, too!

All these and more make it an ideal addition to any pregnant or breastfeeding mum's skincare regimen.

Why we love it:

Durable daily protection and hydration.

Made from safe and natural ingredients.

Lab-tested in Singapore.

Rooki Superfood Saviour Crème

Most innovative facial moisturiser

Why it's great:

The reason you should choose Rooki Superfood Saviour Crème moisturiser is that it contains a blend of superfoods that are great for your skin. This innovative facial moisturiser contains new-generation superfoods like kale, lingonberries, and chia seeds, giving you firmer, younger, and visibly improved skin.

Aside from these superfoods, it also has squalane, hyaluronic acid, and CoQ10, which help to lock in moisture and reverse skin damage. This cream moisturiser's amazing scent will leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated.

Why we love it:

This cream moisturiser contains a blend of nutritious and innovative superfoods and acids

Moreover, this cream moisturiser retains hydration for up to 24 hours

The aromatic scent of exotic fruits and florals lingers with this cream moisturiser

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Light Cream

Best face moisturiser for Asian skin

Why it's great:

This luxuriously light yet highly moisturising cream is adapted to Asian skin and leaves it fresh and matte while protecting it from pollutants and environmental stress.

This is the best moisturiser for pregnant mums to increase the skin's ability to retain moisture because it is infused with organic leaf of life extract. It is suitable for normal and dry skin and may be used even after pregnancy. This is a moisturiser for dry skin.

Why we love it:

Moisture-boosting properties

Cooling effect on Asian skin

Adapted to Asian skin

Florame Soothing Moisturising Cream

Best face moisturiser for sensitive skin

Why it's great:

Florame Soothing Moisturising Cream is the best moisturiser for pregnant mums suffering from rosacea, eczema, or sensitivity. It's light, non-oily, and fragrance-free.

This cream moisturiser is also infused with seven active vegetable extracts for combating irritation and redness: Rosemary, camomile, tea, liquorice, skullcap, Centella Asiatica, and Knotweed.

Why we love it:

Great for sensitive skin

Contains natural and organic ingredients

Cosmebio and ECOCERT certified

Oasis Essential Moisture Oil

Best multi-purpose facial moisturiser

Why it's great:

This is a terrific multi-purpose moisturising oil for pregnant mothers. It can be used alone or in combination with another moisturiser. This is the best moisturiser for pregnant mums who want to prevent having stretch marks.

This product penetrates the skin to provide instant moisture, strengthen the skin barrier, and fight signs of ageing. It also combines fair trade avocado and lavender for a dewy finish.

Why we love it:

Can be used alone or combined with another moisturiser

Therapeutic scent

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

Best hydrating facial moisturiser

Why it's great:

Truly a moisturiser for dry skin! This Neutrogena moisturiser is a 100 per cent alcohol-free moisturiser that instantly hydrates dry skin.

It contains hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture to keep the skin smooth and supple. Because it's oil-free and non-comedogenic, this Neutrogena moisturiser is less greasy than the usual moisturiser.

The refreshing gel formula of this Neutrogena v can be used day and night and is lightweight. This is the best moisturiser for pregnant mums who want something enough to be worn under makeup as a primer.

Neutrogena moisturiser are some of the most popular and effective moisturisers for your skin.

Why we love it:

Neutrogena moisturiser has intense hydration lasts up to 48 hours

Moreover, this Neutrogena moisturiseris oil-free and non-comedogenic

Cetaphil Moisturiser

Best non-greasy & moisture-rich moisturiser cream

During pregnancy, it's important to take care of your skin. The key is a gentle moisturiser that won't clog your pores or irritate your skin.

With Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, you can care for your dry skin with a non-greasy, moisture-rich cream that is safe for the whole body. This Cetaphil moisturiser is formulated with a new blend of key ingredients: hydrating glycerin, panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) to hydrate, soothe and preserve the skin barrier.

What's more amazing is that this Cetaphil moisturiser has niacinamide (vitamin B3) to help smooth skin's texture and retain skin's moisture barrier.

This Cetaphil moisturiser is the perfect choice for pregnant mums because it's formulated with the same great ingredients as our gentle cleansers but with added emollients to help keep skin soft and hydrated all day.

Your skin may become extra sensitive, dry and irritated. Your skin barrier can weaken, leaving it vulnerable to dryness and irritation. And even if you're not currently pregnant, these factors can make your skin feel tight or rough.

This is why we recommend this Cetaphil moisturiser to defend your skin against these common problems that affect pregnant mums and those with sensitive skin in general.

You'll love this Cetaphil moisturiser because it helps to restore the balance of moisture on the surface of your skin and helps strengthen the barrier function to reduce excessive dryness and irritation.

Clinique Gel Moisturiser

Best skin strengthening moisturiser

Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel is the ideal daily moisturiser for pregnant mums.

The dermatologist-developed formula of this Clinique gel moisturiser combines oil-free hydration with skin-strengthening ingredients to help your skin look younger and more radiant, longer.

This Clinique gel moisturiser is great for all skin types-especially during pregnancy.

Clinique gel moisturiser is a great choice for pregnant mums who want to keep their skin looking young and healthy.

If you're looking for a non-greasy moisturiser that will keep your skin feeling soft and supple throughout the day, this Clinique gel moisturiser is the one! This Clinique gel moisturiser has been clinically proven to improve dryness and texture after just one week of use.

Moisturiser Cerave

Best hypoallergenic moisturiser

It's so important to find a moisturiser that will keep up with all the changes happening inside and out.

It's the perfect moisturiser Cerave offers for pregnant moms who want to hydrate their skin without clogging their pores.

