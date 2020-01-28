Best new bars in Singapore January 2020

Forget Dry January, here are the best new bars in town.

BEE'S ISLAND DRINKERY

Bee's Island Drinkery comes to you from the same team who ran the Peranakan-inspired Bee Bee's cocktail bar in Boat Quay.

With just 18 seats, this Tiki-focused watering hole is aimed at being an affordable option on the sometimes overwhelming Telok Ayer street.

VUE

The newly-opened Vue hails itself as Singapore's very first spritz bar, and if that wasn't enough to get you down there, there is also the offer of the amazing view (see what they did with the name there) of Bayfront and the mouth-watering range of binchotan-grilled specialities.

BARBARY COAST

If there is one thing we love in Singapore it's a multi-concept destination and that's exactly what Barbary Coast is.

Brought to you by Celia Schoonrad and Michael Callahan, the acclaimed duo from The Compound Collective, this new must-see bar on Boat Quay takes its inspiration from two, very different, places.

The first one is the gold rush in San Francisco in the lively 1880s and the second is from Singapore's busy maritime history to make Deadfall, a dive-style bar with a focus on cocktails and Barbary Coast Ballroom, a more refined, more restaurant feel bar.

NO SLEEP CLUB

The Keong Saik Road is pretty ram jammed full of bars and restaurants so anyone opening up along there had better be pretty confident they know what they're doing.

Well, from the brains that brought you Operation Dagger and 1880 comes No Sleep Club, an experimental cocktail bar and kitchen serving innovative and exciting drinks along with mouth-wateringly tasty bites.

This article was first published in BLLNR.