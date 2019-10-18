Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Alevin Chan
SingSaver.com.sg

Changing money in Singapore is a fascinating exercise, simply for the sheer number of tips, tricks, and secret locations that everyone seems to swear by.

Yet, as forex rates change in real-time, how can there be any one perfect formula for getting the best exchange rate for your buck? 

Objectively speaking, there isn’t. But you can increase your chances of getting a good exchange rate with the following tips in this article.  

But you also need to ask is it worth going through all the trouble?

If you’re exchanging a couple hundred ringgit for a quick trip to JB, then simply head to your nearest money changer because the time and travel costs to head to the “best” money changer will eat up any savings you might have had.

But, if you’re exchanging thousands of dollars for your year-end odyssey in far-flung Scandinavia, a bad exchange rate can set your budget back by a hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

To cut through the confusion, we’ve put together a simple-to-follow guide on where to find Singapore’s best money changers, as well as 4 tips on how to get the best exchange rate.

TIP 1: GO WHERE THE MONEY CHANGERS ARE

There’s a reason why places like The Arcade and People’s Park Complex are known for having competitive rates:  a large concentration of money changers in the same area makes it easy to comparison shop for the best exchange rate.

This causes money changers to provide better rates than their peers in order to capture a larger share of  transactions (from which they earn). Which means better exchange rates for you. 

This tip holds true wherever money changers tend to gather, such as:

  • The Arcade 
  • Lucky Plaza
  • People’s Park Complex 
  • Parkway Parade
Best Money Changers in The Arcade
(11 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049317) 		Recommended
Currencies
#02-03 Arcade Plaza Traders EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR,
THB, TWD, USD
#02-04 Sheen International Exchange
#02-05 Hassan & Sons Exchange
#02-07 People’s Corner Money Changers
 
Best Money Changers in Lucky Plaza
(304 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238863)		 Recommended
Currencies
#B1-10 Rahiman Trading PHP, THB, MYR
#B1-141 Europe Fancy Store
#01-14 True Blue Money Changer
#01-37 Rabi Trading
#01-82 Fajar Money Changer
 
Best Money Changers in People’s Park Complex, Chinatown
(1 Park Rd, Singapore 059108)		 Recommended
Currencies
#01-03 Today’s Money Exchange CNY, PHP, THB,
MYR, HKD
#01-K95C AK Money Changer
#01-61 Emerald Money Changer
#01-28 Crante Money Changer
 
Best Money Changers in Parkway Parade
(80 Marine Parade Rd, Singapore 449269)		 Recommended
Currencies
#01-01 Sino Money Changer THB, USD, MYR,
JPY, HKD
#01-14 Parkway Money Changer
#01-15/16 Everpeace Money Changer
#01-17 Yakadir Enterprises

TIP 2: CHECK REAL-TIME EXCHANGE RATES BEFORE YOU BUY

Check the following  apps and websites that provide real-time foreign exchange rates to ensure  you’re getting a good deal. 

XE.com is perhaps one of the most well-known forex apps, letting you quickly and easily calculate conversions among the world’s currencies.

This is useful if you don’t have the time nor patience to go currency shopping, but need a quick way to check if your neighbourhood money changer is any good. 

If the quote from your local money changer is significantly lower than the rate displayed on xe.com, you’re probably better off with another changer.

Do note that as xe.com displays market rates, money changers will never be able to match the rates you see.

So a slight difference is to be expected (that’s the money changer’s commission for providing the service to you).

Cashchanger.co is another website that helps you find the best money changers.

Simply input the amount of SGD you want to exchange, the currency you need, and you’ll be presented with a list of money changers with the best rates at the moment. 

They also track currency rates across the last 180 days and tell you whether it’s a good time to buy the currency you want:  green thumbs up for “Buy” and red thumbs down for “Don’t Buy”.

There’s also a handy trends chart for each currency, which displays up to 60 days worth of data.

Get4x.com offers a similar service to Cashchanger.co, but with the added benefit of allowing you to lock in the currency rate you want with the money changer of your choice.

You can then go down and exchange your money at the rate you booked. 

TIP 3: AVOID EXCHANGING MONEY ON WEEKENDS 

Avoid exchanging your money on weekends because you’ll tend to be slapped with a markup rate.

You see, money changers get their exchange rates from the forex markets, which don’t trade on  weekends.

This means that money changers take reference from Friday’s rates. 

This impacts you in two ways. Firstly, if the currency you want ends Friday on a high, you’re stuck with that rate.

Secondly, to hedge against currency fluctuations which will affect the opening exchange rate on Monday, money changers apply a markup on the Friday rate.

So if you’re trying to squeeze out a few hundred more baht, it might be worthwhile to come back again on Monday or Tuesday.

TIP 4: COMPARE FOREIGN CURRENCY MOBILE WALLETS 

Foreign currency mobile wallets like YouTrip, UOB Mighty FX, Revolut and TransferWise are digital wallets that let you manage multiple currencies in a single app.

These mobile apps are really simple and easy to use. 

First, top up your account with Singapore Dollar (SGD).

Next, choose which currency you want to exchange your SGD for. For example, you can exchange SGD for EUR.

Using YouTrip, the app will then show you the exchange rate. If you agree with the exchange rate, all you need to do is to click “confirm” and you will get EUR in your wallet.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.

More about
Lifestyle currencies Money

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
&#039;Singapore Superstar Celebrity&#039; Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
'Singapore Superstar Celebrity' Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Malaysia&#039;s PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities this weekend
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it&#039;ll give me clearer skin
I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it'll give me clearer skin

Home Works

8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

SERVICES