Best night cycling routes in Singapore

Whether it’s coasting through the beating heart of the city centre or along the tranquil outskirts, explore Singapore on wheels after dark with these biking trails!

1. Eastern Coastal Loop

Reacquaint yourself with iconic landmarks like Marina Barrage, Gardens By The Bay and Singapore Flyer when you cycle along the Eastern Coastal Loop, a cycling trail that circles the bayfront circuit.

Hungry? The route also has an alternate path that leads to East Coast Park, where you can continue on to East Coast Lagoon Food Village that opens till late, perfect for quelling late night hunger pangs.

Find out more about this route here.

2. North Eastern Riverine Loop

Spanning 26 kilometres, the North Eastern Riverine Loop is made up of a series of parks, waterfronts and recreational hubs joined via several park connectors, covering the heartland areas of Buangkok, Sengkang and Punggol.

With wide pathways and even terrains, the parks and connectors stay well-lit through the night, so enjoy a slow pedal as you take in the quaint ethos this locale boasts.

Find out more about this route here.

3. Evening Cycling Tour

Us locals bemoan that Singapore is too small and virtually everything has that been there, done that factor.

But if you stop and think about it, when was the last time you’ve done something that isn’t eating at some resto or gone anywhere willingly without AC?

Be a local tourist and rediscover this colourful city when you embark on the evening cycling tour by Biking Singapore. Giving you a quintessential Singapore experience, the tour covers both cultural enclaves and modern cityscape - including a stop by Marina Bay Sands to catch the aquatechnic light and water show.

Find out more about the tour here.

4. Civic District

Charged with dynamic energy, the nightlife along the Civic District is electrifying to say the least.

A perennial favourite running route among Shentonistas, the routes along the CBD are also great cycling tracks after sundown when the working crowd dissipate.

Marvel the lighted skylines of the skyscrapers that come together to form an illuminated spectacle, or revel the swanky vibes of the colonial era-inspired buildings that are the Fullerton Hotel and National Gallery.

5. Northern Explorer Loop

Wherever your start point on the Northern Explorer Loop is, we highly recommend grabbing a bite near Seletar Camp, then heading northwest from Lower Seletar Reservoir Park towards Woodlands Waterfront for its scenic after-hour charm.

Not all routes are well-lit like the others on this list, so ensure the lights on your bike are working and bring spare lighting equipment to make the journey a little easier.

Otherwise, keep a close eye on the road and follow the park connector’s directions and you should reach the destination just fine.

Find out more about this route here.

Final Tips

There’s something ardently cathartic when it comes to night cycling, be it done alone or with a group of friends, and we aren’t complaining about the breeze that you could hardly get in the day.

But before you venture into the night, here’re a few final tips for a smooth journey ahead:

1. Start in groups

Navigating directions can be a little tougher when it’s dark, so it helps to start out the night cycling hobby with a small group of friends to alleviate the anxiety.

But if you have to go alone, always let someone know where you are.

Location apps like Zenly allow you to share your real time location with selected contacts so you’re safe at all times.

2. Exposure lights

Visibility is key when you’re cycling in areas where natural light is low.

Most app-based rental bikes usually come attached with a nightlight, but it’s hard to measure the bulb’s condition.

Instead of playing the odds, detachable LED bike lights like these go for $5 and work incredibly well.

3. Weather check

Lastly, check the forecast before leaving home.

You wouldn’t wanna be caught in a heavy downpour midway and realise it won’t be 15 minutes until the nearest shelter. Yikes.

Happy cycling!

World Bicycle Day

Today (June 3) is World Bicycle Day. Yes, the United Nations has a day dedicated to the humble two-wheeler.

Why celebrate the bicycle? Why not! Can you believe it's been in use for two centuries! And, according to the United Nations:

The bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation;

The bicycle can serve as a tool for development and as a means not just of transportation but also of access to education, health care and sport;

The synergy between the bicycle and the user fosters creativity and social engagement and gives the user an immediate awareness of the local environment;

The bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on climate.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.