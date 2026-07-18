Best National Day 2026 promotions, dining deals and events in Singapore

This National Day 2026, the biggest change isn't a milestone number, it's geography.

For the first time in years, the National Day Parade returns to National Stadium in Kallang, and the fireworks move with it: Instead of lighting up Marina Bay, the pyrotechnics will burst over Kallang Basin at around 7.30pm on the day itself, with the State Flag Flypast tracing the same stretch of water for the first time too.

It's a small but real shift for anyone used to angling for a Marina Bay view.

Beyond the parade, Singapore's 61st birthday plays out the way it always does: Hotels rolling out staycations and afternoon teas, restaurants reworking old favourites into limited-time specials, and neighbourhoods turning up the lights after dark.

We've gone looking for the promotions, meals and events actually worth planning your August around, from heritage dishes making a rare comeback to open-air concerts, community gatherings, and a few front-row seats to the celebrations themselves.

1. Light Together Bras Basah.Bugis

Running alongside the Singapore Night Festival, Light Together Bras Basah.Bugis turns the precinct's quieter corners into something worth wandering after dark.

From Aug 1 to Sep 5, lights and digital installations take over five spots across the district, including the Reflection Pool at Bras Basah MRT, Stamford Walkway, and the National Museum (for the first fortnight only).

This year's theme draws on local folklore, so expect the stories behind the buildings to surface in the installations themselves rather than just decorative light shows.

It's free, outdoors, and the kind of thing you stumble into on a walk rather than plan a whole evening around. Opening hours run later on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address: Bras Basah.Bugis Precinct (multiple locations, including Artsplace @ Waterloo Centre, Stamford Place and the National Museum of Singapore)

Website: heritage.sg/brasbasahbugis

2. Tanglin Cookhouse x Ka-Soh

This National Day, Tanglin Cookhouse revives Ka-Soh, the Cantonese-style fish soup institution that shuttered its last dine-in outlet last September after 86 years in business.

From Jul 15 to Aug 31, both the Tanglin Mall and PLQ outlets bring back Ka-Soh's Signature Fish Noodle Soup ($18++) and Prawn Paste Chicken Mid Wings ($15++), the broth built without a drop of milk, just fish and chicken bones simmered for hours with ginger and white pepper.

For two, the Tanglin Heritage Set Menu ($58++) bundles the wings, a shared bowl of noodle soup, a choice of pasta or curry mains, and dessert. Ka-Soh's frozen fish soup packs ($12++) go home with you too, while stocks last.

Address: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road, #01-106, Singapore 247933; Paya Lebar Quarter, 2 Tanjong Katong Road, #01-07 PLQ 3, Singapore 437161

Website: tanglincookhouse.com.sg

3. Majulah Mess

Dempsey gets a different kind of National Day weekend with Majulah Mess, an afternoon-to-night gathering on 8 August built around five local collectives across two stages.

The Treehouse Stage carries the housier, warmer end of the day courtesy of 5210PM, Secret Pals and Sivilian Affairs, while SuperVision Stage brings the bass-forward sets from Revision Music and Super Enjoy as things get later.

Beyond the decks, there's food and drinks from The Pantry and kids' activities from Kids Space, so it reads more family barbecue than rave, at least until the sun goes down. Kids get in free; adults need a ticket.

Address: The Pantry, 16A Dempsey Road, Singapore 247695

Website: eventbrite.com/e/majulah-mess-tickets

4. Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore

Frasers House marks the occasion across three of its restaurants, each taking its own route back to local flavour.

At Man Fu Yuan, the weekend dim sum brunch (Aug 8 to 10) comes with a complimentary Singapore Chilli Half Rock Lobster with Golden Fried Mantou for every adult diner, chilli crab reworked through Cantonese technique.

Over at Luce, the buffet leans Italian with a local streak, think chilli crab risotto and a kampong chicken rice station, plus a one-day showcase of 61 handcrafted cakes on Aug 9.

The Lobby Lounge keeps it quieter with Hainanese Curry Rice with Pork Chop (Aug 1 to 10, $32) and a Singapore Sunrise Cake in the flag's red and white (Aug 1 to 31, $61).

Address: 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966

Website: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sinlb-frasers-house-a-luxury-collection-hotel-singapore

5. Capybara Bathing

On Aug 11, Capybara Bathing turns its usual solo soak into a shared one.

Book a single ticket and you get two entries into the bathhouse, so bring whoever you'd normally have to talk into slowing down with you.

The day folds in a studio takeover by lifestyle label Another Land and an evening of live acoustic sets from local duo Us the Hippies, stretching an afternoon soak into something closer to a low-key gathering.

