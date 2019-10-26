Best places to get the most authentic Korean food in Singapore

We seem to love everything Korean these days, from music (K-pop) to snacks (fried chicken - sinful but oh-so-delicious!) to desserts (bingsu)…and so much more.

And when it comes to Korean food, there is a lot more to discover than just kimchi, army stew and bibimbap (although this are a staple to the cuisine, of course).

Even though Korean restaurants have been dotted all over Singapore for many years now, it can be hard to tell sometimes what's authentic and what's just generally Asian food with a Korean twist - so we've done the work for you.

In celebration of National Liberation Day of Korea on Aug 15, here are 10 Korean restaurants that will give a bonafide experience and please anyone with a love for the country, and its cuisine.

1. PAIK'S BIBIM

If bibimbap is your favourite Korean dish, this is the place to go, as it offers a modernised version of this popular food.

This restaurant chain is the brainchild of Jong Won Paik, one of the most successful celebrity chefs in Korea.

The first restaurant in Singapore opened in 2013 and there are seven outlets here now.

You'll find modern interpretations of the traditional dish here and the bibimbap is served with a hearty serving of fresh vegetables so you won't feel guilty indulging in this.

And, if you prefer noodles to rice, there are noodle dishes too, such as Paik's Bibim Warm Noodles with Soy Sauce, which is packed with savoury soy minced meat and lots of vegetables.

At various locations such as Vivocity, Citylink Mall and Tiong Bahru Plaza, visit www.facebook.com/paiks.bibimsg/ for details.

2. GUKSU

There's a fascinating - and inspirational - story behind this restaurant and the dish that it specialises in.

Guksu is a type of Korean noodles that has been part of Korea for over 4,000 years. It was initially only enjoyed regularly by royals as flour was a rare commodity and, therefore, expensive.