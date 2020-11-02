The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

It's payday! Time to splurge, but not too much. Here's where to buy (and sell) pre-loved luxury items in Singapore.

REEBONZ

Reebonz has possibly Singapore's widest range of both new and pre-loved luxury bags and accessories. The online platform curates designer Reebonz has possibly Singapore's widest range of both new and pre-loved luxury bags and accessories.

The online platform curates designer labels from more affordable luxury brands like Tory Burch and Alexander McQueen to the much-coveted Hermes and vintage Chanels, and everything in between.

Even brand new bags are offered on discount, while pre-loved items are authenticated and graded by experienced professionals to guarantee quality and great condition.

http://reebonz.com.sg/

MADAM MILAN

With 5 physical stores in Singapore, Madam Milan is a popular place to sell, buy, consign, or even barter your authentic designer fashion. Second hand luxury bags include up-to-date, in-season trends as well as vintage Hermes and Chanel pieces and more.

http://www.madammilan.com.sg/

THAT BAG I WANT

Unsure of whether the bag you've been eyeing is right for you? With some luck, you'll find it available for rent at That Bag I Want.

Popular luxury bags and accessories are available for rent by the week, with regular promotions such as a "buy 1 week, get 1 week free" scheme. You can also purchase the bags if you like.

Delivery is a breeze, with an in-house courier team happy to arrange delivery at your convenience, right down to the hour.

STYLETRIBUTE

This marketplace remains highly curated and every single piece is authenticated by a team of in-house experts.

If you want to sell pieces from your wardrobe, StyleTribute offers a white glove service, which means your items will be collected and listed, or you can choose to upload your own photos using a fuss-free sellers mobile app.

https://styletribute.com/

REFASH

Online store Refash makes it easy to clean out your closet for cash as well as shop for quality second-hand clothes from a variety of branded names like ZARA, Love Bonito, Topshop, Charles & Keith and more.

https://www.refash.sg/

P.S. FOR VINTAGE CHANEL BAGS: VINTAGE QOO