The best places to shop for Korean beauty products in Seoul, according to a Seoulite

If Paris is the city of lights, Seoul can claim its place as the city of sales. Whether it's skincare, fashion or K-pop memorabilia, the Korean capital is truly a place where you can shop till you (or your bank account) drop.

A trip to this shopping mecca is much like going to a top tier buffet-you need to map the place, scope the options, grab what you came for and if you're lucky, get the choice lobster before everyone else does.

With this many options, time is of the essence so we've made a handy little guide to shopping your way through Seoul along with a few little things you can do in between!

OLIVE YOUNG

Seoulites often joke that if there's no Olive Young or Paris Baguette within a kilometre, you're somewhere you shouldn't be. Olive Young is Korea's answer to Sephora and is chock-full of all your favourite K-beauty products from cult skincare brands like Cosrx to makeup mainstays like I'm Meme and Clio.

As an Olive Young loyalist, I'd recommend you also check out the exotic beauty foods, an offshoot of Korea's obsession with beauty from the inside out.

Go here if: you want to see what Seoulites are actually using these days. Or if you just need refuge from the arctic Korean winter.

ARITAUM

Before Olive Young, Aritaum was where Seoulites went for their makeup fix. If you're a diehard fan of Amorepacific products such as Laneige, Iope or Primera, Aritaum is still worth a visit and there's usually one for every neighbourhood.

Be warned, if you're looking for cheap and cheerful, you won't find it at Aritaum! Prepare to spend a little more than you would at Olive Young.

Go here if: you want to see what Song Hye Kyo is using these days.

LOHBS

A competitor to Olive Young with a similar price range, LOHBs (an abbreviation for Love, Health & Beauty) offers similar products at similar prices.

If you're going to make a trip to LOHBs, go to the one in Itaewon, which also has a section where you can try on fun hair extensions.

Go here if: there's no Olive Young.

GAROSUGIL

Any Seoulite worth her pink Himalayan salt will tell you that Garosugil is the litmus test of K-beauty. Given its expensive real estate and high visibility, any skincare brand that wants to make itself known will open a flagship store here. When a shop disappears from this trendy, tree-lined street, you know it's not doing well.

While Garosugil used to be a hub for fashion, it has since become a beauty epicentre where cosmetic brands test their creativity in the form of innovative concept stores. Of course, all shop and no eat makes for a hungry girl! Thankfully, Garosugil has the crème de la crème of cafes and restaurants so you never have to go hungry.

If you're a fan of Korean street food but want a little atmosphere, make sure to check out Dosan Bunsik.

Go here if: you want to have 17 days' worth of Instagram stories, celebrity spotting, and the latest in luxe Korean skincare.

MYEONGDONG

Most locals will tell you it's a tourist trap but if you're looking to buy bigger brands in bulk, there are few places that can rival this location.

Myeongdong is an assault on your senses: hawkers promoting their goods on megaphones, the smell of fish cake wafting through the air, and hoards of impatient shoppers rugby-tackling you for sheet masks.

If you start feeling a little peckish, pop over to Namdaemun for some good Korean stew.

Go here if: you want to compete with 12,000 tourists for the best bargains Seoul has to offer.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.