The best places for quiet travel when the world won't shut up

Lately, I've been noticing more people signing off their Friday emails with wishes for a "restful weekend" versus a "nice weekend" or a "good weekend". A sign, perhaps, that everyone just wants to unplug from the noise?

The data says as much: in a recent Booking.com survey of Singaporeans' travel preferences for 2025, 62per cent of people said they were interested in longevity retreats, and two-thirds are considering dark-sky destinations for serene activities like stargazing.

If you're among those seeking places for quiet travel right now, here are five of the best options around the globe.

1. Grasslands National Park, Canada

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CqV4F3NLt8m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Why it's special: As its name suggests, this park in Saskatchewan (say "suss-catcher-one") is one of the last remaining areas of undisturbed grasslands in North America.

It's also home to diverse wildlife, including bison, birds, and the only remaining black-tailed prairie dog colonies in Canada. The park's cultural history is rich, too: Indigenous people lived here as early as 10,000 years ago, and the area houses relics from early settler life.

Quiet experience: Grasslands' vast, open spaces offer a tranquil environment perfect for hiking and birdwatching, while the absence of light pollution makes for incredible stargazing.

With fewer crowds than more popular national parks, this is a good choice for those looking to connect with nature and solitude in a stunning setting.

2. Kunisaki Peninsula, Japan

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/B-gdyjGBJtt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Why it's special: The Kunisaki Peninsula in northern Oita is known for its stunning natural landscapes and rich Buddhist heritage. Dominated by Mount Futago, it's dotted with valleys, forests, farmland and temples, including Fukiji Temple, a National Treasure that's over a thousand years old.

This is also the birthplace of the spiritual practice of Rokugo Manzan, a unique religious culture that blends elements of Buddhism, Shinto, and forest worship.

Quiet experience: Here, you can take in the serene environment and natural beauty of the surrounding forests amid ancient temples guarded by imposing stone statues that add to the mystical atmosphere.

Or explore Kitsuki, a former castle town where you can stroll through quiet streets in search of former samurai residences.

Tour operators like Walk Japan help make wandering through the region easy, with guides or DIY walking itineraries, allowing you to connect with nature and spirituality at your own pace.

3. Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand

Why it's special: This expanse of wilderness is located in New Zealand's Southern Alps, and its breathtaking landscape includes towering peaks, glaciers, and alpine lakes.

A haven for bird watchers, it's also home to plenty of other wildlife, such as wild goats, red deer, and feral cats. But despite the remote-ness of this place, it's possible to spend a night (or five) at one of the many quaint lodges and hotels in the area.

Quiet experience: Home to Aoraki, the country's highest mountain, the park offers a range of outdoor activities such as hiking, mountaineering, and stargazing — a paradise for nature enthusiasts. It's also recognised as a dark sky preserve and is one of the best places to observe the Milky Way.

4. Bali (during Nyepi), Indonesia

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-FlNhdyenw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Why it's special: Bali's Nyepi, or Day of Silence, is an annual cultural observance during which the entire island shuts down. No flights arrive or depart, and residents refrain from work, travel, using their devices, and even speaking, creating an atmosphere of singular calm and quiet.

Quiet experience: For those on the island during Nyepi, the day offers opportunity for introspection and peace. You can engage in meditation, yoga, or simply enjoy the silence that envelops the island, so that you experience Bali — which is often viewed as a party haven — in a more profound way.

For a fuller understanding of Nyepi, hotels such as Four Seasons Resort Bali offer special programmes during this time to take guests deeper into the experience.

5. Chiang Mai, Thailand

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAi3pd7TQds/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Why it's special: Chiang Mai may be known for its rich culture and beautiful temples, but it also has a reputation for wellness and mindfulness.

There's something about the calming backdrop of the mountains and gentle flow of the Ping river here that has transformed this city in Thailand's northern highlands into a hub for silent retreats and meditation centres — a cocoon for those seeking stillness.

Quiet experience: Most retreats offer immersive experiences in meditation, yoga, and mindfulness practices, allowing you to disconnect from the outside world.

And although many are tied to a religion, almost all of them welcome visitors from any denomination. The quietest time to go is during the low season from May to October, although you may encounter wet weather during this period.

[[nid:707833]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.