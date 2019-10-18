Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates

Changing money in Singapore is a fascinating exercise, simply for the sheer number of tips, tricks, and secret locations that everyone seems to swear by.

Yet, as forex rates change in real-time, how can there be any one perfect formula for getting the best exchange rate for your buck?

Objectively speaking, there isn’t. But you can increase your chances of getting a good exchange rate with the following tips in this article.

But you also need to ask is it worth going through all the trouble?

If you’re exchanging a couple hundred ringgit for a quick trip to JB, then simply head to your nearest money changer because the time and travel costs to head to the “best” money changer will eat up any savings you might have had.

But, if you’re exchanging thousands of dollars for your year-end odyssey in far-flung Scandinavia, a bad exchange rate can set your budget back by a hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

To cut through the confusion, we’ve put together a simple-to-follow guide on where to find Singapore’s best money changers, as well as 4 tips on how to get the best exchange rate.

TIP 1: GO WHERE THE MONEY CHANGERS ARE

There’s a reason why places like The Arcade and People’s Park Complex are known for having competitive rates: a large concentration of money changers in the same area makes it easy to comparison shop for the best exchange rate.

This causes money changers to provide better rates than their peers in order to capture a larger share of transactions (from which they earn). Which means better exchange rates for you.

This tip holds true wherever money changers tend to gather, such as:

The Arcade

Lucky Plaza

People’s Park Complex

Parkway Parade

Best Money Changers in The Arcade

(11 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049317) Recommended

Currencies #02-03 Arcade Plaza Traders EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR,

THB, TWD, USD #02-04 Sheen International Exchange #02-05 Hassan & Sons Exchange #02-07 People’s Corner Money Changers Best Money Changers in Lucky Plaza

(304 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238863) Recommended

Currencies #B1-10 Rahiman Trading PHP, THB, MYR #B1-141 Europe Fancy Store #01-14 True Blue Money Changer #01-37 Rabi Trading #01-82 Fajar Money Changer Best Money Changers in People’s Park Complex, Chinatown

(1 Park Rd, Singapore 059108) Recommended

Currencies #01-03 Today’s Money Exchange CNY, PHP, THB,

MYR, HKD #01-K95C AK Money Changer #01-61 Emerald Money Changer #01-28 Crante Money Changer Best Money Changers in Parkway Parade

(80 Marine Parade Rd, Singapore 449269) Recommended

Currencies #01-01 Sino Money Changer THB, USD, MYR,

JPY, HKD #01-14 Parkway Money Changer #01-15/16 Everpeace Money Changer #01-17 Yakadir Enterprises

TIP 2: CHECK REAL-TIME EXCHANGE RATES BEFORE YOU BUY

Check the following apps and websites that provide real-time foreign exchange rates to ensure you’re getting a good deal.

XE.com is perhaps one of the most well-known forex apps, letting you quickly and easily calculate conversions among the world’s currencies.

This is useful if you don’t have the time nor patience to go currency shopping, but need a quick way to check if your neighbourhood money changer is any good.

If the quote from your local money changer is significantly lower than the rate displayed on xe.com, you’re probably better off with another changer.