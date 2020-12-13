The best places to order Christmas hams and turkeys in Singapore

You don’t want to fall foul of this Christmas tradition.

Nothing brings about more Yuletide cheer than a warm and intimate party with your family and friends at home, while enjoying a tasty and inviting meal.

And what’s a festive feast without a hearty turkey and ham (and some great bubbly, but that’s another story for another day)?

It goes without saying that you’ll need the grande dame of all Christmas feasts, the turkey, to be the centrepiece to your dining table. With so many options available for you to take home, we suss out a few unique picks that will not only fill tummies, but impress your guests as well.

The Meat Club

If you are looking for a turkey that your party guests are sure to gobble up quickly, then you should check out The Meat Club’s Ranched Raised Young Whole Turkey ($60 for 4kg).

Sourced from the United States, they are ready for cooking following thawing. Their turkey is basted with gluten-free turkey broth and seasonings only with no added fats, oils, sugars or MSG.

Their Premium Honey Baked Ham ($65 for 1.5kg) with a natural honey glaze and Traditional Barossa Ham Bone In ($250 for 5kg) are also a must try.

They are both derived from the full muscle pork leg and their Traditional Barossa Ham Bone was even the winner of the 2019-20 Australian PorkMark Ham Award! As they are both pre-cooked, you simply need to heat it through before slicing and serving it to your guests.

Tip: Check out their cooking tips and recipe inspiration for a generous side-dish to pair with your Turkey this Christmas.

Order your turkey online here with next Day delivery available for orders placed before 2pm!

SPRMRKT

The good ol’ comforting claypot rice gets a Christmas makeover in this intriguing concoction by SPRMRKT.

Everything you love about this smoky and hearty dish — the glutinous rice, preserved sausage, Chinese mushrooms and salted fish — is stuffed into a turkey ($138+ for around 5kg) which is then roasted to crisp perfection. It’ll be a delightful surprise when you carve it open, served with gravy and cranberry sauce.

Festive pre-orders can be placed by heading to this site. Orders must be placed at least three working days ahead, with the option of delivery or self-collection.

SPRMRKT

Dempsey Hill

Dempsey Rd, #01-15A, Blk 8, 247696

Tel: 8129 8166

Cluny Court

501 02-13, Bukit Timah Road Cluny Court, 259760

Tel: 9736 4170

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

Want to spice up your turkey? Indulge the new Salted Egg Yolk Roast Turkey ($168+ for 6kg), brined for 24 hours, the turkey is then coated in generous layers of luscious, creamy salted egg yolk sauce and roasted to perfection at 150 degree celcius for an hour.

The Salted Egg Yolk Roast Turkey comes with XO crabmeat fried rice, seasonal greens and salted egg yolk cream sauce. With its strong flavours, this appetising festive turkey will prove to be a crowd-pleaser at your party.

They have even put a special twist on the classic Christmas ham with their Lemongrass and Pineapple Glazed Gammon Ham ($138+ for 2kg). Served with roast potatoes, seasonal greens and lemongrass, pineapple sauce, this ham is bound to be talked about for days after your party!

Available from till Dec 25 (orders must be places at least three days in advance prior to collection) and they can be ordered by going online, contacting the hotel at 6823 5354, dropping a WhatsApp message to 9336 3125 or emailing azur.cpca@ihg.com. Self collection will be at the Business Centre (Level 1) till Dec 31, 2020 from 11am to 7pm daily.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

75 Airport Blvd, 01-01, 819664

Tel: 6823 5354

Goodwood Park Hotel

How about having a unique Singapore flavour to your turkey? The new ‘Har Cheong’ Turkey ($110.28/8 pieces) is sure to please with its fried skin and succulent meat steeped in robust flavours of prawn paste, complemented with housemade dips of spicy Thai-style sauce and scallion sour cream. It is accompanied by Jasmine rice steamed with stir-fried ‘xiao bai cai’, minced ginger and dried shrimps.

Carrying on with the Asian theme, do try their new Crispy ‘Char Siew’ Turkey with Pine Nuts Kataifi ($35+), a festive adaptation of the well-loved dim sum – ‘char siew sou’.

Filled with juicy housemade ‘char siew’ turkey breast and roasted pine nuts, encased in crisp kataifi pastry, you are bound to keep reaching for more.

Pineapple lovers, check out their delicious Christmas ham option too! Their Honey-glazed Boneless Ham with Vanilla-Pineapple Sauce ($104+) is roasted to perfection and is the perfect accompaniment to their ‘Har Cheong’ Turkey.

