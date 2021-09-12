The best new BB cushion foundation launches in 2021

BB cushions have come a long way since they were introduced in 2008.

These new iterations in 2021 promise a flawless complexion; some even contain skincare ingredients that care for your skin.

Here are our picks for the best BB cushions of 2021:

Pure Radiant Protection Aqua Glow Cushion Foundation, $52, NARS

PHOTO: NARS

If you're in the market for something more than just coverage, there's NARS's Pure Radiant Protection Aqua Glow Cushion Foundation.

Lending skin an even glow, it also hydrates while offering protection from environmental aggressors such as pollution and blue light with its 360 Defence Complex.

Black Cushion, $75, HERA

PHOTO: HERA

Developed with the brand's Magnet-fit Powder, which resists oxidation and improves adherence to skin, HERA's Black Cushion promises to be budge-proof for 24 hours.

Ultra Le Teint Longwear Touch Foundation, $93, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

If shine is your issue, reach for Chanel's Ultra Le Teint Longwear Touch Foundation, which is formulated to absorb excess sebum and give a fresh matte finish that lasts up to 12 hours.

Timetreasure Radiance Serum Cushion, $145, Sulwhasoo

PHOTO: Sulwhasoo

Chocked full of skincare ingredients, the Timetreasure Radiance Serum Cushion is the perfect cushion for those who experience skin dehydration or just want makeup that does more than just cover up flaws.

It contains key ingredient Red Treasure which is derived from red pine, known to improve cellular repair and reduce inflammation.

The formula also contains sodium hyaluronate, which locks in hydration while keeping skin plump.

Ultimate Glow Cushion Foundation, $93, Burberry Beauty at Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

This hybrid skincare makeup contains white tea extracts and hyaluronic acid to stave off free radical damage while keeping skin hydrated.

Its serum-like texture goes on weightlessly like second skin, while light-reflecting powders create a luminous glow.

Diormania Gold Edition Couture Cushion, $98, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

The Dior Forever Couture Perfect Cushion comes in a limited edition Diormania Gold Edition to ring in the New Year.

Even though it features a new packaging, you can expect the same high-performing, long-lasting formula.

It contains hydrating ingredients, along with pansy and rosehip extracts that protect skin from free radical damage.

The fine matte powders and light-reflecting particles within the formula help give skin a luminous matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours.

Future Skin Cushion Foundation, $195, Chantecaille at Takashimaya

PHOTO: Chantecaille

This skincare-makeup hybrid by Chantecaille is perfect for busy women.

It's infused with Bionymph Peptide which helps to boost collagen production for plumper skin, while Botanical Sugars cocoon the skin to shield it against environmental stressors.

The water-based formula sits comfortably on the skin while blurring away imperfection. The result is a flawless-looking complexion that still feels and looks like your own skin.

Glow Lasting Cushion, $75, HERA

PHOTO: HERA

The HERA Glow Lasting Cushion helps you create the look of Korean Glass skin.

With a blendable formula that contains the Multi-Dimensions Radiant technology, skin's moisture levels are improved, enhancing skin's own natural radiance.

The improved polyurethane puff not only enhances application but is also eco-friendly, delivering a natural, lit-from-within luminosity to skin.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.