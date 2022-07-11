The best NYC hot spots for celebrity sightings

So you've booked your plane ticket to New York after living on a diet of lettuce and dust for months, your bags are packed and meticulously weighed, and you're all set to head to the city that never sleeps.

You've even blocked out a day in your itinerary with the words in capitals "HUNT FOR FAMOUS CELEBS IN NEW YORK" splashed across your Google Calendar.

The only question remains: where does one begin?

On any given day, there are at least a handful of famous people in the city.

Just on a recent trip to New York, I managed to catch a glimpse of a very famous monster-fighting sheriff and a famous NBA player (not that I would know who, since I only wear basketball shoes as a fashion statement). But you get my point.

So to try and help you narrow down some of the places where you should be looking (emphasis on the word try), here are some places in New York commonly frequented by your fave stars.

And if you don't spot anyone, at the very least you've checked off another cool place off your list!

P.s. Pandemic travel still requires extra planning, paperwork and patience – be sure to use this handy travel tool that allows you to check on the right requirements for entry.

Carbone

The first place on any bonafide celeb hunter's list would have to be Carbone, where the likes of, well, just about every famous person can be seen tucking into a cosy Italian meal.

Rihanna's been there, as has Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez.

The restaurant's popularity is almost mythical, and getting a table inside is notoriously difficult.

So unless you have a magic spell tucked in your back pocket to whiz your way onto the guestlist, you might find yourself encamped outside in the hopes of seeing BTS or Kim Kardashian return for the restaurant's homely dining experience.

However, if you do get in, make sure you order the Insta-famous Spicy Rigatoni Vodka (if you go to Carbone and you don't eat their rigatoni, then you didn't really go to Carbone).

Other stellar dishes you have to try include the Lobster Fra Diavolo and the deceptively simple Lemon Cheesecake.

Brooklyn Heights

The increasingly gentrified neighbourhood of Brooklyn Heights has attracted its fair share of famous names, with celebs such as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Adam Driver having made their nests in the area.

Other areas in Brooklyn that are populated with famous people include Cobble Hill and Park Slope, but the Heights are a great place to visit anyway because of the gorgeous, centuries-old architecture that dot the tree-lined streets and the breath-taking views of Manhattan's glittering skyline set against the waterfront.

Grab a hotdog from a street vendor, find a perch along the promenade and enjoy the scenery. We say come for the celebs, and stay for the parks.

Balthazar

Stepping past Balthazar's doors is like stepping through a time portal and into a '50s style French brasserie.

Owned by the same group as Carbone, Balthazar's reservations are slightly easier to score if you camp out on their website early enough. I managed to get a reservation three weeks prior to my dining date, so use that as a benchmark for yourself.

Once seated, scan the room closely, because you might just spot Anna Wintour in her usual corner having lunch, or the likes of Meryl Streep, Tom Hiddleston or Awkwafina popping in for some scallops and salads.

The menu largely comprises of classic French dishes – think mussels and fries, steak, and duck confit. Swing for the classic Balthazar Burger, the Escargots and some oysters. You can't go wrong.

Barclays Center

Question: How committed are you to your mission of seeing famous faces? Because it's about to be put to the test with this one: book a seat at the next sporting event at the Barclays Center.

Most recently, Madonna was seen ringside at a boxing match, and the likes of Naomi Campbell and Emily Ratajkowski, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Beyonce have all made court side appearances at a Brooklyn Nets game.

Locanda Verde

Speaking of Queen B, another haunt worth checking out would be Locanda Verde in the Tribeca area.

Beyonce and her fam have been known to visit this restaurant, seeing that they own a property nearby, but Drew Barrymore, Bradley Cooper and Harry Styles are all known to have come by more than a few times.

Fun fact: The owner himself is a bit of a celebrity, seeing that he's Robert De Niro himself. Make sure you order their decadently delicious ricotta, and thank us later.

Rockefeller Center

If you have the time, try camping out at the Rockefeller Center and you might just spot more than a few famous people coming in and out!

The building is home to NBC, which counts Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon amongst its roster of programs, and these shows attract their fair share of celebrity hosts and guests.

If the campaign to find a famous person runs a little boring, then you'll also be happy to know that the area has plenty of shopping to do, so take five for some retail therapy (and hope to the high heavens that Anne Hathaway doesn't stroll into the building while you're away checking out the sales rack).

Altro Paradiso

So you fancy yourself an It Girl? Then you have to join the other famous It Girls at Altro Paradiso.

Pop in for some delish Malfatti or Bistecca Fiorentina in your most It Girl 'fit. Who knows, you might drop your napkin and have it handed back to you by Jennifer Lawrence at the next table.

Other recognisable names dining there may also include comedian Amy Schumer and fashion designer Gabriela Hearst.

This article was first published in Her World Online.