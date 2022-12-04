Best nail salons in Singapore: Spas, home-based nail artists and custom-order press-one for pretty mani pedis

Whether it is holiday season or just a normal day, getting your nails done is the ultimate accessory to complete any outfit. The epitome of 'having your life together' and the perfect self-care, nothing beats the feelings of clean cuticles and perfectly symmetrical nail arches.

Looking to up your nail game? Here are our top recommendations for the best nail salons, home-based artists and custom press on stores in Singapore to get your mani-pedi fixes.

Nail salons

Fifty Freed Beauty Bar

Instagram/ Fifty Freed Beauty Bar

An all-in-one studio, Fifty Freed Beauty Bar offers nail, lash, brow, and facial services. Walk away with tidy nail beds accented with sparkling charms and rhinestones in gorgeously elegant and almost bridal designs in hues of ballet flat nude, white, pink, and gold.

For the festive season, the nail techs here show off their talent with Christmas and CNY-inspired nail art. Come with a friend and you might just score a buddy discount of up to S$10.

Fifty Freed Beauty Bar has outlets in Parklane Shopping Mall, East Village Mall, and Choa Chu Kang Yewtee. For more information and to book slots, click here. Prices start from S$48.

The Nailist

Instagram/ The Nailist

Centrally located in the heart of Holland Village, the Nailist welcomes up to 1,500 customers from all over the island. Thus, it's probably best to head in on the lower weekday season.

Thanks to their years of experience and specialisation, the nail techs here are super friendly and efficient for a quick nail job.

That said, quality is not compromised as the gel extension retention can be maintained for over a month. Whether you're looking for a classic manicure, a gel manicure, acrylic extensions or nail art, rest assured you'll be greeted with excellent service.

The Nailist has outlets in Holland Road Shopping Centre, Raffles Holland Village and 313@Somerset. For more information, click here.

NS Nail Studio

Instagram/ NS Nail Studio

Away from the glitz and the glamour, NS Nail Studio is our top pick for everyday wear. With a promise of guaranteed two weeks retention, over 150 coloured organic and high quality varnishes, and state-of-the-art machines and tools, get set for a pampering.

Complete with champagne and a pleasant atmosphere, pick from classy chic designs or pastel pops of colours as your cuticles get snipped off and your nails soaked off. This is also one of the few spots in Singapore offering a Russian manicure. First-timers get to enjoy 15 per cent off as a welcome offer.

NS Nail Studio is located at 275C New Bridge Rd, Singapore 088750. For more information, click here.

Home-based nail artists

inailforfung

Instagram/ inailforfung

Loud pops of colours, intricate but trendy designs and crazy stunning nails that everyone will gush over. That's what you're in for when you make your way to Deshawna's home-based nail space located in Katong.

Having done nails for magazine shoots, and your favourite influencers, the Gen Z nail enthusiast is on-top of her game. The artist's press-ons are also available in mystery designs, where the customers leave it up to the artist to come up the nail art.

For more information and to book slots, click here. Prices start from S$40 for manicures. Press-ons are priced from S$20.

Gelwithanna

Instagram/ Gelwithanna

A home-based artist in Yishun, Anna is aptly skilled in hand-drawn nail art. This is evident in her designs, which boast eclectic silver swirls, floral patterns, and more.

The artists also has a stash of charms in shapes of hearts, crosses and Vivien Westwood inspired logo to add a little bling to your nails. Expect to see gorgeous Y2K style designs and other viral motifs. Customers have seen gel and extensions retention of up to a month without lifting or chipping.

For more information and to book slots, click here. Prices start from S$40. Festive surcharges apply.

Summer Nails

Instagram/ Summer Nails

A well-versed artist located in Clementi, Summer is capable of doing multiple designs — from cute artsy ones, to chic glamorous sets. The artists practices classic Japanese gel manicure using advance electric file with for cuticle cleaning.

On some customers the quality sets have also managed to last six weeks. The artist also has experience in dealing with brittle and bitten nails and has guides frequenters on how maintain strong and healthy nails.

For more information and to book slots, click here. Prices range from S$45-S$120. Festive surcharges apply.

Custom press-on nails

Eggy.nails

Instagram/ Eggy.nails

For trendy and far-out designs for any occasion, Eggy.nails specialises in high quality press-on nails. All designs are hand-painted and custom made as per cliental request.

Cutesy, girly, or dark hued, whatever your style may be, beautiful nails can be achieved in a matter of minutes. Fuss-free and easily switchable to match your daily outfit or occasion wear, the designs can be customised in terms of nail measurements, nail length and shape, as well as colours, designs and charms add-ons.

For more information, click here. Prices vary based on design.

Lotti.nail

Instagram/ Lotti.nail

Another excellent option, lotti.nail offers handmade nails that are sure to impress. Versatile with both neutral colour palettes and gorgeous deep hues like blue and red, expect classy yet trendy nail designs with hints of swirls, ombre techniques and rhinestones and more.

The intricately detailed nails can be moulded into various nail shapes like round, oval, square, almond, stiletto, and coffin with a plethora of sizing options. For easy application, each set comes with a prep kit.

For more information, click here. Prices vary based on design.

Luk0.o

Instagram / Luk0.o

Funky and colourful, Luk0 is for creative folks who love to experiment with their look. Sporting out-of-the-ordinary designs, each order is custom-made adorned with fashionable charms, crystals and rhinestones. Think splashes of colours, textures pieces and more.

Level up the accessories game with the custom made rings too that are bound to draw looks from friends and strangers alike.

For more information, click here. Prices vary based on design.

