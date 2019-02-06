Best private dining spots in Singapore

It's about time we talked about this! Private dining has been the latest exciting thing for us food-obsessed Singaporeans, mostly because it offers alternative and sometimes unexpected dining experiences. In the comfort of the cook's home, Singaporeans have been feasting on Peranakan dishes inspired by the travels of a writer-turned-chef, indulging in Omakase dinners where local dishes are approached with a Kaiseki style, and much more. With more indie home dining experiences popping up all over the island, it can be hard to decide which are worth trying and even reserving months in advance. So, here are eight we think you should check out!

THE BATTLE OF THE NYONYAS

FOR CLASSIC PERANAKAN CUISINE AT AMPANG KITCHEN

Assam Fish with Lady’s Finger.

Photo: Burpple

Burppler Kenneth Lee recommends that you pull your friends together fast if you want a taste of this father-son duo's authentic Penang-style Peranakan food (min. eight pax per party, $60 for a 6-Course Lunch). Burppler Veronica Phua raves about their unique Buah Keluak Fried Rice that boasts an intense wok hei and is best paired with the crunchy, refreshing Banana Flower Kechai that is tossed in spicy sambal and coconut cream.