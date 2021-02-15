Best prawning spots in Singapore to cast your rod (2021)

“Give a man a prawn and he will eat for a day. Teach a man how to prawn and he will probably spend the rest of his weekends looking for the perfect prawning spot.”

We’re kidding, of course. But for some Singaporeans, prawning is life. And if you ask around, you’re probably bound to find someone who finds absolute joy in prawning, whether at 3am under an MRT station or on a lazy weekend in an air-conditioned pond in town.

Perhaps it is the thrill of catching the juiciest prawns that excites them, or maybe the peace and serenity they experience while patiently waiting for a bite.

Whatever the reason is, there’s no doubt that prawning is a great escape from the hustle and bustle of life. Scroll on for the best prawning spots in Singapore, as recommended by enthusiasts.

Note: Due to the evolving Covid-19 circumstances, events often change timings and dates without prior notice. Do check and confirm the opening hours and prices before heading out.

Address: 81 Lor Chencharu, Singapore 769198

Opening hours: 24 hours

Contact: 6257 8858

Price: From $10.80 per hour (for 10 hours)

Prawning @ ORTO is the largest prawning facility in Singapore with a total of 10 ponds consisting of mainly big head prawns and yabbies, perfect for those who love a huge, juicy catch.

And if you’re lucky enough to catch prawns with tags, you can win prizes like cash or a five-hour prawning package. With your freshly-caught seafood, head over to their BBQ pit, which has since reopened.

Besides that, they also provide longkang fishing if you need something to occupy your kids and there’s even a, wait for it, late-night bubble tea shop to satisfy those boba cravings.

Address: 6 Tebing Ln, #01-04, Singapore 828835

Opening hours: 24 hours

Contact: 6447 8693

Price: From $10 per hour (for 10 hours)

How can we forget Hai Bin, one of the most popular prawning spots every angler has heard of? Located at Punggol, prawning at Hai Bin costs $20 an hour.

But, it gets cheaper the longer you prawn. For every two hours you pay for ($36), you get an extra one hour for free.

And if you’re a serial angler who can prawn for many hours at a go, you can opt for the 10-hour session at only $100, which works out to only $10 an hour.

Address: #01-11, Golf Club, 828825, 60 Punggol E

Opening hours: 24 hours

Contact: 6886 4998

Price: From $11 per hour

Located within a 10-minute walk from Hai Bin is Riviera Prawn Fishing, which is also open 24/7. Since Hai Bin can get pretty crowded with long waiting times, prawning fans would head over to Riviera, which is usually slightly quieter.

Their prices start at $18 for one hour, $28 for two hours, and $33 for three hours.

Prawning at Riviera may be slightly pricier than Hai Bin, but if you are able to catch tagged prawns, you may win yourself prizes ranging from cash to prawning vouchers.

Address: 10 Neo Tiew Lane 2 Singapore, Singapore 718813

Opening hours: 24 hours

Contact: 9125 2088

Price: From $12 per hour (for three hours)

This prawning spot located in Singapore’s “countryside” near Gallop Country Farm Resort is an outlet of escape from the urban sprawl of the city. The vibe there is pretty chill, and there’s more to simply just prawning. For the kids, there’s koi fish feeding at $1 a pack and pole fishing at $25 per hour.

Address: 241 Jln. Ahmad Ibrahim, Singapore 629143

Opening hours: 24 hours

Contact: 6265 8268

Price: From $10 per hour (for 10 hours)

If you find yourselves in the west with nothing to do after your outing to Jurong Bird Park or a shopping spree at JEM/JCube/IMM/Westgate, you can probably consider chilling here.

With one of the cheapest rates around, this prawning spot operates 24/7, and yes, even on public holidays). Expect humongous tagged prawns with attractive cash prizes and vouchers, claw machines and more.

Address: 201 Victoria St, Bugis+, #07-05 to 06, 188067

Opening hours: 9am to 6am daily

Contact: 9008 0201

Price: From $10 per hour

If you find the other locations too far-flung, this prawning arena will be just the one for you.

Nestled in Bugis+, Fish@Bugis+ is Singapore’s only indoor air-conditioned rooftop fishing and prawning pond that operates from 9am to 6am daily.

From kids to adults, there is something for everyone — there is saltwater prawning with Tiger Prawns, freshwater prawning and longkang (drain) fishing for children or adults who want to relive their childhood days.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.