Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates

Given how “travel” seems to be everyone’s #1 pastime, Singaporeans should be really savvy when it comes to finding money changers in Singapore who offer the best exchange rates, right?

Yet there are so many people who still go to money changers based on convenience, just because it’s near the office or on the way home. The worst culprits are those who change money only when they reach the airport (…).

If it’s a small amount, that’s fine. But if you’re changing above $1,000, then it becomes pretty important to compare exchange rates if you want to save money.

Imagine that for every $1,000, Money Changer A gives you US$730 (S$992.80) while Money Changer B gives you US$700. The difference is US$30. Doesn’t sound like much right?

Not true – US$30 could get you a Secret Hollywood tour, an Airbnb apartment for a night or a Sunset BBQ dinner at Griffith Park with $5 to spare.

So, to help you get more bang for your buck, we’ve scoured the best money changers in Singapore and can recommend those with the best exchange rates.

13 BEST MONEY CHANGERS IN SINGAPORE FOR GOOD EXCHANGE RATES

Money changer Area Best currencies to change The Arcade Raffles Place EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, THB, TWD, USD Mustafa Foreign Exchange Little India CNY, HKD, IDR, INR, MYR, PHP, RMB People’s Park Complex Chinatown CNY, HKD, MYR, PHP, THB Lucky Plaza Orchard MYR, PHP, THB Bugis Street Bugis AUD, GBP Jurong Point Jurong East MYR Parkway Parade Marine Parade HKD, JPY, MYR, THB, USD Sun Plaza Sembawang MYR Toa Payoh Hub Toa Payoh MYR Junction 8 Bishan MYR AMK Hub Ang Mo Kio MYR, VND Thin Margin online – Marco Polee peer-to-peer –

THE ARCADE MONEY CHANGERS – WIDEST RANGE OF CURRENCIES

Most office workers in Singapore head straight to The Arcade money changers because it’s so conveniently located at Raffles Place.

But even if you don’t work there, you might still want to head down because there are nearly 20 money changers in the same place, allowing you to compare the rates and they have all the major currencies you would need.

Quite understandably, while it’s packed most of the time, lunch time is the worst.

So, if it’s at all possible, avoid going there from 12pm to 2pm. And if there’s one bad thing about the place, it’s that it closes by 6pm, so you can’t pop by after work.

Best rates for: EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, THB, TWD, USD

Our picks:

Arcade Money Changers #01-18

Arcade Plaza Traders #02-03

Hassan & Sons Exchange #02-05

People’s Corner Money Changer #02-07

Sheen International #02-04

Address: 11 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049317

MUSTAFA FOREIGN EXCHANGE – 24 HOUR MONEY CHANGER

Earlier we mentioned that the problem with The Arcade is that the money changers close at 6pm.

Well, you won’t run into this issue at Mustafa Foreign Exchange because it’s part of Singapore’s most well-known 24-hour shopping mall and therefore never closes.

So if you left your travel errands to the very last minute, there’s no excuse to change money at the airport. Just head to Mustafa late at night for some pretty legit exchange rates, especially for Asian currencies.

Best rates for: CNY, HKD, IDR, INR, MYR, PHP, RMB

Address: 145 Syed Alwi Road, Singapore 207704

CHINATOWN MONEY CHANGERS – BEST FOR CNY, HKD (AND BARGAINING)

You might think going to Chinatown money changers is a bad idea, but actually, People’s Park Complex is THE place to go if you want to buy Renminbi or Hong Kong dollars.