Slots are limited and terms apply, so it's worth booking ahead if a soak-and-somewhere-to-be afternoon is the plan.

Address: Ground Floor, 77 Tras Street, Tanjong Pagar, Singapore 079016

Website: capybarabathing.com.sg

6. Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2026

The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay hosts this year's National Day Concert on Aug 2, gates opening at 4.30pm for pre-show carnival games, craft activities and food stalls (Old Chang Kee and Uncle Otah among them), ahead of the concert proper at 7.45pm.

The line-up runs wide, from Olivia Ong and Hady Mirza to newer names like Shak and Sherman Zhuo, with school ensembles and a mass singalong of National Day standards closing the night. Admission is free.

Can't make it down? The concert airs on Channel 5 and mewatch on Aug 10 at 7.30pm, with a repeat on Aug 15. Come early if you want a decent spot on the lawn.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, The Meadow, Singapore 018953

Website: mediacorp.sg/ndc

7. Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore

Dao by Dorsett is spending August on a local kick, starting with a National Day Afternoon Tea at Collective ($61 for two) built around chilli crab mantou, fruit rojak, ondeh ondeh cake and a Kopi-O tiramisu, with a glass of Moet for each guest.

Order two mains at Collective any other day and the Kopi-O tiramisu comes along for just $6.10.

The Bar has its own pair of tributes: Watermelon Sago, built on locally distilled vodka, rose syrup and watermelon, and The Little Red Dot, a wine-and-vodka number named for the nation's nickname (first cocktail $11.80, second $6.10).

For a longer stay, the Dao Staycation package bundles daily breakfast and the afternoon tea, from S$388 a night for a One-Bedroom Deluxe.

Address: 6 Shenton Way, #07-01 OUE Downtown 1, Singapore 068809

Website: daobydorsett.com/dao-by-dorsett-amtd-singapore

8. SingNation! National

On the eve of National Day, Capitol Singapore Outdoor Plaza turns into an open-air singalong.

SingNation! National runs from 7 to 8pm on Aug 8, free and open to anyone who wants to turn up and sing, no registration required.

This year's edition adds a one-day choir made up of Voices of Singapore (VOS) members and the family and friends they've roped in, who'll anchor the evening's music before the crowd joins in.

Expect a set list of the usual National Day favourites, led by the VOS Artistic Director with a small live band backing the vocals. It's a low-key, unpretentious way to mark the night before the holiday, more community gathering than concert.

Address: 13 Stamford Rd, Capitol Singapore Outdoor Plaza, Singapore 178905

Website: voicesofsingapore.com

9. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

Ah Pui Teochew Porridge Buffet is teaming up with heritage sauce maker Kwong Cheong Thye for Savouring Singapore, from July 25 to Aug 31.

The buffet's usual spread of braised duck, pork belly and steamed muar otah gets four additions built around Kwong Cheong Thye's sauces: Hong Kong noodles tossed in their soy sauces, steamed chicken with chicken rice chilli sauce, steamed squid with plum sauce, and seabass in a lemongrass coconut sambal.

There's also a DIY rojak station and, tucked in as a rarer buffet extra, Durian Pengat.

Spend S$100 nett and you'll walk away with a goodie bag of Kwong Cheong Thye sauces, while stocks last. Buffet prices start from 28.80++ per adult on weekdays.

Address: Four Points Eatery, Level 1, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview, 382 Havelock Road, Singapore 169629

Website: sevenrooms.com/experiences/fourpointseatery/

10. Singapore Symphony Orchestra: National Day Concert 2026

The SSO's National Day Concert returns on Aug 15 at Victoria Concert Hall, built entirely around Singaporean voices this year.

Conductor Lien Boon Hua leads a programme spanning veteran composers Kelly Tang and Tsao Chieh through newer names like Sulwyn Lok and Germaine Goh, alongside the winning compositions from this year's NDC Call for Compositions.

Guitarist Kevin Loh, zhongruan player Jonathan Ngeow, and deaf artist-performer Lily Goh round out a lineup that leans into what the orchestra can do with homegrown talent rather than imported star power.

It's redeemable under SG Culture Pass, which makes it one of the more accessible ways into the SSO's usual repertoire.

Address: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place, Singapore 179556

Website: sso.org.sg/whats-on/national-day-concert-2026

However you're marking SG61, whether that's queuing for a hawker classic reinvented with truffle, singing along at Capitol Plaza the night before, or just finding a good vantage point for the Kallang fireworks, National Day 2026 is shaping up to be less about one big spectacle and more about scattered pockets of celebration across the island.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.