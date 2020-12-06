Best museums and exhibitions for kids in Singapore 2020

Looking for fun indoor activities to do to avoid the recently unpredictable weather in our city? Then you’ll be glad to know that your favourite museums are not only offering indoor entertainment, they are also packed with lots of educational tours for your little ones.

To help you plan your visit, we've put together this ultimate guide to kid-friendly museums that the entire family will enjoy while getting a taste of culture.

Museums with free entry for all



1. Indian Heritage Centre

Learn more about the history and culture of the Indians in Singapore. The Indian Heritage Centre has four storeys filled with galleries, activity spaces and even a museum shop for souvenirs to remember your experience. Explore their exhibitions for an educational bonding experience with the whole family.

Location: 5 Campbell Lane, Singapore 209924

Opening hours:

Tuesdays – Thursdays: 10am – 7pm

Fridays – Saturdays: 10am – 8pm

Sundays and Holidays: 10am – 4pm

(Closed on Mondays)

Contact: +65 6291 1601

Current exhibitions

Indians In Singapore – Past & Present

Check out the permanent galleries of the Indians In Singapore exhibit and learn all about the origins of how the Indian community came to be on the island.

It also highlights the contributions of India and South Asia to the nation-building efforts of Singapore. The best part is that it’s free for all Singapore residents!

Malay Heritage Centre offers free galleries and programmes that both adults and children can enjoy. Get a chance to visit this kid-friendly museum and expose the entire family to the culture of the Malay community. There are six overall permanent galleries and even a play area for kids.

Location: 85 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198501

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm (Closed on Mondays)

Contact: +65 6391 0450

We are excited to welcome you to this weekend’s edition of Art + Live | A Somatic Series with Vincent Yong! These... Posted by National Gallery Singapore on Monday, November 9, 2020

With free general admission for Singaporeans, you can explore the many art collections from Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia. The museum is open for all art lovers to browse and go through amazing exhibits and multimedia installations. You can choose to have a guided tour or walk around their various galleries and take part in hands-on activities.

Location: St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957

Opening hours: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Contact: +65 6271 7000

Current exhibitions

1. Keppel Centre for Art Education

This art programme allows kids to bring out their creative side at this kid-friendly section of the museum.

There are galleries to inspire children to create their own works of art as well as an Art Playscape which features an open play area painted as “The Enchanting Tree House” for an immersive experience for kids to run around in.

2. Small Big Dreamers (Open til March 28, 2021)

Also known as the #SmallBigDreamersAtHome, this online art festival offers fun and creative activities for families with kids to do while at the safety of their own homes. There are interactive games and easy art activities your child can follow to unleash their imagination.

Buckle up for Doraemon's Time-Travelling Adventures in Singapore! It’s time to revisit our past through a new lens... Posted by National Museum of Singapore on Friday, October 30, 2020

Visit Singapore’s oldest museum and explore its permanent galleries to be taken back to the history of Singapore. Most of the programmes and exhibitions are free for Singaporeans so take the opportunity for your kids to learn their roots by planning a visit to the beloved museum.

Location: 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897

Opening hours: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Contact: +65 6332 3659

Current exhibitions

1. Doraemon’s Time-Travelling Adventures In Singapore (Open til Dec 27 )

Join everyone’s favourite robot cat, Doraemon, as he embarks on a journey through time! Enjoys the most adorable displays perfect for pictures and displays of popular gadgets from Singapore’s past that were definitely ahead of their time.

Go for jalan-jalan with your kids around this new fun exhibit at National Museum.

2. An Old New World

Starting from the 1600s, get to explore the history of Singapore from the East Indies all the way to the founding of the country. This permanent exhibit will bring you back in time 200 years ago with a multimedia show called “Meeting of the Worlds.”

Let your kids learn more about the origins of Singapore and the events that took place during the past era.

Kid-friendly museums with admission fee

Explore the world of art and science through ArtScience Museum’s interactive and digital exhibitions that the whole family can enjoy. They have many kid-friendly exhibitions that offer creative workshops and hands-on projects to make your visit worthwhile.

Price:

Adults: $16 – $19

Kids: $12 – $14

Location: 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm

Contact: +65 6688 8868

Current exhibitions

1. 2219: Futures Imagined

Travel in time and go into the future of Singapore 200 years later in a series of immersive installations and meditative space. Inspired by the works of Alvin Pang, this major exhibition featuring participants from all over the world looks into imaginative possibilities of how Singapore’s communities will evolve.

2. Future World: Where Art Meets Science

A visit to Future World will surely give your kids a fun experience with its immersive exhibit. In collaboration with teamLab, this exhibition lets visitors go through digital interactive installations with four key narratives: City In A Garden, Sanctuary, Park and Space.

This high-tech exhibition includes fun activities for you and your children to participate in.

The ACM would like to thank all our staff, friends, partners, and vendors who worked hard over the past two days, while... Posted by ACM (Asian Civilisations Museum) on Friday, March 20, 2020

Let your kids learn more about Asian cultures and better understand Singapore’s diverse society through the exhibits at Asian Civilisations Museum. Make sure to visit to experience their fun family activities on Asian culture.

The museum has also permanently installed a series of galleries on the beauty of Southeast Asia consisting of Christian Art, Islamic Art as well as Ancestors and Rituals.

Price:

Adults: $8

Concession: $4

Kids under 6 years old: Free!

