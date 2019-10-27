Best places in Singapore to satisfy your truffle cravings

Mmm, truffle. While it might have started off as just one of the more interesting (and pricey) options in the menu, everyone’s favourite subterranean fungus has quickly become a staple in restaurants, with truffle fries and truffle pasta becoming regulars in their gustatory repertoire.
Its garlicky taste and distinct aroma are what make it a bona fide cult favourite, infusing traditional dishes with an interesting, more flavourful slant.
There’s no short of truffle dishes out there — so here’s a list to sift out some of the best ones you can try.
1. TRUFFLE RICE BOWLS FROM MINISTRY OF FOOD
This newly launched series of truffle rice bowls give truffle lovers a reason to rejoice.
Adding to Ministry of Food’s selection of Japanese sweets and curry rice dishes, the oversized bowls feature fluffy short grain Japanese rice paired with savoury toppings that accompany the bowl’s main star – the truffle oil.
The chain restaurant is rolling out five truffle rice dons at two of its Japanese concept stalls – Kaisen Tei and Kazu Kazu: Truffle Aburi Beef Donburi ($17.80), Truffle Pork Charsiew Donburi ($15.80), Truffle Aburi Manguro Donburi ($17.80), Aburi Salmon Donburi ($15.80) and Truffle Barachirashi Don ($15.80).
To give you a taste of what you can expect, the Truffle Aburi Beef Donburi, for instance, features tender marinated beef slices and an oozing onsen egg atop a bed of rice.
It’s astutely paired with marinated shimeiji mushrooms and a spoonful of tobiko and truffle paste to elevate the dish’s taste.
Ministry of Food has various outlets. Visit: http://ministryoffood.com.sg
2. TRUFFLE BROTH RAMEN AT KANSHOKU RAMEN BAR
Kanshoku translates to ‘to finish eating every last bit of your food’ in English.
As the restaurant sets out to make this a guaranteed experience for every customer, the ramen bar’s signature Truffle Broth Ramen ($17.90) could just be its secret weapon in doing so.
The bowl of ramen boasts a generous amount of truffle on top of springy ramen noodles soaked in a tonkotsu ramen broth (made from pork marrow) before it is topped with an onsen egg (additional $2).
According to the ramen bar, its broth is boiled for eight hours without added salt or preservatives.
And the pieces of chashu? They are made with pork from the Netherlands, tenderly marinated for about four hours.
With that kind of effort in preparation, it’s no wonder that customers leave Kanshoku Ramen full and satisfied.
Kanshoku Ramen Bar is located at various locations. Visit: https://www.kanshokuramen.com/
3. TRUFFLE WANTON MEE AT BEE KEE WANTON MEE
At first glance, truffle and wanton mee seem like an unlikely pairing. But the two surprisingly go well together, as seen in this comforting bowl of noodles served by Bee Kee Wanton Mee.
Situated at a hawker centre near NEX shopping mall, Bee Kee Wanton Mee serves up what looks like a good ole bowl of typical wanton mee, completed with char siew (roasted pork), fried wantons and steamed wontons.
What sets it apart is the infusion of truffle oil into its yellow egg noodles, offering a refreshing touch to the usual taste you are familiar with.
A heady indulgence that will leave you wanting more.
At 2 Lor Lew Lian, Block 2, Singapore 531002
4. HOMEMADE MUSHROOM VELOUTE EN CROUTE AT SAVEUR
Located at the Bugis-Esplanade area, Saveur Art is known for its affordable French fare, serving dishes made from handmade ingredients and fresh local produce.
A relatively new addition to the menu is the Homemade Mushroom Veloute En Croute ($10), a delectable mushroom soup infused with a touch of truffle butter. Its aromatic scents are alluring, enveloping the fresh puff pastry that tops the delicious bowl. Better yet, the restaurant also serves three other truffle dishes, the Saveur (truffle) Pasta ($9), Truffle Mushroom Macoroni Gratin ($18) and Truffle Fries ($9). If you are looking to have a truffle party with your friends, you know where to look. At 5 Purvis St, #01-04, Singapore 188584, Tel: 6333 3121. Visit: https://www.saveur.sg/ 5. TANJARIN AT CASA TARTUFO Okay, it’s hard to pick the best truffle dish for this one because Casa Tartufo’s menu is centred around the truffle ingredient all year round. Yes you heard that right — Truffle. All year round. Nonetheless, one of our all-time favourites would have to be the Tanjarin ($40), an exquisite dish comprising thin egg noodles paired with fresh winter black truffles. Unlike other kinds of egg pasta, the noodles featured in the Tanjarin is made with a higher proportion of egg yolks, giving you thin, golden strands that are more delicate in texture and richer in flavour. Topped with freshly shaved truffles, we recommend that you pair this pasta dish with a glass (or two) of the Italian restaurant’s wide selection of wine. At 33 Erskine Rd, Singapore 069333, Tel: 6836 4647. Visit: https://casatartufo.com/table-bookings/ 6. TRUFFLE EGG BURGER AT TWO BLUR GUYS What started out as two ‘blur’ guys with a passion for simply good burgers and pastries has turned into a trusty burger joint that serves gourmet inventions that are known for their innovative and unassuming taste. Two Blur Guys’ The Truffle Egg Burger ($13.90) is served with the restaurant’s signature prime beef. Sandwiched in between buttered toasted buns, the prime beef is accompanied by a truffle egg, along with truffle mayo, tomatoes, sweet relish and mouthwatering melty gruyere cheese. Sounds good? We think so too. At 1 Tras Link, #01-13 Orchid Hotel, Singapore 078867, tel: 6636 4183. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/twoblurguys/ 7. TRUFFLE XIAO LONG BAO AT DING TAI FUNG Din Tai Fung is no stranger to anyone with a hunger for Chinese food. With its name donning the annals of the venerated Michelin star awards, the Taiwanese restaurant was also ranked one of the world’s Top 10 Best Restaurants by the New York Times. Its Truffle Xiao Long Bao is a crowd favourite — and a worthy indulgence. Priced at $3.20 a piece, $14.80 for five pieces and $28 for 10 pieces, the dish combines fragrant black truffle with its classic and exquisitely prepared pork dumpling. Word has it that the dumplings do not have an overwhelming ‘shroomy’ taste — in fact, the truffle taste blends really well with the steamed pork to produce a rich and savoury aftereffect. Din Tai Fung has several outlets. Visit: https://www.dintaifung.com.sg/ 8. TRUFFLE LOBSTER ROLL AT PINCE & PINTS Since its opening in 2014, Pince & Pints have been making waves with its premium live lobsters and lobster rolls. As one of the very first in the gourmet seafood scene, the restaurant and bar serves up a mean Truffle Lobster Roll ($68). A classic lobster roll is given the truffle treatment with freshly shaved truffle and truffle caviar, and is accompanied by a chef’s salad, straight cut fries and a side of truffle butter sauce. For truffle lovers, who also happen to love seafood, you’ll soon realise that this marriage of food is in fact match made in heaven. At 32-33 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089496, tel: 6225 7558. Visit: https://pinceandpints.com/ This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.
