The best places to travel in autumn 2023: Experience fall foliage, stunning views and cooler temperatures

We all know - the smartest travellers are the ones that plan ahead. If you're already thinking about autumn travel plans, you've come to the right place. Take in the beauty of fall, the cooler temperatures or the satisfying crunch of stepping onto dry leaves while you visit these best places to travel in Fall-time.

Wyoming, USA

To experience autumn's colourful spectrum, there is no place better to visit in United States than the western region of Wyoming. From mustard yellows to dark burnt umbers, the foliage here creates a natural beauty that is not to be missed between the months of September to November.

If you're lucky you can also experience slight snow in certain location in the state. Make sure to keep the Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park in your itinerary for majestic views of geysers, hot springs, mountains, and wildlife.

Besides embarking on sightseeing tours and partaking in outdoor activities, you can also experience the state's true beauty through scenic drives on the byways and highways showcasing the rugged mountains and rolling plains.

Kyoto, Japan

A favourite amongst Singaporeans, Japan has made into every travellers bucket list in the recent years. If you've missed the cherry blossom viewing periods this spring, here's your chance to rejoice in Kyoto's stunning autumnal foliage during the months of October to December.

Hot tip! If you're looking to avoid crowds, the first two weeks of October are said to be Japan's least busy periods of the year, with tourist volume only picking up in the second half of the month.

Must visits include the Kiyomizu-dera Temple, which overlooks Higashiyama, the Eikando Zenrinji Temple known for its beautiful spread of maple trees, and Kyoto Botanical Gardens. Not to mention seasonal lip-smacking bites like chestnuts, persimmons, and sweet potatoes.

Bavaria, Germany

Popularised by the Oktoberfest Festivities, Bavaria is also just as charming and picturesque when it comes to its countryside. Avoid the summer season and head down between the months of September and October for cooler temperatures so you can roam around without dealing with the heat and sweat.

Set against the Bavarian Alps, the spot is dotted with forests, vineyards, lakes and mountain trails that provide a gorgeous backdrop for all your Instagram photos and reels.

The creme de la creme is Oktoberfest, Bavaria's most famous festival that celebrates Bavarian culture, food, and beer, as well as a range of traditional local markets, pumpkin patches and wine festivals that take place during that period.

Add Tegernsee to your list of places to visit for Alpine hiking trails, as well as Germany's 19th-century historicist castle, Neuschwanstein, which also inspired Disney animations.

Patagonia, Chile

Looking to disconnect from your phone and bask in South America's natural beauty? Patagonia, Chile is the adventure site you seek. The vast and rugged region is known for its stunning landscapes that enters its spring to early summer in the months of September to November.

The weather is mild and cool, and the region is alive with colourful wildflowers complementing the icy mountains and turquoise lakes. The centrepiece of Patagonia is the Torres del Paine National Park, which springs into action during the periods with blooming flora and active wildlife.

Another hot favourite is the Los Glaciares National Park, on the Argentine side of Patagonia, where you can witness the breath-taking Perito Moreno Glacier and walk-up various hiking routes. For some Whale Watching, areas like Golfo Nuevo sees a wave of whales and orcas during the period.

Alberta, Canada

In Alberta, Canada autumn springs about a transformed landscape giving way to a stunning array of colours as the leaves change and as the months progress to winter.

Our go to spots are the iconic turquoise Moraine Lake and Lake Louise, surrounded by stunning mountain peaks, as well as the Icefields Parkway, which makes for the ideal drive connecting Banff and Jasper National Parks while giving you front row seats to glaciers, waterfalls, and mountain ranges.

You can also head down to the city of Calgary which hosts several fall festivals and events, including the Calgary International Film Festival. Not to mention, Alberta's vibrant craft beer and spirits scene which you can explore through tours of local breweries and distilleries.

Switzerland

A no shocker, Switzerland has made into another list discussing fall and winter travel.

Making your way to the landlocked, mountainous country? Contrary to popular belief that Switzerland should be visited in winter, autumn is actually the season to be here.

With trees changing throughout the season, the forests, vineyards, and lakesides are a captivating sight to behold. From the Swiss Alps surrounded by golden hued trees, to wine tastings and boat cruises around Lake Geneva - we can almost imagine the views while writing this.

For hikers, we recommend the Via Engiadina trail taking you through Silvaplana and St. Moritz while marvelling at the Bernina range. A piece of advice for tourist visiting Switzerland in the autumn season is to pack a jacket or two as temperatures drop after sunset.

Hanoi, Vietnam

Breathing a new air of positivity after the summer monsoons, autumn in Hanoi brings clear skies, and cooler dryer weather. As you take in the capital of Vietnam and various cultural and historic sites, make a pitstop at Tran Quoc Pagoda, one of Hanoi's oldest Buddhist temples.

The Pagoda sits adjacent to West Lake, and provides a peaceful escape from the city's hustle and bustle. The famous Hoan Kiem Lake is also a favourite among locals during this time as you can spot fall foliage as well as embark on picnics and leisurely walks around the lake.

If you make it in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival (Tet Trung Thu), you can also witness the city adorned with colourful lanterns as well as catch parades and traditional performances.

ALSO READ: Singaporeans' most coveted holiday hotspots, as revealed by Google Flights

This article was first published in City Nomads.