Best Nonya kueh in Singapore: Where to get layers of pure Peranakan goodness

Taking a quick afternoon break to sink your teeth into a sweet slice of Nonya kueh sounds just about splendid. With diverse flavours in all shapes and sizes, it’s no wonder that Peranakan patisseries remain one of Singapore’s staple snacks for generations to come.

From glistening Ang Ku Kueh and sweet Kueh Salat, to our childhood fave, the Lapis Sagu, here’s where to find the best Nonya kueh in Singapore.

Chinta Manis

Chinta Manis is a Halal-certified Peranakan patisserie with a wide selection of bitesize Nonya kueh for all occasions. Despite having to close their physical stores, they have made a successful comeback with an official e-store on Shopee.

From our favourite layered Kueh Talam to the Thai Kueh Tako, Chinta Manis takes inspiration for their handmade kuehs from all over the Straits. Want something to share?

Their Assorted Chinta Manis Peranakan Premium Kueh Platter ($43, 40 pieces) is a freshly made collection that’ll satisfy the whole family.

Chinta Manis official Shopee store can be found here.

Bengawan Solo

This established household brand needs no introduction. With more than 40 shops across the island, Bengawan Solo has been serving up our favourite wallet-friendly kuehs and sweet confectionaries for over 40 years now.

Aside from our nation’s obsession – the Pandan Chiffon (from $1.60 per slice), their Lapis Sagu ($1.20 per piece) with its colourful layers have enamoured thousands growing up in Singapore.

There’s no forgetting their Kueh Lapis (from $2.20 per slice) either – a traditional Southeast Asian cake with aromatic layers of fragrant spices wafting out with every bite.

Bengawan Solo outlets are located island-wide. Delivery information can be found here.

Chalk Farm

Here comes the Kueh Salat king.

Despite originally specialising in western-style cakes, Chalk Farm now has crowds swearing by their Kueh Salat ($75, whole cake) – a steamed delicacy with a layer of glutinous rice tinted with blue pea and topped with a custard fragrant with fresh coconut milk and pandan.

Other cakes inspired by Southeast Asian and Peranakan flavours include the Pulut Hitam Chiffon ($58, whole cake), an airy-light entry made with black glutinous rice and coconut, and the steamed Kueh Ko Swee ($40, whole cake) topped with shredded coconuts.

Chalk Farm is located at 290 Orchard Road, Paragon, #B1-K5/6, Singapore 238859, p. +65 6235 2872. Open daily 11am – 9pm.

Their second outlet is located at 80 Marine Parade Road, Parkway Parade, #B1-83M, Singapore 238859, +65 6348 2032. Open daily 11am – 9pm. Online delivery orders can be made here.

OLLELLA

Helmed by two Indonesian sisters, OLLELLA is much loved for their Signature Kueh Dadar ($8, four pieces) – soft pandan-flavoured crepe encasing a moist grated coconut and gula melaka filling.

Tapioca lovers will not be able to resist their Kueh Bingka Ubi ($6, four pieces), while savoury kueh fans will enjoy the Lemper Ebi ($8.80, four pieces), where dried shrimp cooked with rempah is sandwiched between two layers of steamed coconut milk glutinous rice.

Spoilt for choice? Pick and choose 25 pieces to make up their Instagram-friendly Kueh Bamboo Platter ($54).

OLLELLA is located at 454 Race Course Road, Singapore 218697, p. +65 6917 7273. Open daily 1030am – 6pm. Closed Tue. Online delivery orders can be made here.

Ji Xiang Confectionary

Ji Xiang Confectionary has been in the business of traditional handmade Ang Ku Kueh since 1988. This popular family-run business has long surpassed their early dreams of selling one million Ang Ku Kuehs.

Meaning “red turtle cake” in Hokkien, their made-to-order Ang Ku Kueh comes in a variety of shapes and sizes depending on the occasion you’re buying them for, such as Big Ang Ku Kueh ($12 per pair) and Money Kueh ($2.50 per piece).

The regular Ang Ku Kueh comes in six different flavors (with durian coming soon!) – peanut, sweet bean, salted bean, corn, coconut, and yam – at $1 a piece.

Ji Xiang Confectionary is located at Everton Park, Block 1 #01-33, Singapore 081001, +65 6223 1631.

Open Mon-Sat 8.30am – 5pm. Closed Sun. Their second outlet is located at 235 Victoria Street, Bugis Village, Singapore 188027, +65 9888 8500. Open daily 9am – 5pm. Online delivery orders can be made here.

HarriAnns Nonya Table

With humble origins dating back to the 1940s, HarriAnns Nonya Table now serves up a slew of Nonya meals on top of its variety of kueh at its five branches in Singapore.

Of Javanese origin, their Ondeh Ondeh ($4) is a sweet bite of heaven – molten palm sugar wrapped with a sweet rice cake ball covered in grated coconut.

Since we’re in the midst of durian season, why not try the Durian Salat Cake ($68, whole cake), a twist on kueh salat with Singapore’s favourite Mao Shan Wang durian.

For a bit of everything, pop a vibrant bitesize piece from their Nonya Kueh Assortment platter ($9.90, seven pieces) for a taste of their best-selling flavours.

HarriAnns Nonya Table is located at five outlets across the island. Online delivery orders can be made here.

Kuehstry by Gab Dominic

From making kueh at the now-defunct Restaurant KIN to selling his own homemade Peranakan delicacies online, this home-based baker has a constantly growing repertoire of kueh.

Get Kuehstry ’s (@gabdominic_kuehstry) Kueh Kosui ($40 per tray) – 64 delicious morsels of steamed rice-flour cake topped with grated coconut – or dig into the Apom Berkuah (from $28, 20 pieces), a pancake covered with sweet banana gravy.

For a spicy kick, their Rempah Udang ($2.90 per piece) presents mouthwatering spicy shrimp filling wrapped in fragrant glutinous rice.

Kuehstry by Gab Dominic is found on Instagram. Order instructions can be found in their story highlights.

This article was first published in City Nomads.