Best pizzas in Singapore: Where to go for wood-fired pies, custom crusts, and creative toppings

Pizza makes the world go round – cheesy, but you know it’s true! Whether you’re on Team Pineapple or otherwise, the one thing we can all agree on is the timeless delights of this Italian flatbread.

To get your pizza fiesta going, we’ve rounded up the best pizza joints in Singapore (plus the deets on delivery during the Covid-19 circuit breaker ). Traditional, fusional, folded, or flat – whatever your doughy cravings are, a fix is never too far.

Amò

A bright star in restaurateur Beppe de Vito’s pantheon of Italian restaurants, Amò serves up a wide array of Italian fare with flair. What really takes centre stage here, though, are the pizzas, sliding hot from the almond wood-fired oven in the open kitchen.

Chefs Federico Schiraldi and Mary Cirillo spent two years in Puglia to perfect their pizza-making techniques prior to the restaurant’s launch, and it’s clearly paid off in star creations like the vibrant Broccolini, Pancetta, Pumpkin, and Smoked Mozzarella ($28) and the creamy Stracciatella, Prosciutto, Rucola, and Fig Vincotto ($32).

Toppings are added generously post-slicing so every piece has the same amount.

Amò is located at 33 Hong Kong St, Singapore 059672, p. +65 6723 7733. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–2.30pm and 6pm–11pm, Sat 6pm–11pm. Closed Sun.

**During this circuit breaker, Amò is open for takeaways and delivery daily 11am–9pm via their ordering platform .

Bella Pizza

Before a wild night of bar-hopping along Robertson Quay, line your stomach with Bella Pizza’s sizzling pies. While the classics are stellar, it’s worth saving space for their handful of inventive options.

If you’re keeping it light, the Pizza Mascarpone ($26) with mascarpone cream, mushrooms, and black truffle oil is a good bet; another crust with a twist is the signature Pizza Bella Pizza ($26), a hearty mix of ricotta, salami and sautéed spinach.

Switch up your shapes with their unique Sicilian boat pizzas – boat-shaped dough layered with mozzarella and meats – or one of their well-stuffed folded pizzas.

Bella Pizza is located at 30 Robertson Quay, #01-14 Riverside View, Singapore 238251, p. +65 6734 0139. Open Tue-Thurs 11.30am–3pm and 6pm–11pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am–3pm and 5.30pm–11.30pm, Sun 11.30am–3pm and 5.30pm–11pm. Closed Mon.

**During this circuit breaker, Bella Pizza is open for takeaways and delivery via Deliveroo .

Alt. Pizza

Dough gets alternative at Alt. Pizza – where else could you put together your own artisanal pizza? Design your dream crust from their range of homemade sauces, cheeses, and gourmet toppings, or skip the brainwork and pick from their playful range of pies.

From Krazy for Kale ($18) – a garden of greens, butternut squash, and three kinds of cheese – to the chorizo-packed Dangerous Diego ($18), pizzas here are the furthest thing from old-school. Getting the drunk munchies? Piled pepperoni and fennel sausage, The Hangover ($18) might just be the cure.

Alt Pizza has outlets in Balestier Road, Holland Village, Katong, and Robertson Quay. Open daily 11am–10pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Alt Pizza is open for takeaways and delivery via Deliveroo , foodpanda , and GrabFood .

Pizzeria L’Operetta

You don’t have to take a flight out for true-blue Neapolitan pies. Pizzeria L’Operetta is the first joint in Singapore to be Vera Pizza Napoleta-certified – a title bestowed to pizzerias outside Italy that stay consistent to Neapolitan tradition.

Expect premium ingredients like Mozzarella di Bufala Campana cheese, San Marzano tomatoes shipped over from Napoli, and fine-grade ‘00’ pizza dough. Star offerings include the tongue-tingling Diavola topped with salami, and the Pescatora – a juicy sea of prawn, squid, and octopus delights.

Pizzeria Operetta is located 12 Gopeng St, #01-78-81 Icon Village, Singapore 078877, p. +65 6222 9487. Open daily 11.30am–2.30pm and 5pm–9.45pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Pizzeria L’Operetta is open for takeaways and delivery via Deliveroo , foodpanda , and GrabFood .

Pizza Fabbrica

Italian food and wine is a no-brainer, but hear us out: pizza and craft beer. At Pizza Fabbrica, the booze selection goes heavy on the hops, including beers sourced straight from Italy’s oldest brewery Birra Menabrea.

