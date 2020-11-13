Best pole dancing studios in Singapore to flip, twirl, and spin your way to sexy

Have you ever seen a pole dancer do some amazing flips and spins, and wished you could do the same? Well, Singapore has a number of pole studios for you to be the dancing queen of your dreams.

And you’ll soon find out pole dancing isn’t just about looking sexy; it’s a real workout that helps condition and tone your muscles. But above all, watch yourself develop an amazing sense of self-confidence that’ll make life (and the pole) feel like a breeze.

The Brass Barre

The Brass Barre is perhaps the gold standard for pole dancing classes in Singapore, and they bar(re) no one from joining their community. So whether you’re just starting out on the pole or are looking to pick it back up, they have you covered with everything from beginner to advanced classes.

If you’re an older woman who’s interested but a little intimidated, their seasonal Pole Gold classes are formulated specifically for women who are 50 and above to give you a great pole experience that won’t exert your body too much.

The Brass Barre is located at 277 Orchard Road #02-24, Singapore 238858, p. +65 6282 6962. Trial classes are $15 and regular 7-week class packages start at $180, see details here.

SLAP Dance studio

SLAP is a premier lap and pole dance studio that combines the athleticism of pole dancing with the artistry of different types of dance-based movement. Explore a range of styles from pole to chair dance to floor play or even conditioning and technique.

SLAP also does private parties, so if you’re looking for an extra unique girls night out (or bachelorette party), this is one to try.

SLAP Dance studio is located at 144 Robinson Road #17-02, Singapore 068908, p. +65 6636 4622. Trial classes are $12.84 ($15 from Jan 1, 2021 onwards) and regular 8-week class packages start from $192.60, see details here.

PXD Pole studio

This pole studio is all about mixing fun with fitness, and offers a systematic Mythic Syllabus that spans 8 different levels to take you from a complete newbie to an intermediate pole dancer. If you’re already well acquainted with the pole, their Masters Syllabus will take you from a competent dancer to a pole god(dess).

Not sure where you fall? Their pole dancing instructors are also available to assess your skills and help you decide which level to join.

PXD Pole studio has outlets at 140 Robinson Road #08-03, Crown at Robinson, Singapore 068907 and 31A Kreta Ayer Road, Singapore 088998. Trial classes are $10 and regular 8-week class packages start from $180, see details here.

Studio Sands

Studio Sands is all about creating an awesome sense of community and personal growth through pole dancing. The infectiously bubbly energy that permeates all their classes and instructors is bound to help you break out of your comfort zone and explore this new art form with no reservations.

With a range of beginner, intermediate, and advanced pole classes, as well as other unique offerings like lyrical pole and lyrical jazz pole, they’ve got something for everyone.

Studio Sand is located at 23 Kampong Bahru Road #02-02, Singapore 169349, p. +65 84522192 / +65 82331723. See class pricing and details here.

Milan Pole Dance Singapore

If you’d like to try defying gravity, Milan Pole Dance is for you. They don’t just run pole classes, but also have a range of exhilarating offerings in aerial silks, hoop, and aerial yoga.

For the commitment phobic, they also offer a number of casual classes you can go for without signing up for a plan. The 1-week experience pass ($40) allows you to try any 3 classes, so you can see which of their classes excites you the most.

Milan Pole Dance Singapore has outlets at 11A Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089825, and 18 Teck Lim Road #03-01, Singapore 088390, p. +65 6222 9086. See class pricing and details here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.