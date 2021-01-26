Best pregnancy-safe face moisturisers in Singapore

Just because you’re preoccupied with the life growing inside of you doesn’t mean you have to forget about self-care. Here are five face moisturisers that will help you maintain your glowing skin during pregnancy.

From your growing belly to your overall feeling of tiredness and food aversion to mood swings, pregnancy brings about a lot of changes in a woman’s life. Your skin, in particular, sees a lot of changes that varies from one pregnant mom to another.

For instance, while some moms enjoy that sought-after pregnancy glow, others experience dry patches, dark spots, dullness, stretch marks or itchy skin.

If you’re part of the latter group of pregnant women, no need to worry about it because of the many skincare products that target all these and more. But in this article, we’re going to zero in on one of the most common pregnancy skincare issues — dry and dull skin.

To help you combat these two concerns, we’ve rounded up the best face moisturisers for pregnancy and breastfeeding moms! Free from toxins and harmful chemicals, you can be sure that these skincare products are perfectly safe to use throughout your pregnancy.

Pregnancy-safe face moisturiser: Top 7 brands in Singapore

PHOTO: Mama's Choice

Why it’s great:

While there are plenty of options for a pregnancy-safe moisturiser in the market, most of them are filled with whitening agents that are harmful to the skin. Mama’s Choice Daily Protection Face Moisturiser is the first face moisturiser designed for pregnant and breastfeeding moms. Free from alcohol and fragrance, it’s absolutely safe to use by moms.

This lightweight moisturiser doesn’t leave a greasy residue on your face as it provides instant hydration while battling dryness and dullness. It also contains safe and natural ingredients such as rice extract and hyaluronic acid, which together help to restore elasticity and prevent early signs of ageing.

And if you enjoy some time in the sun, you’ll be pleased to know that Mama’s Choice Daily Protection Face Moisturiser also offers a sun protection factor of 25 in the form of mineral sunscreen.

This provides a physical barrier to shield your skin from UV rays unlike chemical sunscreens which usually contain ingredients like oxybenzone that isn’t just harmful to the skin but to one’s overall health, too! All these and more make it an ideal addition to any pregnant or breastfeeding mom’s skincare regimen.

Why we love it:

It’s affordable at only $12.90

Made from safe and natural ingredients

Lab-tested in Singapore

Buy from Lazada Buy from Shopee

PHOTO: Iryasa’s Day

Why it’s great:

Iryasa’s Day Luxuriate Gel is a lightweight moisturiser that reduces dryness and provides a matte finish, making it an ideal canvas for makeup. It’s enriched with plant-based antioxidants that help in supporting collagen production, reducing photo-damage and adding a glow to your skin.

This luxurious gel is also infused with 100 per cent pure, organic and therapeutic-grade Morina and Palmarosa essential oils. Non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic, it’s great for normal, oily, combination and sensitive skin.

Why we love it:

Vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free, water-base and parabens-free

Mattifies the skin so it’s great to wear under makeup

Buy from Lazada

PHOTO: Rooki

Why it’s great:

Infused with kale, lingonberries and chia seeds, Rooki’s Superfood Saviour Crème is a new generation moisturizer that helps you have firmer, younger and visibly improved skin. Besides those three superfoods, it also has squalane, hyaluronic acid and CoQ10 which help in locking in moisture and reversing skin damage.

Why we love it:

Retains hydration in the skin for up to 24 hours

The intoxicating scent of exotic fruits and florals

Buy from Shopee

PHOTO: Clarins

Why it’s great:

Similar to the other moisturisers in this roundup, the Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Light Cream is a luxuriously light yet highly moisturising cream.

It leaves the skin looking fresh and matte while protecting it from pollutants and environmental stress. It’s infused with organic leaf of life extract, which boosts the skin’s ability to retain moisture. Suitable for normal to dry skin, it’s safe to use for pregnancy and beyond.

Why we love it:

Comes with a refreshing fragrance

Has a cooling effect on the skin

It’s adapted to Asian skin

Buy from Shopee

PHOTO: Florame

Why it’s great:

Light and non-oily, the Florame Soothing Moisturising Cream is not just great for pregnant moms but also those suffering from rosacea, eczema or sensitivity.

The cream is free from fragrance and essential oil. Instead, it’s infused with 7 active vegetable extracts that include rosemary, camomile, tea, liquorice, skullcap, Centella Asiatica and knotweed from Japan. Together, these plans are known for combating irritation and redness.

Why we love it:

Perfect for women with sensitive skin

Cosmébio- & ECOCERT certified

Buy from Shopee

PHOTO: Oasis Skin

Why it’s great:

Another pregnancy-friendly moisturising product that contains hyaluronic acid is the Oasis Essential Moisture Oil. It penetrates the skin to provide instant moisture, strengthen the skin barrier and fight the signs of skin ageing.

If you like a dewy finish, this moisture oil which combines fair trade avocado and lavender promotes just that! This certified organic oil can even be used in the prevention of stretch marks.

Why we love it:

Can be used alone or combined with another moisturizer

Calming scent