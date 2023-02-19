Best moisturisers for combination skin

Are you on the lookout of what’s the best moisturiser for combination skin or maybe a cheap and best moisturiser for combination skin in Singapore?

Having combination skin usually means both oily and dry areas on different parts of your face. This can result from genetics, hormonal changes or even your existing skincare products.

It is important to use the best moisturiser for combination skin, as ample hydration can help with making your skin appear more radiant and healthy.

Moreover, choose the best moisturiser for combination skin with SPF. The issue with hydrating combination skin comes from how the dry and oily parts of your skin usually require different types of moisturisers to ensure they are well-hydrated.

Thus, you can see why having such a skin type makes choosing a suitable and high-quality moisturiser no easy feat!

Whether you're looking for a moisturiser for combination skin, you have to be thorough in checking the label.

We have selected eight of the best moisturiser for combination skin.

This way, you keep things simple with an all-in-one moisturiser that can simultaneously hydrate patches of oily and dry skin well.

What is a combination skin?

Combination skin is a common skin type, affecting nearly half of men and women.

People with this type of skin have oily areas on their face (typically the forehead, nose, and chin) and dry areas (typically on the cheeks). This can be frustrating, but it’s normal!

If you have combination skin, there are some things you can do to help keep your skin in good shape. First off, you should avoid using products that contain harsh ingredients that can further irritate your skin.

For example, suppose you have acne-prone skin and are trying to treat it with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. Those treatments may worsen your skin by drying out the areas around your blemishes.

Best moisturiser for combination skin

Now that you know the basics about moisturisers, here are great options of best moisturiser for combination skin for you to choose from:

Best budget-friendly moisturiser

If you’re on a tight budget but still want to invest in a quality moisturiser – the third product on our best moisturiser for combination skin is for you. It’s an oil-free moisturiser!

Neutrogena’s award-winning Hydro Boost Water Gel has proven to continuously improve your skin’s water retention ability and effectively hydrate your skin throughout the day.

It also contains Hyaluronic Acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, which attracts moisture and locks it in.

Moreover, its oil-free moisturiser formula allows users to wear it alone or under makeup as a smooth, velvety primer.

Features we love:

72-hour hydration.

Light-weighted fresh texture.

Strengthens microbiome barrier.

This is an oil-free moisturiser.

Protini polypeptide cream Best protein moisturiser Protini is a protein moisturiser that combines signal peptides, growth factors, amino acids, and pygmy waterlily to visibly improve skin health, which makes it on this list of the best moisturiser for combination skin. This is an essential oil-free moisturiser. Its proprietary formula restores younger, revived-looking skin, almost from the first application. It also works well in reducing lines, wrinkles, and signs of sun damage all while strengthening and moisturising the skin. This moisturiser is uniquely abundant with proteins and nutrients, that work to bind moisture to the skin, effectively plumping, firming, and restoring its bounce. Features we love: Packed with beneficial proteins.

Light-weight, gel-cream texture.

ideal pH of 4.0. La Roche-Posay Light Best La Roche Posay moisturiser for sensitive-skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Light is also on this list of the best moisturiser for combination skin. This best La Roche Posay moisturiser is an ultra-soothing daily moisturiser that combines Neurosensine, a strong soothing agent that targets the signs of skin irritation and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring water, a naturally soothing and anti-irritant. This best La Roche Posay moisturiser is suitable for allergy-prone or ultra-sensitive skin as it can intensely hydrate the skin while also soothing it from any sting, itch, or burning sensation. Not only is this best La Roche Posay moisturiser able to reduce the reactivity of the skin, but it has also been thoroughly tested on sensitive skin. Features we love: This best La Roche Posay moisturiser provides immediate relief to the skin.

Light, fresh, non-oily texture.

It’s one of the best La Roche Posay moisturisers that give 48-hour hydration.

Targets sensitive skin.

Best hydrating moisturiser for combination skin

PHOTO: Cetaphil

When you’re pregnant, your skin is going through a lot! It’s producing more oil than usual, which can lead to breakouts. But it’s also doing its best to keep up with all the new hormones flowing through your veins — so it might be extra dry and flaky.

Cetaphil deep hydration healthy glow daily cream is designed to help you achieve the perfect balance between hydrated and glowing.

The formula of this Cetaphil moisturiser for combination skin works to moisturise your skin without leaving it greasy or heavy, so you can feel confident that your face will stay clear of acne while staying hydrated enough to keep breakouts at bay.

