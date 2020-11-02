The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

It's payday! Time to splurge, but not too much. Here's where to buy (and sell) pre-loved luxury items in Singapore.
REEBONZ
Reebonz has possibly Singapore's widest range of both new and pre-loved luxury bags and accessories. The online platform curates designer Reebonz has possibly Singapore's widest range of both new and pre-loved luxury bags and accessories.
The online platform curates designer labels from more affordable luxury brands like Tory Burch and Alexander McQueen to the much-coveted Hermes and vintage Chanels, and everything in between.
Even brand new bags are offered on discount, while pre-loved items are authenticated and graded by experienced professionals to guarantee quality and great condition.
MADAM MILAN
With 5 physical stores in Singapore, Madam Milan is a popular place to sell, buy, consign, or even barter your authentic designer fashion. Second hand luxury bags include up-to-date, in-season trends as well as vintage Hermes and Chanel pieces and more.
THAT BAG I WANT
Unsure of whether the bag you've been eyeing is right for you? With some luck, you'll find it available for rent at That Bag I Want.
Popular luxury bags and accessories are available for rent by the week, with regular promotions such as a "buy 1 week, get 1 week free" scheme. You can also purchase the bags if you like.
Delivery is a breeze, with an in-house courier team happy to arrange delivery at your convenience, right down to the hour.
STYLETRIBUTE
This marketplace remains highly curated and every single piece is authenticated by a team of in-house experts.
If you want to sell pieces from your wardrobe, StyleTribute offers a white glove service, which means your items will be collected and listed, or you can choose to upload your own photos using a fuss-free sellers mobile app.
REFASH
Online store Refash makes it easy to clean out your closet for cash as well as shop for quality second-hand clothes from a variety of branded names like ZARA, Love Bonito, Topshop, Charles & Keith and more.
P.S. FOR VINTAGE CHANEL BAGS: VINTAGE QOO
Securing good, and more importantly credible, vintage buys is no easy feat for the most discerning of luxury collectors - especially so in Asia.
Your best bet? Vintage Qoo hails from Japan, the biggest consumer of luxury items back in the 1980s, and is one of the only online stockists to have a fully functional site in English. They also have physical stores in Tokyo, Osaka, and Hong Kong.
We hear the folks behind Vintage Qoo themselves are huge fans of Chanel, so if vintage Chanels are your thing, you know where to look!
http://qoo-online.com/brands/chanel.html
P.P.S. FOR RENTAL BAGS: LENDOR
Think of Lendor as an Airbnb for things. Including luxury bags that perhaps you only need once, so why buy when you can rent? Fellow fashion mavens are renting their bags out a day at a time - fancy a classic Chanel shopper? You might find one for only $10 a day. More of a Prada person? They've got options, too.
The mobile app might be fairly new to the scene, but it's gaining a fair amount of traction. It's already Singapore's largest rental marketplace, with thousands of items listed in their 20+ categories - not just luxury goods, but also camera equipment, party props and more.
https://www.facebook.com/lendorapp/
This article was first published in Her World Online.