These go down a treat with hand-stretched pizzas like the Mediterranea ($22) – taggiasca olives and caper berries on fresh mozzarella – and Pancetta Funghi Caprino e Scalogno ($28), which features goat’s cheese and pancetta.

Want to luxe up your pizza party? The Salmon e Caviale ($38) comes laden with smoked salmon, caviar, and mascarpone cheese.

Pizza Fabbrica is located at 8 Haji Lane, Singapore 189201, p. +65 8869 5106. Open Tues-Thurs 12pm–12.30am, Fri-Sat 12pm–1.30am, Sun 12pm–12am. Closed Mon .

** During this circuit breaker, Pizza Fabbrica is open for takeaway and delivery daily 11am–10pm.

Blue Label Pizza & Wine

From the same folks behind Luke’s Oyster Bar & Chop House, Blue Label Pizza & Wine serves up quality pies to a bangin’ soundtrack of 70s and 80s rock and roll. The pizza selection is eclectic to say the least, and is paired with a well-curated wine list.

Get your mind blown with the Umami Bomb ($29), an explosion of ripe flavours like anchovy and goat’s cheese, or enjoy a taste of Summer in San Sebastian ($36) with coastal ingredients like Hokkaido octopus and chorizo ragu.

If you’re up for a surprise, pick their mystery Blue Label Special and leave things to the chefs – toppings are put together from what’s fresh at the daily market.

Blue Label Pizza & Wine has outlets in Ann Siang Road and Orchard Road. The Ann Siang outlet is located at 28 Ann Siang Rd, #B1-01, Singapore 069708, p. +65 9821 9362. Open Mon-Sat 12pm –12am. Closed Sun. The Orchard Road outlet is located at 333A Orchard Road, #03-02 Mandarin Gallery Singapore 238897, p. +65 9785 7799. Open daily 11.30am–11pm.

**During this circuit breaker, both outlets of Blue Label Pizza & Wine are open for takeaways and delivery.

Da Paolo Pizza Bar

When a pizza bar has an entire wall lined end-to-end with wine bottles, you know you’re in for a serious feast. Stone-baked and beautifully charred, Da Paolo’s pizza offerings run the gamut from classic to creative.

There’re the usual suspects like Margherita and Prosciutto e Funghi, but it is creations like the Carbonara – a doughy take on the beloved pasta dish – that you’ll want to keep an eye out for.

Since variety is the spice of life, the Four Way Pizza serves up the crusty goodness four ways – fried, folded, with a red base and white. The wine list is pretty hefty too, with labels sourced from boutique producers across Italy.

Da Paolo Pizza Bar is located at 44 Jln Merah Saga, Singapore 278116, p. +65 6479 6059. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–2.30pm and 5.30pm–10.3pm, Sat-Sun 11am–10.30pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Da Paolo Pizza Bar is open for takeaways and delivery via their ordering platform .

Motorino Pizza

A local offshoot of the famed New York pizzeria, Motorino Pizza boasts a gorgeous black mosaic oven which pops out perfectly crisp, wood-fired delights.

Highlights of their Neapolitan-style lineup include Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Pizza ($26), an oozy, fior di latte-layered number which will make converts of any sprouts-hater, and Fresh Clam Pizza ($29), brushed with a healthy dose of oreganata butter.

Wash down with some Italian vino or one of their virgin cocktails.

Motorino Pizza is located at 3A River Valley Rd, #01-01A Merchant’s Court, Singapore 179020, p. +65 6334 4968. Open daily 11.30am–11pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Motorino Pizza is open for takeaways and delivery via Deliveroo , foodpanda , and GrabFood .

Cicheti

The crust-centric sister of pasta and wine haven Bar Cicheti , Cicheti dishes up an array of fresh, high-quality classics from its Naples-imported wood-fired oven.

Whether it’s the spicy Salciccia ($27) with fennel sausage or the sinfully cheesy Quattro Formaggi ($26) you opt for, you’re in for a treat. Wine down with intriguing options from their well-stocked cellar – you’ll find natural wines and lesser-known Italian grape varietals among their vino cache.

Cicheti is located at 52 Kandahar St, Singapore 198901, p. +65 6292 5012. Open daily 11.30am–9.30pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Cicheti is open for takeaways and delivery via their ordering platform .

Ristorante Pietrasanta

For your fill of Tuscan fare, look no further than charming family restaurant Ristorante Pietrasanta. You’ll find classic crusts like the Napoletana ($22.90) made fresh-to-order, alongside richer goodies like the Tartufo Nero ($26.90), a fragrant number sprinkled with black truffle and truffle oil.

Don’t miss out on the eponymous Pietrasanta ($26.90) ; named after the chef-owners’ lovely Tuscan hometown, it’s an indulgent pie layered with sliced tenderloin and smoked cheese. Top off your pizza fiesta with homemade tiramisu for an all-round good time.

Ristorante Pietrasanta is located at 1 Fusionopolis Way #01-08, Singapore 138632, p. +65 6479 9521. Open Mon-Wed 5pm –8pm, Thurs-Sun 11.30am–1.30pm and 5pm–8pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Ristorante Pietrasanta is open for takeaways.

Ricciotti

You’ve got the world in a pie at Ricciotti – this trendy restaurant-bar regularly comes up with quirky fusion creations.

The Tandoori e Chutney ($24), for one, sees roast chicken, mint-coriander chutney, and cucumber yoghurt sauce on a cheesy crust, while the Merguez e Harissa ($26) pulls together Moroccan spiced lamb and fiery harissa paste.

While you’ll find wines to pair, the real star of the drinks program here is the spirits. With over 70 whisky labels including single malts from Japan, their stash of liquid gold is sure to please the pickiest connoisseur.

Ricciotti is located at 20 Upper Circular Road, #B1-49/50 The Riverwalk, Singapore 058416, p. +65 6533 9060. Open daily 11.30am–11pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Ricciotti is open for takeaways and delivery via their ordering platform .

Al Forno

A longstanding pizza institution on East Coast Road, Al Forno sources fresh ingredients like tomatoes and cheeses directly from Italy. You can count on this two-decades-old eatery for solid takes on the classics – think delightfully fresh Pizza con Burrata e Parma ($29) and juicy Pizza Frutti di Mare ($27).

There’s also the crowd-favourite Pizza Con Carne ($28), a meaty bonanza of ham, salami, sausage, and minced beef. Want a fuss-free way of stuffing your face? The Pizza Rollo ($27) features ricotta cheese, ham, and spinach in one massive roll.

Al Forno is located at 400 East Coast Road, Singapore 428996, p. +65 6348 8781. Open Mon-Fri 12pm–2pm and 6.30pm–10pm, Sat-Sun 12pm–2pm and 5.30pm–10pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Al Forno is open for takeaways and delivery Mon-Fri 6.30pm–10pm and Sat-Sun 5.30pm–10pm, via their ordering platform .

Plank Sourdough Pizza

As the name suggests, Plank Sourdough Pizza is entirely devoted to fresh, pillowy sourdough crusts. The brainchild of Baker & Cook mastermind Dean Brettschneider, pizzas here are birthed from a 20-year-old sourdough starter, traditional stretching methods, and a special Valoriani oven.

The selection is not named but numbered – 4 ($25), for instance, is the code for a scrumptious creation of pulled BBQ chicken, cranberry compote, and camembert. We love that there’s a pizza base option for those going gluten-free as well.

Plank Sourdough Pizza has outlets in Loewen Road, Swan Lake Avenue, Namly Estate, Eng Kong Terrace, and Serangoon Garden. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm–3pm and 6pm–10pm, Fri-Sun 12pm–10pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Plank Sourdough Pizza is open for takeaways and delivery via Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Switch by Timbre X

Asian fusion pizzas come with a side of live jams at music and dining venue Switch. Sliced in squares for easy sharing, their thin crust offerings would convert any traditionalist.

Dig into adventurous bites such as Hae Bee Hiam ($17) – think spicy dried shrimps on a base of aioli – or Roasted Duck Pizza ($19), a daring blend of roasted duck breast with crispy popiah skin and shiitake mushrooms.

For a slice of New York, the Philly Cheesesteak Pizza ($18) captures the gooey goodness of the original sandwich perfectly.

Switch by Timbre X is located at 73 Bras Basah Rd, #01-01/02, Singapore 189556, p. +65 6336 7739. Open Mon-Sat 6pm–11pm. Closed Sun.

**During this circuit breaker, Switch by Timbre X is open for takeaways and delivery daily 11am–9.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.