Location: 1 Empress Place, Singapore 179555

Opening hours:

Daily: 10am – 7pm

Fridays: 10am – 9pm

Contact: +65 6332 7798

One of the most popular attractions in Singapore is open for everyone to visit for some fun family bonding. You can beat the heat with their water playground or just cool down in their wide gardens and domes.

Visit Gardens By The Bay with the kids and surround yourself with natural and futuristic installations that vary in theme. When you can, experience the gardens day and night for two completely different experiences.

Price:

Adults: $12 – $20

Kids: $8 – $12

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Drive Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm

Contact: +65 6420 6848

Current exhibitions

1. Floral Fantasy

Go through the many floral installations in Floral Fantasy that are perfect for taking family pictures! Discover the exhibit’s unique gardens with over 3,000 plants and more than 150 different species.

Bring the kids along to explore their four mystical garden landscapes that each have their own theme and feel: Dance, Float, Waltz and Drift. You can also fly like a dragonfly through Gardens By The Bay in their 4D ride, Flight of the Dragonfly.

2. Poinsettia Wishes (Open til Jan 3, 2021)

Perfect for the holidays, Poinsettia Wishes is open for another festive floral garden experience at the Flower Dome.

With the European theme of festivities, experience its Luminarie installations and a reimagined Gouda City Hall inspired by the popular landmark from the Netherlands. Don’t miss out on the Christmas cheer at this exhibit’s floral display.

Have you gotten your workout done for the week? Come on down and train with David Beckham 💪 Book your tickets online... Posted by Madame Tussauds Singapore on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Meet the stars at Madame Tussauds museum filled with wax models as striking lookalikes of your favourite celebrities and characters. With interactive zones and displays perfect for a little photoshoot, it will feel like you really just met your favourite actor and singer in person.

So don’t forget to bring your cameras! Also, don’t miss out on their 4D virtual reality experiences including VR racing and also a Marvel 4D interactive cinema.

Price: For ticket deals, visit here

Location: Sentosa, 40 Imbiah Road, Singapore 099700

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Contact: +65 6715 4000

…Then watch them play and eat up their fishy treats! Posted by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Take your kids for a wildlife experience at Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s River Safari. Go through this river-theme wildlife park and learn more about the world of freshwater ecosystems with beloved animals including the giant panda and manatee.

You can choose to explore the exhibits on foot or hop aboard the Reservoir Cruise to enjoy the park’s natural surroundings.

Price:

Adults: $36

Kids: $24

Location: 80 Mandai Lake Road Singapore 729826

Hours: 10am – 7pm

Contact: +65 6269 3411

Current exhibitions

1. Amazon Flooded Forest

Go deep into the freshwater aquarium exhibit of River Safari and greet all the manatees, arapaimas as well as many other freshwater creatures. Immerse yourself in this Amazon exhibit and enjoy its displays as if you were swimming with all the underwater animals.

With kid-friendly exhibits and interactive installations, Science Centre Singapore is the place to visit for a fun and educational experience. Bring the whole family to explore the different galleries and exhibitions with varying themes on phobias, aerospace butterflies and many more!

Price:

Adults: $12

Kids: $8

Location: 15 Science Centre Road Singapore 609081

Opening hours: 10am – 5pm

Contact: +65 6425 2500

Current exhibitions

1. Future Makers

Learn more about modern engineering through this exhibit that offers interactive installations and fun activities to do with the entire family. Future Makers includes the Object Theatre Robot Show and an exciting Escape Room. You also get to fly drones and manoeuvre rovers through different courses.

2. Know Your Poo

For a seriously fun exhibit experience, Know Your Poo takes you on an educational journey through topics about human waste, toilets and sanitation.

You might think these are not the most appropriate topics to explore but somehow this exhibit manages to teach the concept of poo in the best and most creative way. Learn more about the history of sanitation and toilets as well as discover what makes people poop and fart.

3. Professor Crackitt’s Light Fantastic Mirror Maze

Go through a maze of mirrors and immerse yourself in this trippy exhibition with infinite reflections and seemingly endless hallways. Will you be able to get out without running into yourself? Visit Professor Crackit’s and help him find his lost parrot to find out!

Learn more about Dr Sun Yat Sen and his revolutionary activities in Southeast Asia as well as his contribution to Singapore during 1911 Revolution through the memorial hall’s galleries that display his whole story.

This national monument showcases the impact of the revolution on the Chinese community in Singapore.

Price:

Adults: $8

Kids: $5 (free admission for kids under 6 years old)

Location: 12 Tai Gin Road, Singapore 327874

Opening hours: 10am – 5pm (Closed on Mondays)

Contact: +65 6256 7377

Visit Singapore’s first-ever interactive 3D museum and explore the world of optical illusions that are perfect for Instragammable picture taking.

The Trick Eye Museum is just like stepping into the two-dimensional universe as their exhibits are made for a wacky interactive experience that will leave your stomach hurting from all the laughter.

Pose at the funniest and most creative perspectives that will make you and the 3D installation as one whole work of art.

Price:

Adults: $25 (Onsite), $21.25 (Online)

Kids: $20 (Onsite), $17 (Online)

Location: 26 Sentosa Gateway #01-43/44, Resorts World Sentosa Singapore, Singapore 098138

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm

Contact: +65 6795 2370

This article was first published in theAsianparent.