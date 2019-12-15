The best places to shop for Korean beauty products in Seoul, according to a Seoulite

PHOTO: Unsplash
CLEO Singapore

If Paris is the city of lights, Seoul can claim its place as the city of sales. Whether it's skincare, fashion or K-pop memorabilia, the Korean capital is truly a place where you can shop till you (or your bank account) drop.

A trip to this shopping mecca is much like going to a top tier buffet-you need to map the place, scope the options, grab what you came for and if you're lucky, get the choice lobster before everyone else does.

With this many options, time is of the essence so we've made a handy little guide to shopping your way through Seoul along with a few little things you can do in between!

OLIVE YOUNG

View this post on Instagram

. [💜올리브영 대구본점 GRAND OPENING💛] . 올리브영 대구본점이 오픈했습니다🎉 대구 코덕들은 고개를 들어 서로를 확인하세요👀 . SNS 핫 색조브랜드 #블리블리 #머지 #3CE #투쿨포스쿨 인생샷 득템존 웨이크메이크 #인생네컷, 오픈기념 스페셜 기프트 럭키박스도 놓칠수 없지😏 . 지금 동성로 핫플 #올리브영 #대구본점 에서 만나요💕 . #oliveyoung #oliveyoungdaegu #올리브영대구본점 #올리브영대구#GRANDOPEN #올리브영행사 #오픈 #메이크업 #cosmetic #코덕 #라이프스타일 #lifestyle #트렌드 #잇템 #대구 #동성로 #대구핫플레이스 #대구핫플 #동성로핫플

A post shared by 올리브영 공식계정 (@oliveyoung_official) on

Seoulites often joke that if there's no Olive Young or Paris Baguette within a kilometre, you're somewhere you shouldn't be. Olive Young is Korea's answer to Sephora and is chock-full of all your favourite K-beauty products from cult skincare brands like Cosrx to makeup mainstays like I'm Meme and Clio.

As an Olive Young loyalist, I'd recommend you also check out the exotic beauty foods, an offshoot of Korea's obsession with beauty from the inside out.

Go here if: you want to see what Seoulites are actually using these days. Or if you just need refuge from the arctic Korean winter.

ARITAUM

Before Olive Young, Aritaum was where Seoulites went for their makeup fix. If you're a diehard fan of Amorepacific products such as Laneige, Iope or Primera, Aritaum is still worth a visit and there's usually one for every neighbourhood.

Be warned, if you're looking for cheap and cheerful, you won't find it at Aritaum! Prepare to spend a little more than you would at Olive Young.

Go here if: you want to see what Song Hye Kyo is using these days.

LOHBS

View this post on Instagram

[RENEWAL OPEN] #쇼핑 하면 또 #가로수길 아니겠습니까?! 더욱 다양하고 많은 제품을 편리하고 쉽게 쇼핑할 수 있도록( #텅장 조심😜) #롭스가로수길점 이 새롭게 #리뉴얼 되었습니다! - 8월 11일 #리뉴얼오픈 을 기념해 하루 전날인 10일에는 리뉴얼 #오픈 #파티 가 열렸는데요🎈 8월 할인가 + 추가 30% 할인에 매장 내 다양한 이벤트와 푸짐한 #선물 참석자 누구나 맛볼 수 있는 #오렌지 #핑거푸드 #케이터링 까지🎂 그리고 #씬님 의 #메이크업팁 전수도 진행되었슴다 롭스 가로수길점 의 #리뉴얼오픈파티 현장! 이미지를 옆으로 넘겨 확인해보세요💘 - #LOHBs#롭스타그램#lovelohbs#컵케이크#컵케익#마카롱 #포토존#폴라로이드#스마일포인트#타투#타투존#코덕

A post shared by 롭스 LOHB's official account (@lovelohbs) on

A competitor to Olive Young with a similar price range, LOHBs (an abbreviation for Love, Health & Beauty) offers similar products at similar prices.

If you're going to make a trip to LOHBs, go to the one in Itaewon, which also has a section where you can try on fun hair extensions.

Go here if: there's no Olive Young.

GAROSUGIL

Any Seoulite worth her pink Himalayan salt will tell you that Garosugil is the litmus test of K-beauty. Given its expensive real estate and high visibility, any skincare brand that wants to make itself known will open a flagship store here. When a shop disappears from this trendy, tree-lined street, you know it's not doing well.

While Garosugil used to be a hub for fashion, it has since become a beauty epicentre where cosmetic brands test their creativity in the form of innovative concept stores. Of course, all shop and no eat makes for a hungry girl! Thankfully, Garosugil has the crème de la crème of cafes and restaurants so you never have to go hungry.

If you're a fan of Korean street food but want a little atmosphere, make sure to check out Dosan Bunsik.

Go here if: you want to have 17 days' worth of Instagram stories, celebrity spotting, and the latest in luxe Korean skincare.

MYEONGDONG

Most locals will tell you it's a tourist trap but if you're looking to buy bigger brands in bulk, there are few places that can rival this location.

Myeongdong is an assault on your senses: hawkers promoting their goods on megaphones, the smell of fish cake wafting through the air, and hoards of impatient shoppers rugby-tackling you for sheet masks.

If you start feeling a little peckish, pop over to Namdaemun for some good Korean stew.

Go here if: you want to compete with 12,000 tourists for the best bargains Seoul has to offer.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
South Korea seoul Cosmetics travel Lifestyle

TRENDING

On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Viewing party organised for astronomy enthusiasts to catch rare &#039;ring of fire&#039; around Moon next week
Viewing party organised for astronomy enthusiasts to catch rare 'ring of fire' around Moon next week
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES