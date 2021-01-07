Best places for foot massages and foot reflexology in Singapore

Fancy massage machines will never be able to mimic the warmth and skill of a human touch – don’t we all live for that total-body sense of relief when a masseuse hits a particularly deep pressure point on our feet?

Self-care has never been more important than it is this year, so here are eight massage parlours to step into for a deeply therapeutic foot massage that’ll blow your socks off.

My Foot Reflexology

My Foot Reflexology has come a long way from its humble beginnings in a 250 square feet shop in Midpoint Orchard with only 4 therapists.

Its team, comprised of disabled individuals, has garnered plenty of media attention and developed a loyal customer base over the years. Working the leg from knee to foot to regulate blood circulation, their masseuses are known to be friendly and extremely skilled in their services.

Foot massages start from : $35.50 (40 mins)

My Foot Reflexology is located at 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #02-01, Great World City, Singapore 237994, p. +65 6738 6235, and 220 Orchard Road, #01-09, Midpoint Orchard, Singapore 238852, p. +65 6736 2562. Both open daily 11.30am — 10pm.

Feet Haven

BRANCH OPENING PROMOTION Get Our Ultimate Flexible Package Value @ $880 credits FOR ONLY $799 FREE FEETHAVEN... Posted by Feet Haven Reflexology on Thursday, December 31, 2020

This self-proclaimed “hidden gem” is not quite so hidden anymore; in its almost ten years of operation, it has delighted many Singaporeans and tourists with its excellent treatment.

Sit down in one of their vibrant painting-adorned rooms (featuring works by emerging local artists) for their standout signature Shiok Feet Reflexology which will work all your knotted muscles with great care and high standards.

Foot massages start from : $33 for members, $35 for non-members (30 mins)

Feet Haven is located at #01-01, 136 East Coast Road, Singapore 428821, p. +65 6344 7311. Open Sun — Thu 12pm — 10pm, Fri — Sat 12pm — 10.30pm.

My Happy Feet

Yes we've been open since 19th June. 🙂 So why the silence? We wanted to dedicate this first week exclusively to our... Posted by My Happy Feet on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Thirty minutes at My Happy Feet is all you need to isolate from the world and relieve all that pain in your feet. The signature ‘palm and finger’ technique of their skilled therapists won’t go unnoticed, as they work through various pressure points completely by feel.

Set in a dim warmly lit room that could not be more apt for zoning out, this is one heavenly treat for the fatigued.

Foot massages start from : $30 (30 mins)

My Happy Feet is located at 21A Lor Mambong, Holland Village, Singapore 277680, p. +65 6462 0525. Open Mon-Fri 11am – 9pm, Sat 10am – 10pm, Sun 10am – 9pm.

Nimble/Knead

Haven't had the opportunity to enjoy the spa experience in our shipping container rooms yet? We've got very special... Posted by Nimble/Knead on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Another cosy spot on the list is Nimble/Knead, popularised by their playful shipping container spa experience. Once you’re assigned to your very own container, the therapists begin working their magic that gradually slips you into a blissful daze.

Their Foot For Thought service sees a relaxing foot salt soak prior to the massage and warm cup of ginger tea for afters.

Foot massages start from : $42 (60 mins)

Nimble/Knead is located at 66 Eng Watt St, Tiong Bahru Estate, #01-28, Singapore 160066, p. +65 6438 3933. Open daily 11am – 10pm.

Han Dynasty Spa

If you’re after serious pampering, Han Dynasty is the place for you. Relax in their customised padded beds while enjoying their Oriental boutique-inspired interior.

Their foot reflexology sessions are truly for those looking to indulge, with sessions starting from an hour long and going up to two hours. Block out an afternoon for some ‘me time’ and treat yourself to a tranquil and therapeutic foot massage.

Foot massages start from : $45 (60 mins)

Han Dynasty Spa is located at Thomson, Balestier, and Alexandra. See details here.

Solehouse

Since we aren’t able to travel at the moment and have those holiday massages we all love, book a massage in the comfort of your own home. Escape for an hour or more! #mobilemassage #wecometoyou Posted by SoleHouse on Saturday, October 17, 2020

If you’ve really started to enjoy being a homebody since the circuit breaker, we feel you. This mobile massage parlour brings the massage to the comfort of your home.

All you need to do is provide the space, and Solehouse will supply all necessary equipment, including towels, creams, and oils. They’re also available for private events, if you want to organise a sesh with your besties. They don’t service all locations in Singapore though, so be sure to check when making an appointment.

Foot massages start from : S$110 (60 mins)

Book a massage with Solehouse via their website or at +65 6221 7002.

Healthy Path

👣👣𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘀𝗼𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 艾草👣👣艾草泡脚的好处 ✌🏻 Improves blood circulation 增强血液循环和新陈代谢 ✌🏻 Eliminates dampness in... Posted by Healthy Path 知足 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The services at Healthy Path run the gamut from foot reflexology and body massage to TCM treatments like cupping and gua sha, focusing on all kinds of holistic wellness. Spoilt for choice?

They’ve just launched a brand new Feet Cupping service that brings together the best of cupping and foot reflexology for a satisfyingly healing massage.

Foot massages start from: $30 (40 mins)

Healthy Path is located at 129 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207552, p. +65 6296 0129. Open daily 11am — 11pm.

Precious Foot Reflexology

Our no.1 favourite promotion now only at $55! 40min neck shoulder massage + 20min foot reflexology! Posted by Precious Foot Reflexology & Massage 寶足林 on Thursday, November 5, 2020

One of Singapore’s most beloved foot reflexology parlours, Precious Foot Reflexology has outlets across the heartlands of our island.

Their soothing, nature-inspired interior and highest-quality organic essential oils and creams make for a blissfully enjoyable foot massage.

Foot massages start from: $28 (30 mins)

Precious Foot Reflexology has outlets in Clementi, Toa Payoh, and Jurong. See details here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.