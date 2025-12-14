Best New Year's Eve dinners and parties to count down to 2026

As the Lion City gears up for its iconic skyline to light up in a blaze of fireworks, there's no better time to secure your plans for New Year's Eve.

Whether you're craving an indulgent feast, a stylish soiree, or a beachfront blowout, this year's line-up of New Year's Eve dinners and parties promises revelry for every kind of reveller.

From elegant rooftop affairs to sand-between-your-toes celebrations and immersive themed experiences, we've rounded up the best places to toast to 2026.

Bookmark this list and prepare to usher in the new year in Singapore with style, sparkle, and unforgettable flavour.

Midnight at the Capitol, The Capitol Kempinski

Step into a roaring 1920s dream this New Year's Eve at Capitol Theatre, as The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore and Vamp Productions present Midnight at the Capitol, a glamorous countdown party set against the grandeur of Singapore's iconic heritage venue.

This soiree begins with a red-carpet welcome and free-flow champagne from 8.30pm to 10.00pm, followed by a dazzling lineup of magicians, dancers, and the headline act: Australia's electrifying swing band Adam Hall & The Velvet Playboys.

Expect butter-poached lobster rolls, pulled pork Yorkshire puddings, and gourmet hot dogs at the late-night supper buffet, plus a spectacular midnight countdown and afterparty with a live DJ till 2am.

Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178907

8.30pm-2am

Tickets: $288 nett (inclusive of the NYE supper & champagne from 8.30pm to 10.00pm)

Book via feverup.com

CÉ LA VI Singapore

Celebrate New Year's Eve in sky-high style at CÉ LA VI. Begin the evening with an indulgent five-course dinner ($298++), served at the rooftop restaurant from 5pm, featuring French oysters, A4 Miyazaki Striploin, and Roast Quail & Foie Gras Pithivier, capped off with a refreshing Yoghurt Mousse ensemble.

As night falls, the energy ascends to the Club Lounge for Midnight Rouge, an opulent countdown party set 57 floors above the city. Dress in bold reds, sip champagne, and dance under the stars as fireworks ignite the skyline.

Not dining? Entry to Midnight Rouge is available from $58 nett (12pm-4pm), $68 nett (4pm-10pm), and $118 nett (10pm onwards, includes champagne).

Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Tower 3, Level 57, 1 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018971

Dinner: 5pm till late | Club access: 12pm onwards

Book a table or purchase a ticket via celavi.com

Coastes

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Coastes in the golden glow of Sentosa's final sunset for 2025 with their signature Beach BBQ Buffet. From 6pm-10pm, dig into live-grilled delights like lamb T-bones, soy-glazed pork belly, beef short ribs, snow crab, and tiger prawns, alongside hearty hot mains like Baked Beef Cheek and the indulgent Coastes Chilli Crab.

This family-friendly setting, complete with irresistible food and desserts, makes this a full-on sunset-to-moonrise celebration! Complementing the feast are unbeatable beachside drink promos: Sapporo Lager at just $30++ per jug, 1664 Blanc at $34++, and buckets of five beers for $45++.

Prefer wine? Sip on two glasses of red, white, or rose for just $22++. The vibes don't end with dinner. Adult ticket holders also get complimentary entry to neighbouring Sand Bar's Countdown Beach Party for a full night of revelry.

50 Siloso Beach Walk, #01-06, Singapore 099000

Buffet dinner: 6pm-10pm

Tickets: $135 (Adult) | $50 (Child aged 12 and below) inclusive of GST. Includes: Soft drink + complimentary access to Sand Bar Countdown Party next door

Reservations and tickets via coastesnye2025.peatix.com

Crossroads Buffet, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Close out the year with an indulgent international feast at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's Crossroads Buffet, nestled in the heart of Orchard Road.

Their New Year's Eve buffet dinner promises a lavish spread, from freshly shucked sustainably sourced seafood on ice and Japanese sashimi to Western roasts and wok-fried Asian delicacies.

Highlights include Roast Irish Beef Hammer Shank, Wok-Fried Crab with Salted Egg Sauce, Mantis Prawns, and a chocolate fondue station with festive bakes like Eight Treasures Cake and Orange Cake.