CeraVe Moisturising Cream is formulated with hyaluronic acid to help retain skin's natural moisture, and it's rich in ceramides (1,3,6-II), which are naturally present in healthy skin but can be depleted by pregnancy hormones.

This moisturiser Cerave created also features patented MVE controlled-release technology, which helps replenish ceramides and deliver long lasting moisturisation.

This gentle cream of moisturiser Cerave created is free of fragrance and oil, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and non-irritating-so you can feel confident about using it on your sensitive skin every day.

You can even use this moisturiser Cerave offers after a shower or bath when your pores are open, which allows for maximum absorption of the ingredients into your skin.

Just rub a small amount of this moisturiser Cerave recommends over your face and neck in an upward motion until fully absorbed.

Kiehls Moisturiser

Best moisturiser against dryness and irritation

If you're a pregnant mum, you know that your skin is going through some changes. And it's important to take care of it. Here are some reasons why we recommend Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturiser for pregnant mums:

This Khiels moisturiser is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. This makes it perfect for pregnant mothers with sensitive skin who want to ensure their skin stays soft and hydrated throughout pregnancy.

Khiels moisturiser like this is a daily facial moisturiser with 24-hour hydration, which means that it will keep your skin feeling soft and smooth all day long. This Khiels moisturiser also helps protect against dryness and irritation caused by fluctuating hormones during pregnancy.

While we all love our scented products just as much as everyone else does, sometimes fragrances can be irritating during pregnancy.

This Khiels moisturiser product is fragrance-free, so it won't irritate your nose or leave behind an unpleasant smell on your face after application!

Another thing is this Khiels moisturiser product is paraben-free, which means it won't cause irritation or allergic reactions in your sensitive skin.

COSRX Moisturizer

Best moisturiser serum

If you're a pregnant mum, you're probably looking for ways to make your skin look and feel its best.

We've got some great news: COSRX Hydrium Triple Hyaluronic Moisture Ampoule is the perfect product for you! With vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, this COSRX moisturiser serum will help your skin look and feel better than ever.

The visco-gel texture of this COSRX moisturiser is lightweight and leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated, no matter what stage of pregnancy you're in.

Hyaluronic Acid is one of the most effective moisturising ingredients on the market today. It's found naturally in the human body and helps protect against inflammation and damage from free radicals.

It also acts as an anti-ageing agent and helps keep cells plump and functioning smoothly. But what makes COSRX moisturiser so special? Well, it uses all three of these great properties in one product!

This COSRX moisturiser ampoule is packed with vitamins B5 and C which will help nourish your skin while also fighting acne-two major concerns for pregnant women. For sure this COSRX moisturiser serum helps you maintain the hydration level of your skin while pregnant.

Innisfree Moisturiser

Best moisturiser against the effect of UV rays

If you're pregnant, you know that your skin will be through a lot. And as your body changes, so do the way it responds to products. That's why we recommend the Innisfree Aloe Revital Soothing Gel.

This innisfree moisturiser will help you keep your skin healthy and radiant, even as your hormones are all over the place. Aloe Vitalising Energy, unique to Innisfree Aloe line, soothes the skin and strengthens the skin barrier to make it vibrant and feel fresh.

Innisfree moisturisers contain 93 per cent extract of Jeju organic aloe flesh, the only thing that can penetrate deep into your skin and soothe it.

This stuff is like an aloe vera gel-like flesh inside the leaves, which has more amino acid and moisture than its leaves and any other parts of aloe, which helps soothes the skin damaged from UV rays and heat while providing intensive moisture to the skin.

This Innisfree moisturiser is a multi-use product that can be applied to your face, neck, and body as needed to keep your skin feeling fresh and healthy.

It's especially great if you have sensitive or sunburned skin, thanks to the aloe vera base of this Innisfree moisturiser and cooling effect.

So whether you're trying to keep your baby growing strong and healthy or just looking for a great product that won't irritate sensitive skin, we think you'll love this Innisfree moisturiser gel as much as we do!

Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser

We know that it's not recommended for pregnant mums to use tinted moisturisers, but we also know that you're a special kind of trooper!

So, here's the deal: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil Free SPF 20 PA+++ is okay for breastfeeding.

This Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser helps control shine and provides a sheer hint of coverage. It makes your skin look flawless, semi-matte and no-makeup-makeup-and it's also multitasking by offering skincare benefits.

The Broad Spectrum UVB/UVA SPF 20 sunscreen of a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser helps protect against the damaging effects of the sun-perfect for sensitive or oily skin types.

It's s a great product for anyone who wants a light-weight, non-greasy tinted moisturiser that can be used as a foundation or just on its own.

It's hydrating but not too heavy, making it a great option if you want something that will give you a bit of coverage without feeling like you're wearing makeup.

The best part? A Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser doesn't contain any ingredients that are going to make your milk taste funny when your baby nurses!

Is water-based moisturiser good for pregnant mums?

When you're pregnant, you want to take care of yourself. And when you're taking care of yourself, you want to make sure that your skin is getting the best treatment it can.

That's why so many women turn to water-based moisturiser. They're gentle on your skin and won't irritate it. But are water based-moisturiser safe for use during pregnancy?

The answer is: yes! Water-based moisturiser are safe during pregnancy as long as they don't contain any harmful ingredients (which we'll discuss later).

But they aren't just good while you're pregnant — a water-based moisturiser is also great for any time of year.

Moreover, water-based moisturisers are light and fast-absorbing, which means they won't leave your skin feeling greasy or oily. They also won't clog your pores like some other types of moisturisers can do!

So if you're looking for a new way to take care of yourself without worrying about what ingredients are in your skincare products, consider switching from traditional lotions or creams to water-based moisturiser options today!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.