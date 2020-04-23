Best online pet shops in Singapore with free delivery (2020)

Let’s face it — stepping out to restock pet essentials and supplies is hard work during this Covid19 circuit breaker. Why not get them delivered to your doorstep instead?

You’ve got to put on a mask, ensure that you keep to social distancing guidelines, sanitise your hands every 15 minutes.

Add to these, the really warm weather right now (ugh!). What if we told you that you could skip all that trouble (and unnecessary anxiety), stay in and get your furbaby’s essentials delivered to your doorstep?

Sounds perfect, right?

Here’s our curated list of 10 reliable online pet shops in Singapore where you can get pet food, toys, treats and hygiene products delivered to your home during this circuit breaker period.

Pet Shop Delivery Duration Minimum Order For Free Delivery PerroMart 1-4 Working days $25 Moby’s Pet Shop 2 Working days $39 Kohepets 3 Working days $60 Polypet 4 Working days $100 Good Dog People 1-3 Working days $39 Pawpy Kisses 1-3 Working days $60 Vanilla Pup 1-3 Working days $48 SingPet 4 Working days $80 Superpets 3-5 Working days $100 Nekojam 4 Working days $59

PerroMart

Think of PerroMart as the Redmart of pet supplies.

An online pet shop that offers more than 1,000 products at competitive prices for dogs and cats, you will invariably find everything you need for your furbaby at PerroMart.

What’s nice is that you’re allowed to pick free food or treat samples with every order made—a maximum of 3 free samples per order.

Given that monthly pet supplies amount to quite a bit, you’d be glad to hear that PerroMart offers a rewards system.

You can accumulate points that can be exchanged for vouchers to offset your next purchase, with every purchase, product review or referral made.

Promotion: Use promo code WELCOME5 to get 5 per cent off on your first purchase.

Delivery duration: 1-4 working days

Min. order for free delivery: $25

Moby’s Pet Shop

Find popular brands of kibbles, wet food, treats and toys for your dog or cat at Moby’s Pet Shop.

They may not have a dizzying amount of product options, but what really sets Moby’s Pet Shop apart is their subscription service known as MOBY’SAVES.

This free subscription service gives you exclusive discounts (up to 60 per cent of retail price) and ensures your pet’s essentials are delivered at your chosen interval (1, 4, 8, 12 weeks).

Promotion: Use promo code MOBYS10 to get $10 off on your first purchase.

Delivery duration: 2 days

Min. order for free delivery: $39

Kohepets

Apart from essentials for dogs and cats, Kohepets also offers a range of products for small furry animals like rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and chinchillas!

To help you save even more, Kohepets offers Purchase-with-Purchase options on selected items that could help you save up to 50 per cent on the recommended retail price.

The only catch here is that you’ve got to spend a minimum of $60.

For every purchase, you also get to accumulate KohePoints that can be used to offset your next purchase. The more you spend, the more points you earn because KohePoints follows a tiered rewards system.

For purchases under $100, you earn 1 KohePoint for every $1 spent and for purchases between $101 and $200, you earn 2 KohePoints for every $1 spent. Pretty great deal, if you ask us.

Promotion: Use promo code KOHE8 to get $8 off on your first order.

Delivery duration: 3 working days

Min. order for free delivery: $60

PolyPet

Make your money work harder for you. Swipe on the right credit card to earn instant cashback, air miles or points that can help offset your next online purchase.

Use our simple comparison tool and apply one for one today to start saving more!

The granddaddy of all online pet shops, PolyPet has been around for a really long time.

They carry a wide range of local and international brands at competitive prices for dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, birds, turtles and fishes.

If you need something urgently, they have a retail store located at Blk 109 Clementi Street 11, Singapore 120109, along Sunset Way.

Promotion: N/A

Delivery duration: 4 Working days

Min. order for free delivery: $100

Good Dog People

Like its name suggests, Good Dog People only carries food and products for man’s best friend.

You’d find that they carry a good range of products and some exclusive brands that you may not be able to find elsewhere.

Their section on branded dog products is worth mentioning here. You can pick up anything from Burt’s Bees shampoo to dog bowls from Le Creuset, and Smart toys from Petkit… because Fluffy and Coco need some pampering too.

Promotion: Use promo code 10FORGOOD to get $10 off on your first purchase.

Delivery duration: 1 – 3 working days

Min. order for free delivery: $39

Pawpy Kisses

In addition to your usual pet shop finds, Pawpy Kisses offers more than 50 different gently-cooked and raw food options by well-known brands for your dog or cat.

It might seem slightly odd to feed your pet this instead of dry kibble, but studies have shown that the benefits of switching to a gently-cooked or raw food diet include cleaner teeth, improved digestion and healthier skin and coat.

Promotion: Use promo code PK8WELCOME for $8 off on your first purchase.

Delivery duration: 1-3 working days

Min. order for free delivery: $60

Vanilla Pup

Not all dog toys are made the same, and the ones available on Vanilla Pup are a testament to that.

They are incredibly adorable (even I want one!) and interactive, which means that your furbaby will be entertained for at least 20 minutes before remembering that they have your shoes and couch to finish destroying.

Vanilla Pup also has a lifestyle blog for pawrents to gather and learn new facts about their favourite 4-legged friend.

Promotion: Use promo code SV5OFF for $5 off on your first purchase.

Delivery duration: 1-3 working days

Min. order for free delivery: $48

Singpet

Can’t quite make the trip to the vet for medical supplies?

You’d be glad to know that apart from what you’d come to expect from an online pet shop, Singpet carries a full range of vet-recommended products.

These include medicated shampoo, ear wash, supplements, heartworm prevention and more for both dogs and cats.

Promotion: N/A

Delivery duration: 4 working days

Min. order for free delivery: $80

Superpets

Superpets carry a wide range of food, toys and hygiene supplies for dogs, cats, small furry animals and birds.

They do focus a little more on cat food and toys, so expect a more exhaustive range for kitties, as compared to the rest, when shopping on their site.

If you need something urgently, consider picking it up from one of their retail stores around the island that remain open during this circuit breaker.

Promotion: N/A

Delivery duration: 3-5 working days

Min. order for free delivery: $100

Nekojam

Don’t let its name fool you, they offer more than just feline-centric products.

In fact, they carry products for dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, sugar gliders and even a comprehensive range of products just for reptiles!

Besides the usual American or European pet brands, you will find a range of Japanese ones, some of which aren’t found elsewhere in Singapore.

Promotion: Get $5 off your first order, no promo code required.

Delivery duration: 4 working days

Min. order for free delivery: $59

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.