Best places to watch live sports screenings in Singapore (2023): Cheap drinks, big groups and good vibes

For any football fan, passion translates into action with burning the late nights to catch every match of the English Premier League especially when it's hot favourites like Man City and Arsenal FC.

But do you know what will make the experience better? Hitting up your pals and catching the match together over a pint of cold beer. For a nocturnal city like Singapore, many sports bars are open till the wee hours of the morning, which means that you can watch to your heart's content. Now, throw in a little yelling, fist-pumping, and celebratory running, and you've got yourself a perfect night out.

Whether you're looking to get rowdy with your crew in your lucky jersey or soak in the adrenaline, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best places to watch live sports screenings in Singapore.

1. Best sports bars with cheap drinks

You might want to hold yourself back for this. Al Capone's is the it place for cheap beer towers in Singapore. At Al Capone's, you can enjoy a 3L Heineken Beer Tower for just $39 net all day, every day. That's a steal compared to the average price of $45 for similar drinks during other bars' happy hours.

In the spirit of competitiveness, Al Capone's ups a notch with their Mabuk Mondays promotion. You can score even better deals, such as a 3L Heineken Beer Tower for just $29 nett, a Guinness Draught Pint for $8.80 nett, and more.

With eight outlets across the city, you're never too far from the cheap beer towers and lively atmosphere that make this spot a favourite haunt among locals.

Address: Kallang Wave Mall, 1 Stadium Pl, #01-15, Singapore (397628); Check out other outlets

Operating hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 12am

Price per pax: $10 - $30

If you’re on a budget, Brotzeit is your MVP! With locations all over Singapore, you can catch your favourite games while chowing down on mouth-watering German pork knuckles, sausages, and craft beers.

Now, here’s what every Singaporean likes to hear: Brotzeit regularly. The promo changes from time to time so check with them directly to find out what the deal is. During Happy Hour, you can get the classics for just $12++ per pint.

Other steals include two hours of free-flow drinks for $48 including all draught beers, house wines, Prosecco, and wine cocktails; or 50 per cent off your 2nd . You can drink like a fish without breaking the bank.

Address: Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #01-04, Singapore 608532; Check out other outlets

Operating hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 11pm; Friday to Saturday, 11am to 12am

Price per pax: $12 – $30

2. Best sports bars for ambience

There’s no other place that gives you an authentic Irish experience like The Drunken Poet.

Nestled at Orchard Towers, this bar looks unsuspecting from the window display. Upon entering, it translates you into a rustic world — except you can watch your EPL live on the television surrounded by dark wooden furniture and charming bookshelves.

More importantly, it comes well-furnished with high bar stools and green booth seats. You can comfortably catch all the moments uninterrupted. It isn’t a full Irish experience without an ice-cold beer paired nicely with a generous portion of fish and chips with malt vinegar.

The mains usually go for $28 while the alcohol can range between $9 – $18. With the kitchen open all night long, you won’t have to worry about getting the munchies.

Address: 400 Orchard Road, #01-29, Singapore (238875)

Operating hours: Tuesday to Friday, 3pm to 2am; Saturday, 12pm to 2am; Sunday, 12pm to 11pm

Price per pax: $15 – $50

Being an iconic English pub in Singapore, The Penny Black has been the go-to for many expatriates and English sports fans to feel right at home. While it may not boast the best sound systems, its interior design is a sight to behold. The traditional old-school look emulates older Victorian vibes, instantly transporting you to England. Relish in a different atmosphere through the cheers and groans of fellow sports enthusiasts.

Did you know that this iconic bar was on the brink of closing at the end of 2021? It’s only by the unwavering support of its loyal patrons, did they manage to tide through the financial difficulties during the Covid years. Still, it speaks much volume about a place when your customers are willing to chip in.

Address: 26-27 Boat Quay, Singapore (049817)

Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 3pm to 12am; Saturday to Sunday, 12pm to 12am

Price per pax: $20 – $30

3. Best sports bars for accessibility

Whether you’re into football, World Cup, F1 races, or the NBA playoffs, Harry’s Bar plays it all. It’s the one place featuring all your major sports events. Moreover, each outlet is equipped with multiple screens for you to catch every exhilarating moment in high definition.

With a whopping 19 outlets scattered across the island, you are never too far from the action. If you’ve trouble finding a spot during peak football season, Harry’s would likely be available. Though probably not at the popular central outlets.

So far, the food standards are rather consistent across the different branches. Harry’s offers a good selection of Western cuisines and cocktails. Depending on your time of visit, you can steal a good deal like 30 to 40 per cent off their mains on the Eatigo app.

Address: 3D River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-01, Singapore (179023); Check out other outlets

Operating hours: Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 1am; Friday to Saturday, 4pm to 2am

Price per pax: $20 – $30

Housing four outlets in the central district, Brewerkz is Singapore’s longest-running craft brewery experience. Today, this 26-year-old establishment also caters for gourmet food and large-scale outdoor events. Each location is within walking distance from a train station or near the main roads to catch a cab home.

