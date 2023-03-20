Best music festivals in Asia to experience in 2023

Music lovers or festival junkies, get your groove on with the best music festivals in Asia. From the cool slopes in Japan to a pristine beach in Thailand, you can even party in a cave in Vietnam or a circuit track in Malaysia. Get ready to hit the floors and have fun at some of the unique venues in Asia.

Good Vibes Festival, Malaysia

PHOTO: Good Vibes Festival

Pulling out all the stops for its tenth anniversary, Good Vibes Festival puts up its largest festival lineup across three days this year. A stellar lineup of international artists dropping the dance tunes include The Kid LAROI, NxWorries, and Gryffin, local artists like Airlitz, and Instagram’s rising star DJ Jovynn. Chow down at the Good Bites food village, which now also caters for plant-based options. And for the first time, the festival boasts a Ferris wheel providing the perfect backdrop for festival selfies.

Good Vibes Festival runs July 21-23 at Sepang International Circuit located at 27, 64000 Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia. Tickets from RM888 (S$266)

Summer Sound, Thailand

PHOTO: Summer Sound

With the smashing success of their first event in 2022, Summer Sound is back with a lineup of 30 regional DJs. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Mae Haad beach in Koh Phangan, this two-day festival brings together some of the best underground artists like Acid Sister, Bongoman, Kartik Shekar and more. Dance through day and night at one of the two stages, and take in the magnificent views of the sunset.

Summer Sound runs April 14-15 at Mae Haad Beach, Koh Pangan, Thailand. Tickets from THB2,200 (S$86)

We The Fest, Indonesia

PHOTO: We The Fest

More than its spectacular lineup of musicians, this anticipated annual summer Festival turns up the vibes with tasty treats, fashion, arts, and fun games. Returning for its 8th edition, We The Fest will see over 20 musicians from Indonesia and around the world, including The Strokes, The 1975, Lewis Capaldi, and Dhruv.

A welcoming event is open to festival-goers of all ages (even babies in strollers), book a Cabana or get the VIB (Very Important Banana) tickets for an elevated experience. And if you are travelling there to Jakarta, accommodation packages with hotel partners are also available.

We The Fest runs July 21-23 at GBK Sports Complex, Senayan, located at Jl. Pintu Satu Senayan, Gelora, Kecamatan Tanah Abang, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 10270, Indonesia. Tickets from IDR 1,500K (S$131).

Fuji Rock Festival, Japan

PHOTO: Fuji Rock Festival

Japan’s largest and most popular outdoor music festival is all set for a smashing event for everyone to Feel Great at Fuji Rock. The three-day festival held at the gorgeous Naeba Ski Resort boasts seven main stages, with a lineup of more than 200 musicians from Japan and around the world.

This year’s lineup – including legends and stars like Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Strokes, and Alanis Morissette – promises to wow you. Camp out at one of the three sites or relax at the nearby hotel and B&B options to enjoy hot springs. Either way, it feels great!

Fuji Rock Festival runs July 28-30 at Naeba Ski Resort located at 202 Mikuni, Yuzawa, Minamiuonuma District, Niigata 949-6212, Japan. Tickets from ¥22,000 (S$224)

Equation Festival, Vietnam

PHOTO: Equation Festival

Set in the charming M Luông Cave, Equation Festival returns after a sold-out event in 2022, with its global lineup of over 25 artists and DJs. Illuminating the caves is the Japan-based group 5am, together with Mez from Los Angeles, with Skatebård from Norway spinning at The Garden Stage. More than a rave in the cave, take a breather with Yoga and healing workshops, or catch the drag performance from Peach x Genderfunk x Snug. The three-day boutique event will release a maximum of 1,000 tickets this year to keep things intimate.

Equation Festival runs April 7– April 9 at Mỏ Luông Cave, 227 QL15, TT. Mai Châu, Mai Châu, Hòa Bình, Vietnam. Tickets from 1,540,000 VND (S$88) (includes ticket processing fee).

Organik Festival, Taiwan

PHOTO: Organik Festival

The tenth edition of Taiwan’s best beach-side musical festival is all set to bring you 51 hours of non-stop music at a new spot – Secret Island. Located on a peninsula next to The Baisha Bay, Secret Island connects the beach to the ecosystems on the peninsula. This means festival-goers can get from camping amidst the lush forest to dancing on the beach within minutes.

More than 30 local and international artists like Diskonnected, Call Super, and Sedef Adasï will take the outdoor and indoor stages, while an ambient stage will present music that connects to nature. This is a BYO tent and camp equipment event.

Organik Festival runs April 21-23 at Secret Island, No.15 Xiayuankeng, New Taipei City, Shimen District, Taiwan 253. Tickets from 130€ (S$186).

This article was first published in City Nomads.