Opt for the drinks-inclusive package and enjoy free-flow prosecco, draught beer, and house wines while toasting to 2026 in elegant comfort.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865

Buffet Dinner: 6pm-9.30pm

Tickets: $118++ (Adult) | $148++ (with alcohol) | $59++ (Child 5-12 years)

For reservations, email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or book via crossroadssg.com

Sand Bar

Welcome 2026 with your feet in the sand and beats in the air at Sand Bar's iconic Countdown Beach Party. Back for its fourth edition, this beachfront blowout on Siloso Beach kicks off at 7pm with high-octane DJ sets spanning EDM, hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats.

Some of the best local DJs like Smookey, Sweezy, BadGalDidi and Velora, promise pulse-pounding non-stop grooves till late, along with fire performances lighting up the night as fireworks burst over the bay.

At just $30 (inclusive of one drink), it's the best-value countdowns in town. Catch those early-bird tickets now! Want to elevate the experience? Premium tables and bottle packages start from $368++ for those after a more exclusive NYE soiree.

52-54 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099012

Wed, 7pm till late

Entry: $30 (inclusive of GST & one drink)

Tickets via Peatix | Email reservations@sandbar.sg for table bookings

Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Mysticism meets modern revelry at Mondrian's celestial-themed New Year's Eve celebration, Reading into the New Year.

Across four eclectic venues, guests are invited to explore omens, indulgence, and the art of festive fortune. Start with a five-course dinner at Bottega di Carna, where a roaming tarot reader adds intrigue to every course.

Over at Christina's, sip on themed cocktails or Veuve Clicquot (free-flow from $100++), while Ling the Palmist reads your 2026 fate. Prefer something more cosmic? Head poolside at Canyon Club for skyline views, natal chart readings, and barefoot elegance under the stars. Or dance your way into destiny at Jungle Ballroom, where fortune cookies and cocktails flow into the early hours.

16A Duxton Hill, Singapore 089970

Various timings across venues on Dec 31, 2025

For more information, visit mondrianhotels.com

SUSHISAMBA

For a New Year's Eve drenched in tropical glamour and Nikkei decadence, SUSHISAMBA's Sambazonia is your ticket to the most dazzling all-white party in town.

At $258++, the night includes a vibrant set menu of sushi, sashimi, Chilean sea bass, wagyu striploin, truffled cauliflower, foie gras, and SUSHISAMBA's signature Samba Rolls, all plated with carnival flair.

Elevate the experience with premium Champagne add-ons, from Moët & Chandon ($178++) to Dom Perignon Luminous ($908++), each with free-flow red and white wines, spirits, cocktails, and beer.

Expect bold cocktails like the Midori Sour and Diamond Club, plus luxe bottle packages for every taste. The dress code? White-hot. The vibe? Unapologetically opulent.

L57, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Dec 31, from 6pm till late

Dinner: $258++ | Drinks add-ons from $178++

Book a table via sushisamba.com

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Ring in 2026 with British flair at Bread Street Kitchen's lively New Year's Eve soiree by the bay. From 10pm onwards, the riverside space transforms into a vibrant celebration, with gourmet small plates, festive desserts, and free-flow drinks flowing all night.

Signature bites include Sliced Beef Wellington with truffle mash, Mini Fish & Chips, Lobster Rolls, and decadent desserts like Sticky Toffee Pudding and Lemon Meringue Tartlets, all served with Ramsay's signature boldness.

The $250++ ticket includes access to interactive Negroni and Margarita stations, red and white wines, beers, and naturally free-flow Champagne as the clock strikes midnight.

With the shimmering waterfront as your backdrop, this one's a decadent farewell to 2025.

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, L1-81, Singapore 018972

Dec 31, 10pm till late

Tickets: $250++ per person (includes food & free-flow drinks)

Book a table via marinabaysands.com

Still mapping out your perfect New Year's Eve Singapore celebration? This guide is a living listicle and will be updated over the next few weeks as more festive dinners and parties are confirmed so check back soon for the latest.

And if you're also looking to celebrate the season of giving in style, don't miss our curated roundups of Christmas Eve dinners and Christmas Day lunches across Singapore.