For our frequent drinkers, this bar has one of the most impressive ranges of wine and liquor. Here, you can taste some of the most unique craft beers in town such as the chocolate vanilla porter, oatmeal stout, or even a lemonade draft ($15 to $18 per pint) while catching your favourite teams compete.

Out of its four outlets, you should visit the one at the Indoor Stadium. Being the most spacious outlet and situated near Stadium Station, you can easily find sitting for you and your peers even without reservation.

This branch has one of the most friendly and conscientious service staff, making your entire visit a pleasant one. Bars like these are good reason why you needn’t settle for your living room couch.

Address: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk, #01-06/07, Singapore (397691); Check out other outlets

Operating hours: Monday to Thursday, 5pm to 11pm; Friday & PH eve, 5pm to 12am; Saturday, 12pm to 12am; Sunday & PH: 12pm to 11pm

Price per pax: $20 – $40

4. Best sports bars for overnight matches

Craving some late-night sports action? On1 Sports Bistro’s doors are open till 3am every day. Perfect timing to catch every game happening around the different continents.

Tucked away in Turf Club, On1 Sports Bistro is also an entertainment hub, featuring a suite of all-time favourites like pool tables, snooker tables, and darts machines. The tables typically go for $12 to $16 per hour during peak hours. If you’re thinking of hanging around for longer, the three hours package (ranging from $28 to $48) might be a better option.

Food is generally affordable within $6 to $15. Beers generally go for $10 to $15 per pint/bottle. If you’re up for something more lavish, they have a stash of Macallan and Chivas Regal going for $168 to $218. Oh, and here’s an insider tip for you. Enjoy a whopping 50 per cent off your second bottle of wine/whiskey when you visit anytime on Saturdays.

Address: 200 Turf Club Road, #03-08/09, Singapore (287994)

Operating hours: Daily, 12pm to 3am

Price per pax: $15 – $30

Why only watch football when you can play football as well? Cafe Football Singapore is located next to a futsal pitch where you can reminisce about the old days with a live match at the soccer pitch. Thereafter, take a good shower, grab some dinner, and catch your matches at Cafe Football Singapore!

Even on weekdays, it’s open until 3am. You can catch all the late-night matches while chowing down on award-winning pizzas, burgers, and locally sourced craft beers. This bar also creates signature dishes inspired by football legends like Scholesy, Veganaldo, and Messi Fries (from $8 to $28).

The only downside would be that the bar is not as accessible via public transport. You would need to take a five to seven minutes walk from Woodleigh Station through the private estate to reach the bar.

Address: The Arena (PUB Recreation Club), 48 Woodleigh Park, Singapore (357844)

Operating hours: Tuesday to Friday, 3pm to 3am; Saturday, 12pm to 3am; Sunday, 12pm to 11pm

Price per pax: $20 – $30

5. Best sports bars for big groups

Looking to catch the big game with your secondary school ex-classmates? Boomarang Bistro & Bar offers a private room that can fit up to 40 pax, perfect for hosting the ultimate private viewing party, especially for the early morning matches. Boomarang opens as early as 6am to accommodate for the NBA championships or World Cup.

It’s not just the space that’s impressive. The bar is located right next to the gorgeous Singapore River, offering stunning views while you cheer on your favourite teams and munch on their signature breakfast sets. For the hardcore ones heading straight to work after the game, you’re a few train stops away from the CBD.

However, you might notice that they aren’t active on their Instagram and Facebook accounts. Fret not, Boomarang is still operating and their Happy Hour promo and opening hours still stand. Simply give them a ring to make a reservation.

Address: The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay, #01-15, Singapore (238252)

Operating hours: Daily, 6am to 3am (last order 2.30am)

Price per pax: $50 – $60

With a seating capacity of up to 200 people, Charlie’s is perfect for catching the game with all your buddies. This bar is well equipped with a giant screen and multiple smaller ones all around. Whether you’re heading to order food or en route to take the washroom, you won’t miss a single moment (except when you are taking your bio break).

Food plays a big role in bringing people together. Charlie’s offers a wide-ranging menu to choose from. We recommend trying the savoury baby back ribs and tenderloin steaks. Pair them with your happy hour beers (going for $11 and up per pint) and you’re set for a game night with good food and entertainment.

Address: 32 Boat Quay, Singapore (049821)

Operating hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11.30am to 12am; Friday to Saturday, 11.30am to 2am

Price per pax: $15 – $40

Overall Favourite

There were so many good sports bars to choose from in Singapore. Ultimately, what stands out best for me is the vibes and good food while I’m drawn into the live matches. The Drunken Poet transports you to another culture across the Atlantic Ocean with great cuisine to pair with exquisite draught beers. Being fairly priced and conveniently located at the heart of Orchard, it’s a good place for friends from both ends of the island to come over for a good time.