Available for preorder till 19 December, 12 p.m. (Advance 5 days’ notice is required for all delivery/self-collection orders). You can either order online for delivery and self-collection or directly at The Deli for direct purchases or collection of pre-orders.

The Deli

Goodwood Park Hotel

22 Scotts Road, 228221

Tel: 6730 1867 / 68

10am – 6pm

Email: festive@goodwoodparkhotel.com

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

This one’s for Nasi Lemak lovers. The Roasted Masak Lemak Turkey ($98) is inspired by the heritage origins of our local hawker favourites and the flavourful spices used in Malay cuisine. It is marinated with lemongrass, turmeric powder, coconut cream and chilli padi and every order is served with Sayur Lodeh, Nasi Goreng and Cashew Nut Sauce.

While you are at it, why not give the Holiday Inn classic Christmas ham a shot too. Their Honey Glazed Gammon Ham served with pineapple sauce, roasted potatoes and vegetables is an ultimate crowd favourite.

Available for preorder till Dec 31 and order at least three days in advance prior to collection. Opt for either delivery or self-collection from the Level 4, Concourse, 12pm – 8pm.

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

317 Outram Road, Level 4, Concourse, 169075

Tel: 6733 0188

Hotel Fort Canning

Get a festive refresh with this locally-inspired “Mee Siam” Roast Turkey ($148+) where the turkey is flavoured with Chef’s rempah comprising ground dried shrimps, belacan (shrimp paste), dried chilli, candlenuts, tau cheo (fermented bean paste), tamarind pulp and fresh aromatics like lemongrass, galangal, turmeric and shallots.

The poultry is then seasoned overnight before slowroasted to a gorgeous brown. Relish vibrant flavours of sweet, savoury, tangy, and a little kick to the taste buds in every bite. Sides are given a Peranakan spin, too, as each turkey comes with a delicious serving of Nyonya Fried Mee Siam and Mee Siam gravy.

Their Satay Roast Turkey ($138+) also returns for a second year. After marinating overnight with an aromatic blend of fresh lemongrass, turmeric, galangal, cumin and coriander powders, and enhanced with a touch of Chef’s secret ingredients, it is then slow-roasted for hours to achieve a caramelised and charred exterior, while retaining its succulent texture.

A delicious house-made ground peanut dip and classic accompaniments of ketupat (rice cakes), onions and cucumbers are served to complement the turkey.

Don’t forget to also order their classic Honey Baked Ham ($148+) to add a traditional touch to your Christmas feast.

Available for order until Dec 22, 12 pm and orders must be made at least three working days in advance. To make your order, call 6799 8809 or email thesalon@hfcsingapore.com.

Hotel Fort Canning

11 Canning Walk, 178881

Tel: 6559 6769

Punjab Grill

Award-winning Indian restaurant Punjab Grill is offering a twist to the classic Indian Tandoori Chicken Tikka with its signature Tandoori Turkey ($149+) and Stuffed Tandoori Turkey ($169, stuffed with morels biryani).

Marinated in yoghurt and a special blend of rich Indian spices, the whole turkey is grilled to perfection and boasts juicy meat with a smoky aroma. Accompanied with assorted vegetables, it’ll be a flavourful addition to your table.

Available till Dec 29, orders must be made at least two days in advance.

Punjab Grill

B1-01A, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

South Podium, 2 Bayfront Avenue, 018972

Tel: 6688 7395

Grand Hyatt Singapore

Grand Hyatt’s Roasted Whole Turkey ($150 for 4-5 kg) is simple but homey for those who prefer a traditional option. Roasted to crispy perfection, the turkey comes with a thick and flavourful gravy and cranberry sauce that is bound to wow your guests.

If a whole turkey seems a bit much for you and your gang to swallow, try the tasty Roasted Turkey Roll ($90) instead, which is just the right portion and comes with the same turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Best of all, it’s boneless!

Another traditional festive must-have on your Christmas dinner table is their Classic Baked Ham ($76+). Available as boneless and bone-in, it has been patiently baked with maple-mustard glaze and rum and raisin sauce to give it a peppery flavour that is balanced with a sweet finish.

Orders must be made two days in advance before collection date and can be made here.

Grand Hyatt Singapore

10 Scotts Road, 228211

Tel: 6738 1234

Carlton Hotel Singapore

