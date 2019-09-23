Best money-saving hacks to stay under budget while travelling

It's easy to think you'll spend money only on what matters while travelling, but the truth is that vacations have a way of making your hard-earned money disappear.

Every little thing from breakfasts to cafe hopping to souvenir shopping can add up.

Before long, you'll find yourself way off your budget and struggling to make it through the holiday. And that's a huge no-no when you're trying to enjoy your trip.

Given the complexity of planning for a holiday, it should come as no surprise that there are several ways you and your travel buddies can shave a fair bit off your vacation budget.

We've rounded up six of our best money-saving tips to help you have a great holiday without inadvertently creating a financial disaster along the way.

1. SKIP THE HOTEL BREAKFAST

PHOTO: Pixabay

Straw poll: How many of you voluntarily get up earlier than 9am while you’re on holiday, just to make it on time for that hotel breakfast that ends at 10?

If you think about it, most hotel breakfasts are basic and hardly worth waking up for, unless you’re staying in a swanky 5-star hotel. Why would anyone want to get up early while on vacation for cold toast, packet juice and eggs that never turn out right?