The key ingredient of this Cetaphil moisturiser for combination skin is Hyaluronic Acid, which has been shown to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles when applied topically.

Vitamin B5 helps maintain healthy skin by keeping it hydrated and keeping it from becoming too dry.

Antioxidant Vitamin E protects against environmental aggressors like sunlight and pollution — it’s also an anti-inflammatory that helps reduce redness and irritation on your face.

This Cetaphil moisturiser for combination skin has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly into your skin. There’s no waiting around for this Cetaphil moisturiser for combination skin to sink in before heading out the door — and it won’t clog pores either.

And because this Cetaphil moisturiser for combination skin it’s free of fragrance and dye (but still smells amazing!), you’ll feel good about using this product on your baby bump as well as after giving birth!

So if you’re having trouble finding a pregnancy-friendly moisturiser that really works for combination skin, try this one out. This Cetaphil moisturiser for combination skin is definitely worth the investment!

Best anti aging moisturiser for combination skin during pregnancy

PHOTO: Paula

If you’re pregnant, your skin is probably feeling the stress of pregnancy. You’ve got a lot of changes going on in your body and on your face, so your skin is probably feeling a little dry and tight.

This can be especially true if you have combination skin, which means that your face can be oily in some places and very dry in others.

If that sounds like you, then Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Daily Moisturising Lotion is the perfect product for you! This lightweight moisturiser uses a mineral-based formula to provide broad-spectrum SPF protection while softening and reconditioning skin.

It helps maintain the skin’s optimal hydration levels and may decrease the risk of early skin aging while improving resiliency and suppleness.

It also contains a unique complex of anti-aging peptides to help defend against environmental stressors on your face. The rich cream formula leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated—and it’s perfect for use as the last step in any daytime routine!

Best Korean moisturiser for combination skin during pregnancy

PHOTO: Cosrx

Are you looking for the best Korean moisturiser for combination skin? There are a lot of reasons to love Cosrx Hydrium Green Tea Aqua Soothing Gel Cream, but here’s one that may be especially important to you: it can help your skin stay healthy during pregnancy.

If you have combination skin, you know that it’s not always easy to keep your face moisturized and hydrated.

That’s why this soothing gel cream, the best Korean moisturiser, is so perfect for those with combination skin—it’s lightweight, non-oily, and absorbs quickly into the skin.

And because it’s gel-based, this best Korean moisturiser helps to cool down hot, humid climates and is also great for oily skin types.

With Cosrx Hydrium Green Tea Aqua Soothing Gel Cream, the best Korean moisturiser for combination skin, you can moisturise in your own way with a product made exclusively for you!

Best Lightweight Moisturiser for combination skin

PHOTO: Boscia

You’re pregnant, and your skin is going through a lot of changes. You’ve got dry spots and oily spots, your skin is dull and uneven, and it feels like you’re not getting enough hydration from your moisturizer.

But don’t worry! With Boscia Cactus Water Moisturiser, you can get all the hydration your thirsty skin needs without clogging pores or causing breakouts.

This ultra-lightweight moisturiser gives thirsty skin a sip of hydration (courtesy of The Queen of Night Cactus), leaving skin soft, smooth, and supple.

It’s perfect for combination skin types like yours during pregnancy because it provides just enough moisture to even things out while still being lightweight enough not to clog pores or lead to breakouts.

Best moisturiser for a balanced skin

PHOTO: Tatcha

When you’re pregnant with combination skin, you need a moisturiser that will help your skin stay balanced and clear. Tatcha The Water Cream is a great option.

This oil-free moisturiser that’s water cream releases a burst of skin-improving Japanese nutrients, powerful botanicals and optimal hydration for pure, poreless skin.

It provides nutrient-rich, balanced hydration to help maintain healthy-looking, youthful radiance.

It also clarifies and refines skin with pure, powerful Japanese botanicals: Japanese Wild Rose visibly tightens pores and smoothes skin texture; Japanese Leopard Lily helps control excess oil and clarify skin by encouraging natural skin turnover; Hadasei-3 imparts a subtle shine-free glow with a touch of 23-karat gold.

With all these benefits, it’s no wonder that Tatcha The Water Cream is one of the best pregnancy moisturisers around!

Price comparison table

A suitable and effective moisturiser is undoubtedly a good investment as it helps with your skin blemishes and overall skin health. Here’s a summary comparison table of the best moisturiser for combination skin to help with your search:

PHOTO: theAsianparent

How to choose the best moisturiser for combination skin

Choosing the best moisturiser for combination skin is a process of trial and error.

