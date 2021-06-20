Best places to see street art in Singapore: Lively landscapes to colour your Insta feed

Who says Singapore’s streets are too sanitized? There’s no shortage of street art in Singapore, splashed along old alleyways and over rainbow-hued shophouses; these vibrant street art pieces showcase Singapore at its most colourful.

Some are eye-catching looks into the past, others pay tribute to icons, while still others are simply gems to brighten up your stroll . Explore Singapore’s most popular street art spots and snap a pic of these stunning artworks.

Little India

PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons

Along the colourful shop-lots and aromatic streets of Little India , there’s something else that makes the district even more enticing. It’s littered with splashes of impressive street art, from heritage artworks to murals done for ArtWalk Little India, the annual public arts project.

One of Little India’s busiest roads, Clive Street, is home to some of Singapore’s most iconic pieces of street art. Working Class Hero by urban artist ZERO, for one, pays homage to the Indian heritage of the district. Ranking among ZERO’s largest works, his plum-coloured portrait of Tamil film star Rajinikanth is a must-snap for your street art stroll.

Further down the road lies the vibrantly-coloured Alive@Clive mural by award-winning artist TraseOne. A depiction of an Indian dancer done in bold colours of the rainbow, it truly captures the liveliness of Little India.

Working Class Hero is located at 11 Hindoo Road. Alive@Clive is located at 104 Dunlop Street.

Chinatown

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Amidst the buzzing throng of Chinatown – home to countless quaint boutiques, hawker stalls, and bars – take a breather to gaze at some of its famous street art. Most of the pieces around Chinatown were done by mural painter Yip Yew Chong – one of Singapore’s most iconic street artists. His works are celebrated for capturing Singapore’s local life beautifully and authentically.

Just outside Chinatown MRT station’s Exit A, you’ll spot Yip’s Mid-Autumn Festival, a simple yet striking mural depicting how Singaporeans celebrate the traditional Chinese festival. The focal point of the mural is undoubtedly its intricately painted lanterns.

Another work of his to catch is undoubtedly the Thian Hock Keng Mural, a 40-metre mural spanning the back wall of its namesake temple. This sprawling masterpiece illustrates the history of Singapore’s Hokkien clan, from their arrival to the island up to the present day.

Mid-Autumn Festival is located at 63-67 Temple Street, Singapore 058611. Thian Hock Keng Mural is located at 158 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068613.

Telok Ayer

PHOTO: Facebook/URASingapore

Since Telok Ayer lies next to Chinatown, it naturally overlaps in its popularity for picturesque heritage buildings and street art creations. But one thing that separates the two is the famous Amoy Street Food Centre , which not only has must-try hawker stall eats, but also contains art works done by the Anglo Chinese School and Ceno2.

In another tribute to Singapore’s rich culture and heritage, the Amoy Street Food Centre murals includes five walls of artwork in tribute to ACS’ ties with Amoy Street.

Charcoal-grey sketches with bright pops of colour is the signature style. Along with a blue-toned depiction of ACS’ old shophouse, there’s also an elaborate portrait of a Samsui woman – 1920s immigrants from China. ACS and Ceno2’s murals are a blend of old and new Singapore.

ACS and Ceno2 murals are located at 7 Maxwell Rd, Singapore 069111.

Kampong Glam

PHOTO: Facebook/visitkkg

Thanks to its rich ethnic tradition and trendy stores, Kampong Gelam is a favourite with both tourists and artists. After all, the district is home to Haji Lane, arguably the most famous street art scene in Singapore. One of the street’s pioneer artworks, Aztec by street artist Didier Jaba Mathieu, is located at the back of Mexican restaurant Piedra Nagra.

For a true street art smorgasbord, though, hit the streets of Ophir Road and Bali Lane. Freshly launched this April, Southeast Asia’s first graffiti Hall of Fame unfurls in 230 metres of vibrant murals here.

You’ll find works from 17 Singapore-based artists along this stretch, including a cheeky monkey creation by ANTZ and a piece inspired by ancient civilisations from Didier ‘Jaba’ Mathieu.

Aztec is located at 241 Beach Rd, Singapore 189753. The Hall of Fame Kampong Gelam is located along Bali Lane and Ophir Road.

Clarke Quay

PHOTO: ClarkeQuay

Clarke Quay is best known for its lively bars and restaurants , as well as its scenic views of the Singapore River. But it’s also a hidden gem for street art spots. In 2013, Singapore River One launched its Underpass Art project; now, the underpasses of Clarke Quay, Boat Quay, and Robertson Quay are decked out in colourful art of Singapore’s history.

The Coleman Bridge Underpass goes with a green theme. Gaia – Mother Earth, Star-Crossed Lovers, and Wild Beginnings are paintings of lush greenery interlaced with Singaporean history and folklore. Meanwhile, the Elgin Bridge Underpass creates nostalgia through its Back to the Past and The Early Days murals. The Singapore River’s trade and transportation history comes alive in an eye-catching comic form.

Coleman Bridge Murals are located at Eu Tong Sen St, Coleman Bridge. Elgin Bridge Murals are located at South Bridge Rd.

This article was first published in City Nomads.