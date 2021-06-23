Best picnic bundles in Singapore: Gourmet picnic baskets and packages for a fuss free day out

If there’s one thing suited for Singapore’s sunny weather, it’s picnics. For friends looking to get acquainted with nature , picnics are an opportunity for you to soak up some sun while having a unique dining-out experience in the great outdoors.

That said, planning a picnic can easily become a logistical nightmare. Here’s where these five gourmet picnic baskets and packages come in. Psst, if you’re looking for a place to go, our best picnic spots in Singapore are here .

Bee’s Knees at The Garage’s Picnic Buzz-ket

Ready to have a buzzing good time in the scenic Singapore Botanic Gardens? Try the Picnic Buzz-ket. In this collaboration with Packdd, Bee’s Knees at The Garage presents a decked-out picnic basket fit for any queen bee: picnic mats, a foldable table, battery-operated candle lights, cushions, plus food and drinks.

Their Light Bites (from $60) package allows you to pick one out of four choices of mains like flaky Ham Croissants and their Signature Pinche Chicken Sandwich.

For something more filling, their Brunch & Dinner (from $70) packages includes a variety of pizzas, pasta, salads, and sandwiches. There’s also an optional add-on for cake and candles for the Birthday Bee!

Collection of the Picnic Buzz-ket is at Bee’s Knees at The Garage, 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 1, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488, p. +65 9815 3213. For more information, click here .

Lush Platters’ Grazing Packages and Platters

Embark on a gastronomic journey with Lush’s Platters’ lavish Grazing Packages and premium Platters. Perfect for four, their Family Graze Kit ($198) comes with a pre-assembled cheese platter, your choice of salad, a side dish and a main with simple cooking instructions.

The Cheese Platter is a notch above the rest with three whole artisan cheeses – double Brie, 24-month aged Comte, and truffle Gouda – pickles, dips, gourmet crackers, roasted nuts, dark chocolate, and fruit. Pick your main from the likes of Grass Fed Striploin with herb butter, marinated fresh Tasmanian Salmon, or a Vegetable Quiche .

Lush Platters’ Family Graze Kit is available for order online. For more details, check out their website.

PAUL’s Pique Nique

Available till end of June, PAUL’s Pique Nique ($80) bundle includes one PAUL jute bag, a waterproof picnic mat safe for kids (of the normal or the furry variety), a nine-piece Mini Crossiant Sandwich Box , a nine-piece Mini Sweet Viennoiserie Box , and 12 pieces of Mini Macarons.

Their Petit Craquant Cake brings a welcome crunch to your meal with the crispy praline layer hidden in this indulgent dark chocolate number. To top it all off, the Baguette Charlemagne is the perfect complement to any bottle of wine you have lying around.

PAUL’s Pique Nique is available for order online. For more information, check out their website .

Lucali BYGB’s Ultimate Picnic Bundle

Drop on down to Kallang River with Lucali BYGB’s Ultimate Picnic Bundle ($225). Feeding up to four friends, this Italian-style picnic is one of the best ways to rejuvenate your love for outdoor dining. Look forward to a distinctively Italian spread with a Pizza, half a Calzone, two of Lucali’s Signature Cacio e Pepe and Spicy Rigatoni pastas, a Big Salad, a bag of cookies, as well as a bottle of Las x Lucali Wine.

Along with a stylish blanket, real plate ware, silverware, and glassware, Lucali BYGB pitches a proper polished wine and dine picnic.

Lucali BYGB is located at 66 Kampong Bugis – Level M, Singapore 338987, p. +65 8284 1325. Open daily 11am – 1am for pickup and delivery. Order Lucali BYGB’s Ultimate Picnic Bundle on their website.

Ash & Elm’s Picnic Basket Special and Picnic Takeaway Special

For a cosy and intimate picnic gathering with your friends, Ash & Elm has a duo of picnic packages with finely crafted plates. Priced at $98 for two, the Picnic Takeaway Special runs the full course of Chopped Chicken Salad with red cabbage, apple, and raisin slaw, Assorted Cheese and Charcuterie boxes, Mini Caprese Sandwiches, and a Red Velvet Cake.

To feed four, pick up the Picnic Basket Special ($158+), with the addition of Creamy Kale Caesar Pasta Salad, Hot Dogs, a Pan-seared Salmon, and a Pistachio Pound Cake for dessert.

Ash & Elm’s Picnic Basket Special and Picnic Takeaway Special are available for order online. Contact them at p. +65 6825 1181. Ash & Elm is located at Intercontinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966.

This article was first published in City Nomads.