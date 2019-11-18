Best poke bowls in Singapore - 9 most affordable poke bowls for your salmon fix (2019)

The poke bowl (aka the cai png of Hawaii) is typically made up of cubed sashimi (usually salmon or tuna), various fruits and vegetables and sushi rice.

It’s no surprise that this particular food trend is still going strong – somehow when drizzled with savoury poke bowl sauces, even grass becomes edible.

I’m a huge meat-eater who skips on veggies for most meals, but I actually eat all the greens in my Alter Ego poke bowl.

The only problem is that poke bowls are mad expensive in Singapore.

But I guess you can’t put a price on health (and Instagram likes), right?

Ranked from cheapest to most expensive, here are the 9 most popular poke bowl restaurants in Singapore.

9 MOST POPULAR POKE BOWL RESTAURANTS IN SINGAPORE

Poke Bowl Restaurants Poke Bowl price range Umi Sushi $8.90 to $10.90 Sweetfish Poke $9 to $14 Salmon Samurai $9.90 A Poke Theory (halal) $9.90 to $15.90 Rollie Ollie $9 .90 to $14.90 Aloha Poke $10.90 to $17.90 Poke Lulu $11.90 to $19.90 Poke Doke $12.50 to $18.90 Alter Ego $14 to $17

UMI SUSHI ($8.90 TO $10.90)

Everyone’s favourite takeaway sushi chain Umi Sushi has the dubious honour of selling the absolute cheapest poke bowl in Singapore, although it’s probably only for a limited time only as it is, after all, a sushi shop.

At $8.90 for a small bowl and $10.90 for a regular bowl, this poke bowl for you to satisfy your craving on a hot day but probably isn’t the kind you’d brag to all your Instafriends about.

SWEETFISH POKE ($9 TO $14)

Sweetfish Poke hails from California, and their bowls come in two sizes: Hungry ($9) and Starving ($14). The standard base is Japanese rice, however you can add $1 for red brown rice or chopped Romaine to make it a salad.

The menu is simple to understand without much thinking time needed. There are only 5 standard flavours:

Hawaiian Original (salmon or tuna with edamame, onions, spring onions and chuka)

Wasabi Mayo (salmon, mango, Japanese cucumber, walnuts, tobiko)

Roasted Sesame (octopus/salmon, walnuts, spring onions, shredded cabbage, tobiko)

Sweet Yuzu Cream (salmon, crispy garlic, Japanese cucumbers, spring onions, walnuts, tobiko)

Kimchi (octopus/tuna, kimchi, Japanese cucumbers, spring onions and tobiko)

Address: 13 Stamford Road, Capitol Piazza #B2-30, Singapore 178905

SALMON SAMURAI ($9.90)

Clearly targeting the health-conscious CBD crowd with its 2 locations at Ocean Financial Centre and 100AM mall, Salmon Samurai is surprisingly affordable.