You'll need to find a formula that addresses the needs of your skin type, while also helping to balance out any issues you're having.

First, figure out if you’re dealing with dryness or oiliness.

You likely need more moisture if your face feels tight and uncomfortable after cleansing. If it feels greasy after cleansing, you may want to try a different product that isn’t as rich in oils or butter.

If your skin is oily in some places and dries in others, you might be better off finding a product that can help with both problems. Moisturisers with plant extracts like aloe vera are great because they offer soothing benefits without causing excessive shine on oily areas (like around your nose).

If you have acne or blemishes on top of your combination skin issues, consider using an acne treatment product before applying moisturiser.

This will help prevent future breakouts while giving enough hydration to keep everything balanced out nicely overall!

Here are some important factors to consider when picking your moisturiser

Price

What’s the best moisturiser for combination skin for you is the one that works for your budget. Picking one within your budget ensures you have enough money for other essentials.

Many products on the market claim to be ideal for combination skin, but the truth is that what works for one person may work better for someone else.

The best way to find out which moisturiser suits you is by trying out different brands and seeing what works for your needs. Because yes, there’s a cheap and best moisturiser for combination skin.

If you don’t want to spend money on a bunch of different products, then there are some things you can do to ensure you’re getting a good deal on a cheap and best moisturiser for combination skin.

First, check out reviews by other users who have tried similar products so that you can get an idea of what they thought of them before making your purchase decision.

Second, check out product reviews from reputable sources before deciding which brand will work best for your needs!

Texture

Choosing the best moisturiser for combination skin can be tricky. This next factor is important.

Texture can affect how well your moisturiser works. This is especially true for combination skin. A heavy, cream-based moisturiser may leave your skin feeling uncomfortable and greasy, while an overly light lotion-based moisturiser may just irritate your skin.

So how do you choose the best moisturiser for combination skin? First, consider what kind of texture you’d like from your moisturiser: light or heavy?

Lightly textured products are more consistent and are usually made with water as their base ingredient. Heavy-textured products tend to have more oils than water as their base ingredient, which makes them more emollient (meaning they help lock in moisture).

This is especially true when looking for the best moisturiser for combination skin with SPF.

Target area

If you have combination skin, you know how important it is to use a moisturiser specifically designed for your skin type.

But what if you want to target specific areas of your face with a facial moisturiser? For example, are you looking for a moisturiser to help with acne or wrinkles?

Some moisturisers may specifically focus on certain skin problems, such as targeting acne or wrinkles. It would be good to pick a moisturiser that specifically targets your problem areas for more effective treatment.

You can choose the best facial moisturiser for combination skin in many different ways.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular methods below:

1) Look for moisturisers specifically designed for acne-prone or ageing skin. These products will be more effective at targeting the specific problem areas on your face.

2) Consider using an oil-free moisturiser or one with oil-free ingredients. This will ensure that your skin doesn’t get too oily and clogged up while protecting it against harsh weather conditions such as cold winters or hot summers when they can cause more dryness than usual.

Should pregnant women use a moisturiser with SPF?

It’s a good idea for pregnant women with combination skin to use the best moisturiser for combination skin with SPF.

The skin on your face is more likely to get oily and break out when you’re pregnant. It’s because of the hormonal changes in your body. But there are things you can do to help prevent acne breakouts and keep your skin looking healthy like the best moisturiser for combination skin with SPF.

Even though your skin’s natural SPF is lower when you’re pregnant than when you’re not, it is still important to protect your skin from the sun.

UV rays can cause pregnancy-related conditions like melasma, a darkening of the skin in areas where you’ve been exposed to the sun.

In addition to protecting yourself from melasma and other conditions, using the best moisturiser for combination skin with SPF can also prevent premature aging.

One thing that can help is using daily a best moisturiser for combination skin with SPF, which will protect your skin from harmful UV rays. If you don’t have time to moisturise every day, ensure that your moisturiser has SPF in it so that you’re getting protection without having to worry about applying a separate sunscreen product.

Takeaway

If you’re looking for the best facial cleanser for your skin, it’s important to make sure it’s pregnancy-safe.

Regardless of the type, there are many great options available in Singapore. Still, some of them might not be safe for your unborn baby.

For more radiant-looking skin, try to pair your moisturiser with collagen supplements.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.