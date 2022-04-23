The best places in Singapore for a juicy, satisfying burger

There's just something about two pieces of bread sandwiching a meaty centre, greens and oozy cheese that makes for the ultimate comfort food.

If you're looking beyond fast food chains like McDonald's and Burger King when you're craving a burger with a thicc juicy patty, these are some of the top spots to park yourself at.

Burger Labo

Burger Labo's helmed by the same folks behind seafood restaurant The Naked Finn. And its burgers have garnered praise from acclaimed chefs like Tristin Farmer of the three-Michelin-starred Zen as well as Julien Royer of Odette.

So yes, you can expect a sublime stack here.

The Basic Burger (from $25 for 150g) is anything but, with a juicy patty blend of grass-fed Aberdeen Angus and kuroge washu beef for a flavoursome and juicy bite. And its buns are specially created for the joint by Bakery Brera.

Other burgers on the menu include the Pure Japanese Wagyu Burger (from $32 for 150g), the Blue Cod Fillet Burger (from $22 for 80g) with deep-fried breaded blue cod fillet from New Zealand, and the Chicken Burger ($25), which uses Sakura chicken leg that's brined in yoghurt and spices, and slathered with fermented chilli chipotle mayo.

Burger Labo is at Block 41 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks Singapore 109454.

Carne Burgers

Behind Carne Burgers is Italian-Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco, who's also the chef-owner of the three-Michelin-starred Mirazur and Grand Coeur in France.

The focus is on sustainable and premium ingredients, including 100 per cent grass fed meat, organic vegetables sourced locally where possible, cage-free eggs and hormone-free bacon.

You'll find seven burgers on the menu, including the Classic Burger ($19.50++) which marries a substantial Argentinian grass-fed beef patty with artisanl brioche and organic vegetables.

Or make it a Complete Burger which sees the addition of crispy smoked hormone-free bacon, cheddar cheese and a locally sourced egg.

The Beef and Chimichurri Burger ($24++) is worth mentioning, chimichurri sauce, as well as some jalapeno and arugula and colby cheese. Your other options also include a chicken burger, a veggie burger as well as a halloumi cheese burger.

Carne Burgers is at 88 Amoy Street, Singapore 069907. Visit its website for more information.

Hammees

The star on hawker stall Hammees' menu is the classic double cheeseburger. Snuggled between glossy fluffy buns, a juicy patty made from grass-fed beef beckons with melted American cheese and house-made sauce.

Make it twice as nice with smoked bacon for a sinfully gratifying burger.

Its Fried Chicken Burger starring fried chicken thigh is also a popular option, with both original and spicy versions. If you enjoy a good fish burger, its Battered Fish Burger, made wholly with Alaskan Pollock fillet, has also recently undergone an upgrade.

Hammees is at 31 Commonwealth Crescent Market, #02-93, Singapore 149644. Closed Monday & Tuesday.

One Fattened Calf

Opened by a husband and wife duo, one of the new kids on the block is One Fattened Calf.

Located at Galaxis above one-north MRT Station, the casual burger cafe's claim to fame is its OFC Butterburger ($15), which comes with slabs of cold butter instead of cheese for a sinfully indulgent bite.

This one's available for dining in only, since the butter will melt otherwise and become greasy.

It also uses New Zealand grass-fed beef patties slathered with a subtly spicy sauce and pillowy housemade potato buns, with both the patty and bun recipe painstakingly created by owner Joe Chan after months of R&D.

Another winner is the OFC Goldburger ($18) which boasts 150g of New Zealand premium grass-fed beef patty, pulled beef brisket, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, and a secret sauce.

One Fattened Calf is at 01-31, Galaxis, 1 Fusionopolis Pl, Singapore 138522.

Hans Im Glück German Burgergrill

Hans Im Glück German Burgergrill 's outlets are located across the island, each replete with verdant and botanical interiors that'll transport you to a whimsical German forest. If you're wondering, the name comes from the German fairytale Hans In Luck.

Choose from sourdough, pretzel or multigrain for your bun or you can go naked — which really means bun-less. Its beef burger options are offered based on the combination of toppings.

There's the Kase and Speck (aged cheddar and bacon), Alsdann (blue cheese, grilled pear and walnuts) and Scharfrichter (mushrooms, pepper sauce and rocket leaves), for instance.

Beef's not your thing? Chow down on grilled chicken breast burgers instead, also slathered with Hans Im Glück's secret sauce. Vegans and vegetarians aren't short on choices too, with patty options from cauliflower to olive and walnuts.

Hans Im Glück has multiple locations. Visit its website for more information.

Ashes Burnnit

Halal joint Ashes Burnnit started out with a hawker stall at Golden Mile Food Centre, with a focus on gourmet burgers at wallet-friendly prices.

The signature's the Ashes Smash Cheese Burger (from $6.50 with fries) that sees a handcrafted meaty marvel of a beef patty wedged between a choice of charcoal or a regular brioche bun, and stacked with cheese, iceberg lettuce, crisp shallots for a textural crunch and a signature sauce.

You can also go for Truffle Mushroom Burger (from $8 with fries), drizzled with truffle infused bechamel sauce.

Ashes Burnnit is at multiple locations including Golden Mile Food Centre, Alexandra Village Food Centre, and Teck Whye Lane. Visit its website for more information.

Meatsmith

If you're hankering for a burger, lunchtime is when to hit up barbecue restaurant Meatsmith. A must-try includes the Meatsmith Cheeseburger, which combines two beef brisket patties, melty cheddar cheese, house pickles and a housemade potato bun. There's also the F1 Wagyu Cheeseburger for an elevated take.

The menus vary at Meatsmith's Telok Ayer and Little India outlets. At the Telok Ayer outlet, for instance, the only burger served during dinner is the F1 Wagyu Cheeseburger, according to its website.

Alternatively, check out its online delivery service Meatsmith Express which has seven types of burgers available.

Visit its website for more information.

Fatboy's The Burger Bar

Pretty much every burger fan will recognise Fatboy's, which was incepted over a decade ago in 2009.

You can go for the classic no-frills burgers, but the specialities are the ones to chow down on.

The chunky Fat Basterd will get you double beef chuck patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, a fried egg and homemade Fatboy's BBQ sauce clamped between a sesame seed bun.

Or go for the pork burgers like the Ono Ono (chorizo pork patty with grilled pineapple), or The Elvis, that serves up bacon-stuffed pork patty with bacon, grilled bananas and a creamy peanut butter sauce. Decadent.

You can also build your own, with a lengthy list of add-ons like spam, fried onion strings, grilled pineapples, bacon and fried egg. Sauces include wasabi mayo, barbeque, garlic aioli, bleu cheese, and even Nutella. Just don't get too carried away.

Fatboy's is at 187 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574335. Visit its website for more information.

Wolf Burgers

Set up by two friends, Serene Chua and Ho Song En, Wolf Burgers was born out of the pair's love for gourmet burgers, and opened its first outlet at Pasar Bella Suntec City in 2016. Today, it has several outlets islandwide, including Funan Mall, X Timbre+ Eastside and various cloud kitchens.

Ingredients used are sourced and prepared fresh in the kitchen daily, and prices are affordable, too. The Original Wolf Burger is at $9.90, with a beef patty, greens and brioche buns slathered with a house sauce. An Apex burger with a wagyu patty will set you back just $13.90.

There are also chicken burgers (teriyaki chicken thigh or fried chicken thigh) as well as meat-free options, like the Miso Tofu Burger and Impossible Burger.

Wolf Burger has multiple outlets. Visit its website for more information.

This article was published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.