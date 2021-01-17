Best places to buy affordable hiking gear in Singapore 2021

Take a trip, offline or online, to these sporting stores and gear yourself up for the next hiking trip.

If you’re just getting into trekking or hiking for the first time in Singapore, buying outdoor gear may just be your first mountain to climb. After all, there are literally hundreds of brands out there in the market, and some with eye-watering prices.

In order to get a sense of what to bring for your day hike, you’ll need to know:

The location of your hike (and how remote it is)

The duration and distance of your hike

The weather forecast for the day

Obviously, the longer and more out-of-the-way your hike is, the more stuff you’ve gotta bring. If you’re a seasoned pro, scroll on. But if you’re a beginner, here’s a basic check-list of the things to bring on your day hike.

Day hiking check-list

Durable/waterproof backpack

Dri-fit and light clothing for Singapore’s humid weather

Hiking boots or shoes

Food and drinks

Multi-purpose tools such as a Swiss Army Knife

Torch lights (in case you get lost)

First-aid kit

As usual, we’ve got your back. Scroll on for a list of stores to get these hiking equipment without breaking the bank!

Store Location Price Decathlon Islandwide From $1 for accessories D.LAB Online From $9 for accessories Zalora Online From $90 for shoes Ezbuy Online From $0.63 for mini compass IMM Jurong – Monotaro.sg Online From $5.39 for sports towel

PHOTO: Decathlon

What they have: Affordable hiking shoes, boots, trekking equipment… You name, you got it.

What to get:

The first on our list is, without a doubt, Decathlon Singapore.

The one-stop outdoor store has a wide range of affordable yet durable hiking and trekking equipment for beginners to seasoned hikers alike.

As their products are tested and designed to withstand all types of weather conditions, you don’t have to worry if your boots will tear apart while engaging in all sorts of outdoor adventures.

PHOTO: D.Lab

What they have: Accessories like portable speakers, wireless earphones, handheld fans and digital wearables to complement your adventure.

What to get:

D.LAB is all about tech that improves your outdoor experience at an affordable price point. What caught our attention, however, is their Body Temperature Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor.

For only $39, we’d say this fitness tracker is pretty amazing. It is waterproof, dustproof, easy to operate and comes with many measurement functions including step counter, calories burned, distance covered, type of sport, sleep analysis, body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure.

PHOTO: Zalora

What they have: Discounted hiking footwear from established brands such as Timberland.

What to get:

We all know how expensive Timberland’s footwear can be at its original price, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t cheaper options around.

Enter Zalora, an e-commerce site focused on fashion, shoes, accessories and beauty. Not only do they sell authentic Timberland products at a discount, there is also an ongoing promotion which entitles you to a 40per cent discount off your total bill when you purchase three products with the same banner.

If you gather two more buddies and buy these shoes together, the average price per shoe will only cost you around $92. You’re welcome.

PHOTO: Ezbuy

What they have: wallet-friendly equipment, clothes and accessories for hiking… Basically anything under the sun, simply because it’s Ezbuy.

What to get:

Ah, Ezbuy — the shopping website with a never ending maze of amazing stuff, including hiking gear. As there are many products and brands to choose from, remember to read the reviews and always compare prices against other merchants first before purchasing anything.

PHOTO: CapitaLand Mall

What they have: Outlet stores selling a range of apparel, bags and gear for your outdoor adventures.

Where to shop:

The North Face outlet

The Travel Store outlet

Timberland outlet

If you like to see and touch your product before buying, you can opt to go shopping at IMM, the largest outlet mall in Singapore. From backpacks to weather-appropriate clothing and waterproof boots, you’re sure to find something to suit your hiking needs and budget at one of these outlet stores.

PHOTO: Monotaro.sg

What they have: Industrial-grade products and multi-purpose work tools for construction work sites and more.

What to get:

In case you haven’t heard of Monotaro.sg, it’s a Japanese e-commerce company selling industrial supply products ranging from safety equipment and hardware to mechanical parts.

As they actually supply materials to the industrial goods sector, you can be assured that their products are hardy enough to withstand the harshest conditions during your hikes.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.